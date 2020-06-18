Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Archewell’ trademark has been rejected

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family and have since relocated to California with their one year old son, Archie Harrison.

The couple no longer use the Sussex Royal brand since they do not formally represent the Queen, and in April they revealed that they would be launching their non-profit, Archewell.

In a statement to the Telegraph at the time, they said: ‘Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ – the Greek word meaning ‘source of action’.

‘We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.

‘Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex filed a trademark application for the name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on March 10, however it has reportedly been rejected due to the fact that they did not sign the paperwork and failed to pay the full fee.

According to The Sun, it was blocked for being ‘too vague’ and not properly completed.

Harry and Meghan filed paperwork to create ‘their own charity and volunteering services, wide-ranging website, and sharing ‘education and training materials’ via films, podcasts and books’ and requested to trademark a number of things including motion picture films and branded objects.

But it isn’t unusual for applications to be rejected initially, and the Sussexes have reportedly been sent ‘Irregularity notice’ meaning they have until August to make changes.

It reads: ‘The wording “providing a website featuring content relating to philanthropy, monetary giving, volunteer and career opportunities” in International Class 35 is also indefinite and over broad, and must be clarified to specify the nature of the content provided.’

Harry and Meghan’s reps are yet to respond.