Carole Middleton Has Become a ‘Strong Support’ for Prince William, According to Experts

Royal experts have credited Carole Middleton as a "strong support" for her son-in-law, Prince William.

"William always had a good relationship with both Kate’s parents, but especially her mother, Carole," former royal butler Grant Harold recently explained. "They are a warm and welcoming family, and I imagine gave him some of the normality he craved during his 20s and 30s."

This is predicted to continue when Prince William and Princess Kate one day become King and Queen, with Harold describing Middleton as "a strong support to the Royal Family going forward."

The Prince and Princess of Wales continue to make headlines. And from their recent house move to Forest Lodge to major changes to their official roles in 2026, the royal couple has been front and centre.

It is Prince William and Princess Kate's relationship with the Middletons that got the world talking recently, with the future King said to have developed a close bond with his in-laws over the years.

This is said to be particularly true of Princess Kate's mother, with royal experts reporting that Carole Middleton has become a "strong support" for Prince William.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"They are a warm and welcoming family, and I imagine gave him some of the normality he craved during his 20s and 30s,” Harold continued, going on to describe Middleton "as a second mother".

"[William] would speak to her when anything worries him, and if he wants advice or guidance. It’s always been the way," he explained, adding: "I believe they will be a strong support to the Royal Family going forward."

Royal experts have weighed in on Prince William's bond with Carole Middleton in the past, reporting that William adopted the Middletons as a second family when he started dating Kate.

"We all know how tricky life with in-laws can be. And yet sometimes, they provide an alternative type of family to ours, which is welcome," psychiatrist Max Pemberton has previously stated in an article for the Daily Mail. "It's said William considers Carole a second mum. Of course, he lost his own at a tender age, so Carole may represent that maternal figure he's lacked."

"Carole and Michael are just as much family to William as they are to Catherine," Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine has also previously explained. "He loves Carole being around to help as she has been with the children from the beginning and it is easy and reassuring having her invaluable help."

Well, that's lovely.