Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed the name of their new brand

And it has a very sweet nod to baby Archie...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they stepped down from their roles as members of the royal family, becoming financially independent and relocating to California.

The Sussexes stopped officially representing the Queen on 31 March, dropping the Sussex Royal brand, and have since been taking a social media silence to spend time as a family.

Today however the Sussex family’s new brand name was announced – and it has a very sweet link to baby Archie.

Yes, according to Sky News, Harry and Meghan have launched a new non-profit: Archewell.

The Sussex couple filed a trademark application for the name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on March 10, prompting speculation, but only recently did the couple confirm the name.

‘Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be,’ reads a statement from the couple, via Harper’s Bazaar. ‘Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of “Arche” — the Greek word meaning “source of action.” We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name.’

The statement continues: ‘To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.’

It is thought that the launch of Archewell has been delayed amid the coronavirus outbreak, but couple are expected to make an announcement about their new organisation ‘when the time is right’.

Congratulations to the Meghan and Harry!