Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are taking on a very important role

Here's what we know...

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and in the aftermath of Megxit, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been making non-stop viral news.

The last week has seen everyone talking about their competitiveness when it comes to tennis, the pressures now on them after Megxit and of course Prince William’s hilarious reaction to a fan’s compliment at the BAFTAs.

But while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis that entertain the public on the regular.

Yes, from Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s surprising nickname to Prince Louis’ hilarious first words, these miniature royals never fail to make viral news.

This week it appeared that the three miniature Cambridges would be taking on an important job, taking part in a new video for one of Kate’s patronages.

Yes, the three tots can be seen in a video clip that the royals shared to Instagram to support a children’s mental health charity of which Kate is patron, Place2Be, for Children’s Mental Health Week.

‘Find your brave,’ read the caption alongside the Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram story, showing her three children playing.

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently leaving their posts, many believe that the three Cambridge children will be stepping up, appearing more in the limelight – and clearly, as this video shows, making more of a presence on the ‘gram.

Well, this is lovely.