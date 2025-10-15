The days may be getting distinctly shorter, colder and gloomier, but there is one thing on the horizon guaranteed to seriously brighten the season ahead—and that's a brand new collaboration collection from Bella Freud and Marks & Spencer.

The two cult British brands first joined forced this time last year, and unsurprisingly, the resulting capsule of slogan jumpers, playful knits and chic tailoring sold out pretty much instantly. So, those who missed out the first time around—or simply can't resist the allure of shopping designer fashion at high-street prices—had better start sharpening their elbows for round two...

(Image credit: courtesy M&S)

Dropping online and in selected stores on Thursday 16th October, the M&S x Bella Freud Winter 2025 collection oozes laid-back, irreverent cool, and is inspired by the idea of entertaining at home.

"You want to be a bit dressed up and feel glamorous, but you also want to feel at ease," explains Bella Freud. "At the centre of the collection is a velvet suit and around that, there’s wool and cashmere knitwear and silk shirts, to style it back with. I think the styling feels old school and glamorous—it's dressing down that’s dressed up."

In short: the perfect pieces to see you through the season in style, that are versatile enough to be worn for everything from work to play, chill, or festive soirée.

(Image credit: courtesy M&S)

No doubt the cult 'word' jumpers—that read 'Dance', 'Kind!' and 'Wham Bam' this time around—are destined to sell out in seconds, particularly given they're crafted from luxurious cashmere, come in joy-sparking colours, and cost less than £150 apiece. Slogan fashion has enjoyed a major resurgence of late, too: "Sometimes it’s easier to say something on a garment than to voice it yourself," posits Freud. "People want to communicate and a word on a sweater or t-shirt is another way to be articulate."

I predict the black style embroidered with the word 'Dance' in glittering gold thread will be a particular hit now that party season is just around the corner, and I love the hot pink and bright green designs for adding a pop of much-needed colour to a mostly-muted winter wardrobe. The black velvet evening suit would also make an excellent investment piece, and has all the markings of a timeless classic.

(Image credit: courtesy M&S)

You won't want to sleep on the wider lifestyle items either, though. Expanding her collection for M&S beyond the fashion section, Bella Freud has added her signature wit to everything from bedding, mugs, wool throws and serving bowls, to candles, diffusers and matching pyjama sets for the whole family. There's even a sweet dog jumper for any furry friends with a penchant for cosy fashion.

So, if you've already got Christmas gifting on the mind, think of the Bella Freud x M&S collaboration as your one-stop-shop for fun, fabulous presents that are guaranteed to hit the jackpot. Just be prepared to fight your way to the checkout...

