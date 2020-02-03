Prince William had a hilarious reaction to Kate Middleton being complimented on her BAFTA dress

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis entertaining the public on the regular.

Yes, from Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s surprising nickname to Prince Louis’ hilarious first words, these miniature royals never fail to make viral news.

It was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who made news this month however, from their competitiveness when it comes to tennis to the pressures now on them after Megxit.

This week, it was their appearance at the BAFTAs that made news as Prince William’s hilarious reaction to a fan’s compliment went viral.

In a clip that has since garnered over 40,000 views, Kate and William can be seen entering the Royal Albert Hall alongside stars from Brad Pitt to Charlize Theron.

As per usual, Kate was greeted by complimentary calls, with fans shouting out to her that she ‘looked beautiful’.

One crowd member noticed that Kate was getting all the compliments, taking it upon himself to shout ‘So do you Will’.

The royal couple could be seen to burst out laughing, with William hilariously responding: ‘I’ll take that’.

‘This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the @bafta Awards 🎭,’ the royal couple captioned an Instagram on their account. ‘The Duke is President of BAFTA, with 2020 marking the 10th year of his presidency. During the ceremony, The Duke presented film producer Kathleen Kennedy with the Fellowship, BAFTA’s highest accolade.

‘After the ceremony, The Duke and Duchess met the winners of the 27 awards categories, including Renée Zellweger who won the award for Leading Actress.

The Duke and Duchess also met Micheal Ward, the winner of the #EERisingStar Award, alongside his fellow nominees. Congratulations to all the winners at the 2020 British Academy Film Awards! #EEBAFTAs’

