One of Selena Gomez’s A-List Wedding Guests Has Opened Up About Her ‘Beautiful’ Nuptials

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco continue to make headlines, with the A-list couple, who have been dating since 2023, tying the knot earlier this year.

The intimate nuptials took place in Santa Barbara, California, two months ago, with A-listers from Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne to Ashley Parks and Ed Sheeran in attendance.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on

Also present were Gomez's Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, with the duo known to have a close relationship with the 33-year-old.

So much so, in fact, that they reportedly gave a joint speech at Gomez and Blanco's rehearsal dinner, with sources opening up to PEOPLE about the "great vibe".

A post shared by Only Murders in the Building (@onlymurdershulu) A photo posted by on

And while Gomez and Blanco's celebrity guests have kept relatively silent about the celebrations in the months since, Steve Martin opened up about the special day in a surprise admission this week.

"It was a beautiful, beautiful wedding," the 80-year-old actor recalled to Entertainment Tonight. "She married a very lucky guy, but also a very talented and funny guy."

And when asked about his highlight from the day, Martin responded: "Just being there."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by benny blanco (@itsbennyblanco) A photo posted by on

"I just adore [Selena Gomez]," fellow Only Murders in the Building star Martin Short has previously added, during his recent appearance on the 'Good Hang with Amy Poehler' podcast.

"I'm so happy that she's getting married to this fabulous guy, Benny Blanco, who's just one of the great, cool guys and funny and loose, and she adores him," he continued. "I'm just thrilled for her happiness, and I'm thrilled to get to work with her."

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) A photo posted by on

"It has been such a dream so far," Gomez explained earlier this month on Apple Music when asked about married life with Blanco. "And I know it'll come with ebbs and flows, but [he's] the most beautiful person I could do that with."

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.