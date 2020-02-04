Kate Middleton shares an important message for Children’s Mental Health Week

Kate Middleton has opened up about the importance of ‘bravery’ in a touching message for Children’s Mental Health Week.

The Duchess of Cambridge is a patron of charity Place2Be, which offers mental health support in schools and launched the initiative in 2015.

Earlier this year, Kate launched her Five Big Questions national poll to give the public a say on the important issues faced by young people, and she opened up about her own struggles following the birth of her first child, Prince George.

Now, the royal is calling on children to ‘ask for help’ and highlighting the importance of mental health support for young people.

She said: ‘For many children today, the world can feel a scary and daunting place. While we might not always feel brave inside, even the smallest act – such as sharing a worry or asking for help – can be incredibly courageous.

‘Helping children to feel confident about seeking support can have a transformational impact on their lives.

‘Being able to try new things and push ourselves outside of our comfort zone are important skills that can build children’s resilience and self-esteem.

‘Learning these skills early in life can give children tools to cope with the future challenges they may face in adulthood.’

Kate continued: ‘Through all my interactions with the charity, I’m proud to have seen how its work is helping children, young people and adults to be more confident in looking after their mental health, but there is still much more to do.

‘The first step is talking about it, and recently I’ve launched a UK-wide survey on the under-fives in an attempt to get people to do just that. Our long-term ambition is to bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come. I’d love schools and families across the country to take part in the week to help children and young people to “find their brave.”‘

Children’s Mental Health Week 2020 runs from 3rd – 9th February.