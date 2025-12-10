Head to Soho Hotel for SIX the Musical's Tudor-Inspired Afternoon Tea

If there's one thing London knows how to do well, it's an inventive afternoon tea—particularly if there's a theme involved. From a sky-high, coastal-inspired spread at TĪNG in The Shard serving cocktails in shells using Margot Robbie’s artisan gin brand Salt, to the Mad Hatter Afternoon Tea found in Fitzrovia wonderland, the Sanderson London.

London's afternoon teas are often theatrical, from a dreamlike experience at Sketch with whimsical treats to The Ritz's immaculate spread, served on white tablecloths with the finest vintage china. This festive season, there's a new tea in town that will appeal to both theatre lovers and history buffs, themed around the West End's hit show, SIX.

If you're not familiar with the musical, SIX tells the story of Henry VIII's wives through a Spice Girls lens, reimagining them as pop icons competing to see who had the most awful time with their infamous ex-husband. Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the show has garnered worldwide acclaim and made its way to Broadway, earning a Tony Award for Best Original Score.

And what could be a more fitting start to an evening enjoying this West End hit than tucking into Tudor-themed sandwiches and sweet treats inspired by the stars of SIX? The Soho Hotel collaborated with the West End production to develop a menu that offers a historical twist on traditional afternoon tea, theming different pastries and cakes around the six wives of Henry VIII.

In the beating heart of vibrant Soho, you'll find Soho Hotel—right between Dean Street and Wardour Street, and within easy reach of the West End. Owned by Firmdale Hotels, legendary designer Kit Kemp's signature style is evident throughout the property, and Soho's artistic spirit infuses every area of the hotel. The SIX afternoon tea is served in the hotel's bar-restaurant, offering a cosy retreat from London's hectic streets, surrounded by colourful mural artwork. The SIX Afternoon Tea is served daily from 12 pm to 4:45 pm, and it's best to book in advance.

WHAT'S INCLUDED?

The afternoon tea follows a classic format of sandwiches, scones and cakes, with a few historical twists. First up are some Tudor-themed finger sandwiches and savoury bites, including a crayfish manchet roll and handmade pork pie with sage and fennel.

But the real stars of the show are the six different pastries, inspired by each of the queens and their role in SIX, the musical. Here's the list in full:

Aragon’s Crown of Honour

Boleyn’s Strawberry Biscuit

Seymour’s ‘Heart of Stone’ Blueberry Choux

Black Forest Cake of Cleves

Howard’s All You Want is Rice Pudding

Parr’s Tudor Rose and Lemon Curd Macaron

Despite this generous helping of sweet treats, guests can also enjoy freshly baked scones with clotted cream and preserves to complete the experience. Nobody ever gets home from an afternoon tea hungry.

WHAT'S THE DRINKS MENU LIKE?

To further elevate their SIX afternoon tea experience, guests can opt for a cocktail alongside their pot of herbal or English breakfast tea. The 'Ex-Wives' is a new signature cocktail dreamed up for the collaboration with SIX, made with white wine, fresh peach, grapefruit, and rosemary. There's also a non-alcoholic version, the 'Lady In Waiting', crafted with a refreshing blend of elderflower, peach and jasmine.

The SIX afternoon tea is priced at £45 per person, £57 per person with The Ex-Wives cocktail and £52 per person with The Lady in Waiting mocktail. This limited-edition afternoon tea is live now and will run until the end of the year. The perfect festive afternoon in the Capital!

Find out more at firmdalehotels.com/hotels/the-soho-hotel

Address: Soho Hotel, 4 Richmond Mews, London W1D 3DH