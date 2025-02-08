Gordon Ramsey has opened London's highest restaurant — with three new foodie options at the coveted 22 Bishopsgate
Lucky Cat's fourth restaurant might just be the most spectacular yet.
The City of London is known for its towering skyscrapers, many of which house some of the most coveted restaurants in the capital.
22 Bishopsgate stands proud as one of the tallest in the city, and Gordon Ramsey's new venture, Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay, now takes the top spot as the highest restaurant in London. Located on the 60th floor, it offers diners panoramic views of the city's skyline, including the Tower Bridge, St Paul's Cathedral and Battersea Power Station.
This is the fourth Lucky Cat restaurant owned by the famous chef, who launched his flagship at 10 Grosvenor Square in Mayfair in 2019. After its success, further restaurants were launched in Manchester and Miami.
The launch at 22 Bishopsgate doesn't just encompass the signature restaurant. As well as experiencing Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay, which offers a vibrant Asian-inspired menu, diners can also pull up a seat at the exclusive Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High, a 12-seat chef's table experience with views across the city.
There's also Lucky Cat Bar, a dedicated space for cocktails and fine wines for those who enjoy a nightcap at high altitude.
The venue conveniently has Europe's fastest lifts, which ascend eight metres per second, meaning guests are swiftly transported to these extraordinary venues and to panoramic views across London's glittering skyline.
For real foodie enthusiasts, the Gordon Ramsay Academy powered by HexClad allows cooks of all levels to hone their techniques under the guidance of the Gordan Ramsey School of Cookery - and we all know the standards are high there!
“I’ve been lucky enough to open restaurants all over the world, but there’s something truly unique about London," acclaimed chef Gordan Ramsey explains.
"It’s where my journey began, and it’s the city I’m proud to call home. Watching it evolve into a global culinary powerhouse has been remarkable.
"Building this beautiful space has been an ambitious project, but that’s exactly what makes Gordon Ramsay Restaurants so special—we never stop pushing boundaries.
"I couldn't be more excited to open three of our most iconic restaurants, all reimagined, taken to new heights, and built under one roof, it's a dream come true and a major milestone for our business.
"All that and a place where anyone can come and level up their skills in the kitchen, it’s unbelievable. To offer exceptional food and drinks with some of the most stunning views of London’s skyline is truly amazing. It’s about creating something extraordinary for those who share our passion for great food and this incredible city."
So what can diners expect from the latest Lucky Cat restaurant?
On Level 60, Lucky Cat and Lucky Cat Bar offer the brand's signature Asian dining experience, led by Restaurant Director Kyle Linder and Head VIP and Guest Relations Manager Nathan Brown.
The menu at the 120-seat restaurant has some surprises, though, with over 30 new dishes, including Soft Shell Crab Maki, Uni Toast, and 'The World of Wagyu' selection with prime cuts from around the globe.
Guests can enjoy reimagined favourites like the GFC, Baby Squid, and Grilled Miso Salmon. The interactive experience allows diners to watch chefs at the open sushi bar or enjoy the guest-facing hot kitchen.
For those who are dining during the day, the express lunch menu is the perfect option for power-hour lunch meetings, offering three courses for £35. Brunch fans will also enjoy the free-flowing Saturday and Sunday brunch menu.
Meanwhile, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High reimagines iconic dishes from the original Royal Hospital Road restaurant with a modern twist.
James Goodyear and his team take beloved classics in bold new directions, with canapés served to diners as they settle into the venue.
Highlights include the legendary Pecan Parfait, reinterpreted with a fresh flavour profile, and the iconic Parker House Roll, transformed into a sharing-style centrepiece.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren has bylines in publications such as Marie Claire UK, Red Magazine, House of Coco, women&home, GoodTo, Woman's Own and Woman magazine.
She started writing for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant and covers everything from fashion and celebrity style to beauty and careers.
