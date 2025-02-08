Gordon Ramsey has opened London's highest restaurant — with three new foodie options at the coveted 22 Bishopsgate

The City of London is known for its towering skyscrapers, many of which house some of the most coveted restaurants in the capital.

22 Bishopsgate stands proud as one of the tallest in the city, and Gordon Ramsey's new venture, Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay, now takes the top spot as the highest restaurant in London. Located on the 60th floor, it offers diners panoramic views of the city's skyline, including the Tower Bridge, St Paul's Cathedral and Battersea Power Station.

This is the fourth Lucky Cat restaurant owned by the famous chef, who launched his flagship at 10 Grosvenor Square in Mayfair in 2019. After its success, further restaurants were launched in Manchester and Miami.

The launch at 22 Bishopsgate doesn't just encompass the signature restaurant. As well as experiencing Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay, which offers a vibrant Asian-inspired menu, diners can also pull up a seat at the exclusive Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High, a 12-seat chef's table experience with views across the city.

Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High (Image credit: Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High)

There's also Lucky Cat Bar, a dedicated space for cocktails and fine wines for those who enjoy a nightcap at high altitude.

The venue conveniently has Europe's fastest lifts, which ascend eight metres per second, meaning guests are swiftly transported to these extraordinary venues and to panoramic views across London's glittering skyline.

For real foodie enthusiasts, the Gordon Ramsay Academy powered by HexClad allows cooks of all levels to hone their techniques under the guidance of the Gordan Ramsey School of Cookery - and we all know the standards are high there!

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I’ve been lucky enough to open restaurants all over the world, but there’s something truly unique about London," acclaimed chef Gordan Ramsey explains.

"It’s where my journey began, and it’s the city I’m proud to call home. Watching it evolve into a global culinary powerhouse has been remarkable.

"Building this beautiful space has been an ambitious project, but that’s exactly what makes Gordon Ramsay Restaurants so special—we never stop pushing boundaries.

"I couldn't be more excited to open three of our most iconic restaurants, all reimagined, taken to new heights, and built under one roof, it's a dream come true and a major milestone for our business.

"All that and a place where anyone can come and level up their skills in the kitchen, it’s unbelievable. To offer exceptional food and drinks with some of the most stunning views of London’s skyline is truly amazing. It’s about creating something extraordinary for those who share our passion for great food and this incredible city."

So what can diners expect from the latest Lucky Cat restaurant?

On Level 60, Lucky Cat and Lucky Cat Bar offer the brand's signature Asian dining experience, led by Restaurant Director Kyle Linder and Head VIP and Guest Relations Manager Nathan Brown.

The menu at the 120-seat restaurant has some surprises, though, with over 30 new dishes, including Soft Shell Crab Maki, Uni Toast, and 'The World of Wagyu' selection with prime cuts from around the globe.

Gordon Ramsay Academy powered by HexClad (Image credit: Gordon Ramsey)

Guests can enjoy reimagined favourites like the GFC, Baby Squid, and Grilled Miso Salmon. The interactive experience allows diners to watch chefs at the open sushi bar or enjoy the guest-facing hot kitchen.

For those who are dining during the day, the express lunch menu is the perfect option for power-hour lunch meetings, offering three courses for £35. Brunch fans will also enjoy the free-flowing Saturday and Sunday brunch menu.

Meanwhile, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay High reimagines iconic dishes from the original Royal Hospital Road restaurant with a modern twist.

James Goodyear and his team take beloved classics in bold new directions, with canapés served to diners as they settle into the venue.

Highlights include the legendary Pecan Parfait, reinterpreted with a fresh flavour profile, and the iconic Parker House Roll, transformed into a sharing-style centrepiece.