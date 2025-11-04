Buckingham Palace Celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s Fashion Legacy With New Exhibition

Unveiling a never-before-seen look into one of the most important British fashion collections of the 20th century, Buckingham Palace has announced its latest exhibition in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s fashion legacy.

Taking place at the King's Gallery, Buckingham Palace, in April 2026, tickets are now available for purchase online. The display is one of next year's most anticipated fashion exhibitions, featuring around 200 items that cover the late Queen's ten decades of life.

Evening gown displayed in the Green Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, worn in 1957. (Image credit: © Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2025 | Royal Collection Trust. Photographer: Paul Bulley)

Among the exhibition's highlights are couture eveningwear, including an apple-green gown designed by the Queen's most influential designer, Norman Hartnell, once worn to a state dinner in 1957, as well as the blue gown dress worn to Princess Margaret's wedding in 1960, known as the last time the Queen wore a full-length dress to a royal wedding in England.

Transparent rain coat, Hardy Amies, 1960s. (Image credit: Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2025 | Royal Collection Trust. Photographer: Jon Stokes)

Aside from the opportunity to experience a rare glimpse into the Queen's formal and off-duty wardrobe, visitors will also be able to witness authentic designer sketches and fabric samples that offer an insight into the creative process behind designing for the Queen.

Naturally, the most famous woman in the world's wardrobe was sure to influence numerous designers during her tenure as Queen of the United Kingdom, which is why Erdem Moralioglu, Richard Quinn, and Christopher Kane will also be displaying pieces from their previous collections that the Queen's own wardrobe has inspired. These will be matched up with the original piece and displayed together in the exhibition.

Harris Tweed jacket and Balmoral tartan kilt, Norman Hartnell, 1950s. (Image credit: Royal Collection Enterprises Limited 2025 | Royal Collection Trust. Photographer: Jon Stokes.)

"There is no doubt that Queen Elizabeth II’s style and promotion of British couture over the 90 years had a huge impact on British fashion. The ultimate stamp of approval, she always shone a light on British designers, highlighting the relevance and significance of British fashion across the world," says designer and winner of the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, Richard Quinn.

Tickets for Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style are now available at www.rct.uk.