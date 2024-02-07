Lucky Cat is Mayfair's latest fine dining spot inspired by Shanghai’s drinking dens

Gordon Ramsey's Lucky Cat has a new home in Mayfair. Inspired by the sumptuous interiors of Tokyo’s kissas and Shanghai’s drinking dens in the 1930s, Lucky Cat is more than just a place to eat, it's a theatrical experience.

This is not only due to the open kitchen, where diners can view their dishes being crafted, but also the focus on creating an atmosphere that lures guests in for the evening, graduating seamlessly from their dinner table to the late-night cocktail bar. Lucky Cat Lates happen on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, with resident DJs creating a new place to party in one of London's chicest areas.

There are plenty of pan-Asian offerings in Mayfair, with the Nobu Berkeley, Hakkasan, Roka Mayfair and Sexy Fish all featuring on must-dine lists. So what makes Lucky Cat stand out? Well, the focus on the diners' experience is one aspect of why this new restaurant is set to make waves.

Executive chef André Camilo equally prioritises the food and his diners' experience, with incredible attention to detail that elevates much-loved dishes like black cod and Wagyu sirloin to new heights. "No one is doing what we’re doing," Camilo explains. "They’re not offering the variety and calibre of what our menu does, the expertly crafted cocktails or the ambience that keeps people here all night. We are proud of our guest experience."

(Image credit: Lucky Cat Mayfair)

The killer cocktail menu also helps, taking drinks inspiration from the nocturnal music spots Lucky Cat is inspired by. The Lucky Negroni is the bar's signature cocktail, where guests can roll the dice to determine their bespoke drink. Other stand-outs include the Nori Martini, which features a Japanese dry gin stirred with a nori-infused blend of vermouth, finished with olive oil & soy, as well as the Polynesian Punch, a vibrant medley of flavoured rum fused with tropical fruit flavours.

The original Lucky Cat restaurant is on Manchester's King Street. The venue was opened in 2019 and inspired by Gordon’s travels through Asian countries including Thailand, Vietnam, Japan and China. These experiences shaped the Asian-fusion menu, which thoughtfully explores these different cuisines. Lucky Cat Manchester has enjoyed rave reviews as one of the city's most-coveted restaurants - and it looks like the latest addition to the Lucky Cat family will most certainly follow suit.

The food

(Image credit: Lucky Cat Mayfair)

The food at Lucky Cat is a celebration of Asian flavours. The menu changes frequently, with the team creating new dishes every few months, as well as revisiting and refining old favourites. However, there are some staples that diners can expect to see every time they visit due to customer demand. The JFC fried chicken, the Bonito Fried Duck Leg Bao, Hand-Dived Scallops with Yuzu, and classic raw dish, Yellowtail sashimi are some of the dishes that are here for the long haul.

There's a big focus on using the right ingredients, ranging from top fish suppliers in Japan and Spain, Wagyu from Japan, as well as sourcing beef from acclaimed Lake District Farmers. The kimchi and yuzu hot sauce is created by London-based supplier Eaten Alive.

The setting

(Image credit: Lucky Cat Mayfair)

Described as an Asian Eating House, where diners can eat and drink into the small hours, Lucky Cat's interior vibe is in keeping with the Thirties drinking dens it was inspired by. As diners enter the dimly lit restaurant, they're greeted by waving gold cats that line the walls. Elegant light fixtures illuminate the spaces, while plush velvet seating makes for an inviting dining experience.

But the aim isn't to appear stuffy or pretentious, with staff that are eager to impart their knowledge to guests and relaxing music in the background (at least, until the DJs ramp up the volume for Lucky Cat Lates). With a focus on beautifully presented dishes, it's no surprise a lot of thought has also gone into the tableware too, with bespoke plates and crockery supplied by a local ceramics business.

Naturally, there's a big focus on immersive dining, with the options for the Chef's Table experience (which seats 10 and offers a tailored menu), as well as the Kitchen Table dining option and private spaces that can be hired out for special events, all in-keeping with the personality of the main restaurant.

Lucky Cat masterclasses

(Image credit: Lucky Cat Mayfair)

The restaurant also offers masterclasses so that diners can recreate the Lucky Cat experience at home, the latest of which is a dessert session led by Head of Pastry, Alice Hall. Desserts are big news at Lucky Cat and an integral part of the menu, combining Asian flavours such as rose, lychee and yuzu with classic desserts. The Yum Baba Roasted Pineapple and Yuzu & Passion Soufflé are just a few examples of this in action.

The classes are intimate, usually consisting of only four people so that diners can get a real insight into the techniques, before creating their own versions of popular dishes and desserts on the menu. As well as the dessert masterclass, the restaurant offers sushi-making sessions, as well as a journey into saké, a Japanese rice wine. Diners can also try their hand behind the bar with cocktail-making classes to recreate the restaurant's delicious Asian-inspired cocktails.

Lucky Cat dessert masterclasses will be available to book from 11th January for either private sessions or part of a mixed group. You can book on the Gordon Ramsay website.

Address: 10 Grosvenor Sq, London W1K 6JP

Website: gordonramsayrestaurants.com/lucky-cat

