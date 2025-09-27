Destino Five Ibiza is the benchmark for high-end hedonism on the island, offering partygoers a glossy sanctuary that falls into a summer rhythm of relaxed days and high-energy nights, where world-class DJs take over the hotel's open-air stage.

Ibiza has always been a chameleon. Looking for wellness retreats, nature or world-class dining? The island delivers. Want to party? Ibiza will keep you up all night.

Destino Five Ibiza offers the full Ibiza experience — as well as being an integral part of Pacha's ever-evolving legacy, it's a place to unwind (particularly on the Cabana-style beds by the pool offering relaxing massages) and dine with stand-out restaurants like Elia; a destination in its own right.

Seasoned partygoers will remember the hotel as Destino Pacha Ibiza, before its 2023 acquisition by Five Holdings. Following a major renovation, it returned in 2024 more luxurious than ever, with a new Five-Star rating to match.

The refurb has introduced some added perks for guests staying at the hotel, including a luxurious outdoor gym, a communal fire pit for stargazing, and an atmospheric outdoor stage that further cements its reputation as one of the most exciting party hotels in Ibiza.

(Image credit: Destino Five Ibiza)

Perched on the cliffs of Cap Martinet overlooking Talamanca Bay with views of the historic Dalt Villa, Destino Five Ibiza has one of the most sought-after locations on the island, with the iconic Pacha Ibiza nightclub on its doorstep (well, around ten minute's drive; pretty much everything in Ibiza is a cab ride away) and Ibiza Town, with arguably the prettiest streets on the White Isle, within easy reach.

The hotel also boasts impressive sustainability credentials: like the Pacha Ibiza club — which has been dubbed 'the world's most sustainable nightclub' — it is powered by 100% Green Energy, has cut water waste by 24% since 2024 and sources nearly 40% of its produce from local island suppliers.

The hotel remains home to Pacha ICONS, the flagship party at Destino Five Ibiza every Thursday. Guests can also take advantage of having the hotel's daytime pool party playground, Playa Pacha, on their doorstep, where you'll find glamorous types reclining on plush loungers around the cherry-shaped pool with cocktails and Mediterranean bites with a soundtrack of laid-back Balearic beats. Sound tempting? This is everything you need to know about Destino Five Ibiza.

THE ROOMS

(Image credit: Destino Five Ibiza)

Destino Five Ibiza's 159 rooms were transformed in the renovation to align with the Five portfolio (Five Palm Jumeirah, Five Jumeirah Village, and Five Luxe are now sister properties to Destino Five Ibiza). Interiors nod to Pacha Ibiza's cultural legacy, with light-filled spaces, bohemian details and archive club photography — cherries included.

(Image credit: Destino Five Ibiza)

The Cherry Suites are, well, the cherry on top, at Destino Five Ibiza, boasting private terraces for that champagne pop moment and large private pools, as well as spacious interiors. There are four suites, which vary slightly in size, but all have long tables and the option to book a private chef for an evening of full decadence. The largest is the Cherry Vista Suite, complete with an extra-large pool, which features an impressive 126 m² of private garden space.

THE FOOD & DRINK

(Image credit: Destino Five Ibiza)

If you're a fan of dining with an incredible view, Elia restaurant offers a breezy terrace with views of Dalt Villa, Talamanca Bay, and even the neighbouring island of Formentera on a clear evening - an atmospheric setting for enjoying one of those famous Ibizan sunsets.

The menu is inspired by Greek cuisine, featuring fresh and simple ingredients. Enjoy the catch of the day alongside a flavour-packed Greek salad and roasted vegetables and meats cooked on the grill, with a roster of DJs providing the backing music.

Guests can also dine at Cielo restaurant, which exudes rustic charm with its finca-style setting, featuring menu highlights such as the restaurant's signature red lobster paella, sharing boards, freshly baked flatbreads and braised Angus short ribs, all washed down with delicious cocktails and fine wines.

THE ACTIVITIES

(Image credit: Destino Five Ibiza)

One of the highlights of Destino Five Ibiza is its proximity to Talamanca Beach, which is just a 20-minute walk along the coastline. This beach is one of Ibiza's prettiest spots, situated away from the crowds and high-rise hotels, and lined with bars and restaurants for a relaxed lunch or dip in the turquoise waters of the Balearic.

Cliffside pool club Playa Pacha is naturally a big draw for the hotel, bringing in a stylish crowd from across the island (non-hotel guests can buy a 'pool day pass' or book a lounger or hammock). By day, the atmosphere is more relaxed, with DJs rotating through laid-back sets that complement the understated poolside ambience.

At night, things ramp up, and guests can make their way to the open-air stage for live performances and events, such as Pacha Icons and Marco Carola's /navMusic On residency, which begins around 5pm on Thursdays. The Grand Closing Party is taking place on Thursday, 25 September, headlined by Solomun.

If you fancy a change of scene and to sample another iconic pool party, the famous Dolce & Gabbana beach club and wellness spot, Clap House, is just nearby — an indicator of just how luxurious this corner of Ibiza is.

NEED TO KNOWS

Booking a stay at Destino Five Ibiza grants complimentary access to Pacha Ibiza, subject to availability and venue capacity. Since 1973, Pacha Ibiza Nightclub has been a cultural and electronic music icon in Ibiza and remains one of the most sought-after clubs on the island.

Reservations at Destino Five Ibiza now offer exclusive flexibility with ‘Book Now, Pay Later’ options, complemented by personalised enhancements including private airport transfers, champagne on arrival, and bespoke wellness experiences.

Rooms at Destino Five Ibiza start at £320 per night, and you can book through the hotel's website .

Address: 07819 Cap Martinet, Balearic Islands, Spain

Phone: +34 971 31 74 11