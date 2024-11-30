Easy Escapes: The Savoy is arguably London's most distinguished hotel offering understated elegance and impeccable service

The Savoy, widely regarded as London's original luxury hotel, is celebrating its 135th anniversary. Established in 1889, it pioneered its field as Britain's first purpose-built deluxe hotel and the first with unlimited electricity and hot running water—and it maintains its prestigious reputation to this day. Some of the world's most iconic celebrities have graced its doors, including Oscar Wilde, Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe, and legendary singer and actor Marlene Dietrich, who has a suite named after her in the hotel.

Offering understated elegance and impeccable service, it exudes old-fashioned charm, from the attention to detail from the staff to the striking instantly recognisable ornate interiors. The hotel was opened by former theatre impresario Richard D’Oyly Carte, who also built the Savoy Theatre close to the hotel. D’Oyly Carte was inspired by New York hotels' grandeur and thriving bar scene. With its close proximity to the West End and views over the River Thames, it's undoubtably one of the best properties for a luxury UK staycation in London.

Art Nouveau designer A.H. Mackackmurdo originally designed the hotel, but various acclaimed London designers and architects have added flair to the hotel over the years. In the 1920s, a young architect called Howard Robertson brought the Art Deco movement to the hotel and still to this day, it's a fusion of Art Deco and Edwardian styles, with lavish designs, decorative moulding and gilding in the public areas and floral wallpaper in the guest rooms. It's the ultimate place for a nightcap in London, with the American Bar and Beaufort Bar serving up some of the best cocktails in London, if not the world.

(Image credit: The American Bar)

To celebrate the hotel's rich history, The Savoy has unveiled a series of celebratory initiatives, including a limited-edition cocktail book. Inspired by key figures from The Savoy's past, it contains recipes for 100 signature cocktails, capturing the essence of The Savoy’s bar culture over the years. In honour of the hotel's 135th birthday, here's everthing you need to know about this landmark London hotel.

THE ROOMS

(Image credit: The Savoy)

The rooms at The Savoy are classic yet contemporary, with a focus on high-end luxury. The smallest rooms are classed as 'Superior Queens' and are still spacious with a writing desk and armchair. The rooms at the Savoy come in two styles: traditional Edwardian or Art Deco; a theme that runs through the rest of the hotel. Luxurious Penhaligons products are available in the bathrooms.

Suites are available for a hefty fee, but come with perks such as a personal butler service and private car. Next year will see the hotel reveal a series of refurbished rooms and suites as part of the ongoing development within the hotel.

FOOD & DRINKS

A post shared by @thesavoylondon A photo posted by on

The food and drink offering at The Savoy is extensive, with three revered restaurants: Restaurant 1890 by Gordon Ramsay, Savoy Grill by Gordon Ramsay, and The River Restaurant by Gordon Ramsay.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Thames Foyer is one of the most iconic places in London to have afternoon tea, amidst its stunning art deco surroundings, but guests should be advised that the area is currently under renovation. Next year will see iconic London venue Simpson’s in the Strand reopen after a refurbishment.

(Image credit: The Savoy)

The hotel's two bars, the American Bar and Beaufort Bar, are famous across the globe for their delicious cocktails. The Beaufort Bar is great for late night drinks with its sumptuous surroundings, while the American Bar is perfect for a pre-dinner cocktail, often with some live music to complement it.

THE ACTIVITIES

With The Savoy Theatre just moments away, this is an ideal location for a cultural trip to take in some of London's impressive shows.

Beauty & Fitness at The Savoy is the hotel's wellness spa and every bit as stylish as you would expect. The 33 feet swimming pool is situated in its own light and airy atrium for a relaxing dip. There's also a sauna and steam room, as well as a tempting treatment menu for those who want to indulge in some first-class R&R.

NEED TO KNOWS

Rooms at The Savoy £760 and you can book through the hotel's website or by phone at 020 7836 4343.

Address: Strand, London WC2R 0EZ