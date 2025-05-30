8 at The Londoner Has Launched an Exceptional New Cocktail Tasting Menu
Inspired by a Japanese izakaya bar with a fine dining twist on one of the most coveted rooftop spots in the city
8 at The Londoner is one of the city's most stylish rooftop bars, retaining a sense of intrigue with its discreet location and sleek interiors, yet offering some of the most enviable views of London's skyline.
Their new menu, 8 Tastes of Japan, is a cocktail connoisseur's dream, with a menu that expertly pairs exquisite cocktails inspired by Japanese cuisine and light bites.
The Londoner is right in the thick of it as one of London's best hotels in the city centre, situated on the southwest corner of bustling Leicester Square.
Its foyer is legendary for atmosphere, with a mix of guests, tourists and local Londoners mingling over late-running meetings or early evening glasses of bubbly. But venture up to the eighth floor and you'll find a more serene atmosphere in the hotel's Japanese garden nestled among the city's shiny skyscrapers.
Embracing a traditional izakaya bar and lounge, a casual dining space in Japan not dissimilar to a tapas bar, where people gather to enjoy small plates, drinks and conversation, 8 at The Londoner refines the concept. Snacks are made with the finest ingredients; drinks are of the highest calibre.
A tasting menu of sorts, but not as we traditionally know it, 8 Tastes of Japan offers diners the chance to try eight cocktails that have been crafted with the same precision as any fine dining dish.
The cocktail menu is rooted in Japan's culinary traditions — think Wagyu-infused shorts and inventive uses of rice wine — and is specifically designed to be enjoyed alongside the delicious bar snacks served at 8 at The Londoner.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Helpfully, the menu suggests which cocktails to pair with each dish for a more cohesive drinking and snacking experience.
The concept is lofty, with the menu explaining, "Our cocktails explore eight distinct aspects of flavour, challenging perceptions with approachable innovation," with each representing "a phenomenon of Japanese cuisine".
For those seeking something even stronger than the cocktail list, an extensive Japanese whisky and Sake menu is available, featuring some extremely rare bottles.
There are three striking spaces to choose from at 8 at The Londoner, whether you're looking for an early evening drink or a late night escape. The beautifully designed and minimalist Shima Garden offers a sleek, botanical-themed setting to enjoy a cocktail, complete with a retractable roof that reveals the night sky. The Bar, a snug and cosy drinking den and The Lounge and Terrace, where guests and visitors can soak up the city's views.
What's on the menu?
- Edamame: Keen Bean (Hendrick’s gin, edamame, St-Germain elderflower liqueur, yuzu, Green Chartreuse, lemon balm) paired with edamame candy, tossed in lemon butter and chilli salt.
- Tempura: Palom-Pura (Cachaça, shiso shōchū, ama ponzu cordial, sudachi, Three Cents Grapefruit soda) paired with Crispy tiger prawn clouds, truffled yuzu mayonnaise.
- Robata: Pina Robata (Los Siete Misterios Doba-Yej mezcal, roasted & clarified pineapple juice, pandan, jasmine & coconut milk) paired with Fiery chicken robata skewers with anticucho of Peruvian ají panca and sake.
- Dashi: Dashing (Belvedere vodka, homemade dashi cordial, ube, citrus fruits, Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne foam) paired with The Gr8, the signature 8 at the Londonder sushi and sashimi selection.
- A5 Wagyu: The Wagu (Nikka From The Barrel whisky, A5 Wagyu, house vermouth blend, amari mix) paired with Wagyu “hot dog”, gorgonzola hash brown, habanero kick.
- Maki Roll: Roll With It (Diplomático Planas rum, clarified avocado & nori blend, Azure sake, ginger) paired with crispy tiger prawn maki roll with a cool & creamy spiced mayonnaise.
- Mochi: Storm Mochi (adzuki bean & red wine distillate, Adzuki bean leftovers, Cocchi Americano, rice wine) paired with a chef’s Selection of Mochi.
- Chawanmushi: Panna Cotta (Haku vodka, passion fruit & peach, vanilla amazake, Sake Ono Junmai Daiginjo, Aperol). This one can be paired with whichever dish you choose.
8 at The Londoner hotel is open for bookings. Find out more on the 8 at the Londoner website.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren has bylines in publications such as Marie Claire UK, Red Magazine, House of Coco, women&home, GoodTo, Woman's Own and Woman magazine.
She started writing for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant and covers everything from fashion and celebrity style to beauty and careers.
-
Introducing Akyn, the Most Talked-About Brand in the Fashion Industry Right Now
Is this the British answer to The Row?
-
I Tried a Nine Perfect Strangers-Style Psychedelic Retreat as a Total Newbie – and It Was Seriously Eye-Opening
Searches for psychedelic retreats are on the rise – but are they safe? I went to a luxury retreat, minus the shrooms, and asked the experts for answers.
-
KIKO Milano Creates Some of the Best Affordable Make-Up, but It’s so Underrated—Here Are 10 Hero Products I Always Repurchase
There's over 1000 products in the range
-
9 of the best festive things to do in London this Christmas
From a Panto in the sky to Christmassy cocktails - the city's unexpected festive finds