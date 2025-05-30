8 at The Londoner Has Launched an Exceptional New Cocktail Tasting Menu

8 at The Londoner is one of the city's most stylish rooftop bars, retaining a sense of intrigue with its discreet location and sleek interiors, yet offering some of the most enviable views of London's skyline.

Their new menu, 8 Tastes of Japan, is a cocktail connoisseur's dream, with a menu that expertly pairs exquisite cocktails inspired by Japanese cuisine and light bites.

The Londoner is right in the thick of it as one of London's best hotels in the city centre, situated on the southwest corner of bustling Leicester Square.

Its foyer is legendary for atmosphere, with a mix of guests, tourists and local Londoners mingling over late-running meetings or early evening glasses of bubbly. But venture up to the eighth floor and you'll find a more serene atmosphere in the hotel's Japanese garden nestled among the city's shiny skyscrapers.

(Image credit: 8 at the Londoner)

Embracing a traditional izakaya bar and lounge, a casual dining space in Japan not dissimilar to a tapas bar, where people gather to enjoy small plates, drinks and conversation, 8 at The Londoner refines the concept. Snacks are made with the finest ingredients; drinks are of the highest calibre.

A tasting menu of sorts, but not as we traditionally know it, 8 Tastes of Japan offers diners the chance to try eight cocktails that have been crafted with the same precision as any fine dining dish.

The cocktail menu is rooted in Japan's culinary traditions — think Wagyu-infused shorts and inventive uses of rice wine — and is specifically designed to be enjoyed alongside the delicious bar snacks served at 8 at The Londoner.

Helpfully, the menu suggests which cocktails to pair with each dish for a more cohesive drinking and snacking experience.

(Image credit: 8 at the Londoner)

The concept is lofty, with the menu explaining, "Our cocktails explore eight distinct aspects of flavour, challenging perceptions with approachable innovation," with each representing "a phenomenon of Japanese cuisine".

For those seeking something even stronger than the cocktail list, an extensive Japanese whisky and Sake menu is available, featuring some extremely rare bottles.

There are three striking spaces to choose from at 8 at The Londoner, whether you're looking for an early evening drink or a late night escape. The beautifully designed and minimalist Shima Garden offers a sleek, botanical-themed setting to enjoy a cocktail, complete with a retractable roof that reveals the night sky. The Bar, a snug and cosy drinking den and The Lounge and Terrace, where guests and visitors can soak up the city's views.

What's on the menu?

Edamame: Keen Bean (Hendrick’s gin, edamame, St-Germain elderflower liqueur, yuzu, Green Chartreuse, lemon balm) paired with edamame candy, tossed in lemon butter and chilli salt.

Keen Bean (Hendrick’s gin, edamame, St-Germain elderflower liqueur, yuzu, Green Chartreuse, lemon balm) paired with edamame candy, tossed in lemon butter and chilli salt. Tempura: Palom-Pura (Cachaça, shiso shōchū, ama ponzu cordial, sudachi, Three Cents Grapefruit soda) paired with Crispy tiger prawn clouds, truffled yuzu mayonnaise.

Palom-Pura (Cachaça, shiso shōchū, ama ponzu cordial, sudachi, Three Cents Grapefruit soda) paired with Crispy tiger prawn clouds, truffled yuzu mayonnaise. Robata: Pina Robata (Los Siete Misterios Doba-Yej mezcal, roasted & clarified pineapple juice, pandan, jasmine & coconut milk) paired with Fiery chicken robata skewers with anticucho of Peruvian ají panca and sake.

Pina Robata (Los Siete Misterios Doba-Yej mezcal, roasted & clarified pineapple juice, pandan, jasmine & coconut milk) paired with Fiery chicken robata skewers with anticucho of Peruvian ají panca and sake. Dashi: Dashing (Belvedere vodka, homemade dashi cordial, ube, citrus fruits, Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne foam) paired with The Gr8, the signature 8 at the Londonder sushi and sashimi selection.

Dashing (Belvedere vodka, homemade dashi cordial, ube, citrus fruits, Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne foam) paired with The Gr8, the signature 8 at the Londonder sushi and sashimi selection. A5 Wagyu: The Wagu (Nikka From The Barrel whisky, A5 Wagyu, house vermouth blend, amari mix) paired with Wagyu “hot dog”, gorgonzola hash brown, habanero kick.

The Wagu (Nikka From The Barrel whisky, A5 Wagyu, house vermouth blend, amari mix) paired with Wagyu “hot dog”, gorgonzola hash brown, habanero kick. Maki Roll: Roll With It (Diplomático Planas rum, clarified avocado & nori blend, Azure sake, ginger) paired with crispy tiger prawn maki roll with a cool & creamy spiced mayonnaise.

Roll With It (Diplomático Planas rum, clarified avocado & nori blend, Azure sake, ginger) paired with crispy tiger prawn maki roll with a cool & creamy spiced mayonnaise. Mochi: Storm Mochi (adzuki bean & red wine distillate, Adzuki bean leftovers, Cocchi Americano, rice wine) paired with a chef’s Selection of Mochi.

Storm Mochi (adzuki bean & red wine distillate, Adzuki bean leftovers, Cocchi Americano, rice wine) paired with a chef’s Selection of Mochi. Chawanmushi: Panna Cotta (Haku vodka, passion fruit & peach, vanilla amazake, Sake Ono Junmai Daiginjo, Aperol). This one can be paired with whichever dish you choose.

8 at The Londoner hotel is open for bookings. Find out more on the 8 at the Londoner website.