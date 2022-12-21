Here's why you need to visit Naked & Famous, the most chic - and Instagrammable - bar in Notting Hill

If you're after one of the best things to do in London (opens in new tab), then look no further - we reckon we've found one of the best late-night bars in the city. Situated in Notting Hill, Naked & Famous is a real hidden gem.

Why go?

Located in one of London's favourite postcodes, Naked & Famous is one of the latest additions to vibrant Portobello Road. The late-night drinking den is everything you need for an intimate date-night experience and an immaculate Instagram photo, to boot.

The best part? The Agave and spirit-focused menu. The bar stocks an incredible 40 different Tequilas and Mezcal and the team prides itself on their Agave trend knowledge.

The bar itself is situated under Zēphyr - a new culinary experience inspired by Grecian culture - so if you're on the hunt for somewhere that has delicious food as well as a bar with a cosy and stylish feel, then this is the place you've been searching for.

(Image credit: naked and famous)

The Vibe

"It's a cosy cornucopia with a calm ambience and a great range of cocktails and champagne." says our Health Editor Ally Head.

The vibe is cosy but sophisticated, so whether you want to unwind on a Thursday or party come Saturday, the bar can do both. At full capacity, the bar seats 35, so even if it's packed, it still feels intimate and exclusive.

(Image credit: Zepjr)

The Location

Spend most of your evenings on Portobello Road and wondering how you haven't spotted this yet? Discreetly hidden under the restaurant, the bar is less than a ten-minute walk from Notting Hill Gate tube station.

If you're not familiar with the area, it's only half an hour away from central London.

Don't miss

As above, the bar specialises in Tequila and Mescal (they have a great range of other drinks stocked, too). That said, the Tequila and Mezcal cocktails really are very good - it is their speciality, after all, and you're sure to try some delicious and rare finds.

Not sure where to start? The bartenders have carefully created a selection of ten cocktails, all inspired by a classic recipe but with a modern twist. Our recommendation? The Very Spicy Margarita, made with a Bird's Eye and Habanero chilli, and Tommy's Margarita, a less spicy classic.

It'd be an absolute shame to miss the bar's namesake signature cocktail, which is equally smoky and fragrant yet still packs a serious punch.

Need to know

Address: 100 Portobello Road, London, W11



Opening times:

Tuesday - Thursday: 6pm until midnight

Friday - Saturday: 6pm until 1:00 am

Sunday - Monday: Closed

Website: www.zephyr.london (opens in new tab)