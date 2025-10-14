A PT Confirms: Adding Variety to Your Walks Is the Simplest Way to Boost Balance, Strength, and Fitness

I know I'm not alone when I say that walking is one of my favourite ways to get moving – no gym membership, no fancy equipment, just me, my shoes, and some fresh air.

But recently, my flat, familiar walking route has started to feel a little… repetitive. Enter my quest to find new and interesting ways to spice up my walking routine, which, as it turns out, can bring a whole host of physical and mental benefits.

Don't just take my word for it: top PTs have confirmed that small tweaks to your walk can turn a simple stroll into a full-body workout that challenges your balance, strengthens your core, and even gives your cardio a boost.

So if you've been wondering how to add variety to your walks, I've found four expert-approved ways to get started. From changing your pace and trying different terrain to sprinkling in bodyweight moves, there are plenty of ways to get more from your steps.

Whether you’re walking to clear your head, squeeze in some fitness between meetings, or just enjoy the outdoors, adding variety can make a huge difference – and it’s easier than you think. Ready to take your walk to the next level? Keep scrolling.

Keen to add variety to your workouts? Your guide

What are the benefits of adding variety to your walks?

Top PTs have confirmed that adding variety to our walks can bring a whole host of physical benefits, including better balance, more core strength, and improved cardiovascular health.

"Changing your pace and direction engages stabilising muscles, strengthens your core, and challenges your cardiovascular system - all while lowering the risk of injury," PT Jade Milner, founder of EmpowermeHQ, elaborates.

By mixing up the pace, route, or terrain, we activate our stabilising muscles, which is the best way to work on our balance and posture. The proof is in the pudding: this paper found that walking can be more effective than balance training for preventing falls among older adults.

And of course, one of the biggest benefits of adding variety to your walks is that it keeps you engaged mentally. Boredom is the enemy of progress, because if our walks have become a monotonous sludge rather than something we look forward to, we're less likely to get walking full-stop.

"The mental benefits of mixing up your walks should not be underestimated," PT Sarah Campus advocates. "Stimulating our minds with new sights and experiences is so good for us."

How to add variety to your walks - 4 PT-approved tips

1. Mix up the route

"Exploring new routes is one of the best ways to add variety to your walks, and it's also the simplest," Campus says. "Try different terrains like beaches, hills, and trails, to get your stabilising muscles working in new ways."

There's no new equipment needed with this one. Simply look for a new route to try this week, and bonus points if it's a different terrain than usual. I recommend the AllTrails app for this – it will create a route to your liking and take all the guesswork out of exploring new areas.

2. Try a walking method

Thanks to the Internet, we've got a full catalogue of walking methods to hand, and some of them are centuries old. The Japanese walking method went viral for its fitness-boosting benefits, but there's also Nordic walking (which I've tried and can confirm, it's a hoot), silent walking, colour walking, and walking yoga.

All of them bring their own set of benefits, and some may appeal to you more than others. The choice is yours: try a new method and spice up your regular walking routine.

3. Up the intensity

For those of you looking to get more out of your walks on a fitness level, try wearing a weighted vest (known as rucking) or holding light weights and swaying your arms as you stride. Both of these will turn your walk into a neat upper-body workout.

Milner recommends incorporating gentle bodyweight exercises into your walk, too. It might feel a little awkward at first (hello, self-consciousness!), but honestly, you’d be surprised how natural it can feel once you get into the rhythm.

4. Try walking mindfully

If you're already making a conscious effort to stay present while you walk, then kudos. But if, like me, you're either mentally organising your to-do list or catching up with your messages on WhatsApp as you stroll, then there's a lot to gain from walking more mindfully.

"I always encourage mindful walking because it amplifies all the benefits," Milner says. "Leaving your phone behind and focusing on your posture, your breath, and the surroundings not only reduces stress but also improves mental clarity."

Making a conscious effort to stay present is one way I'll be changing my walks going forward for sure.

How much walking should we do per week? Any walking is good walking, and you might prefer to simply walk as much as you're able without a specific goal in mind. But if you're a numbers sort of person, the experts recommend aiming for 150 minutes per week. "This equates to roughly 30 minutes a day, five days a week, which is enough to support our overall health," PT Campus explains. "The most important thing is consistency – regular walking, even in shorter bouts, adds up and makes a real difference."