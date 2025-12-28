Jennifer Garner and Amanda Seyfried Swear By It - So I Tried Walking At Different Times Of The Day For 2 Weeks 

Walking has become that wellness habit - the one that everyone seems to agree on. From boosting cardiovascular health to improving mental wellbeing, the benefits of walking speak for themselves. Studies show that even 30 minutes a day can strengthen bones, reduce excess body fat, and boost muscle power and endurance.

As sports scientist and WalkActive founder, Joanna Hall puts it: "Walking is one of the most underrated health tools we have. “Done well, it’s like a daily MOT for your body and mind – accessible, joint-friendly and incredibly effective when you use good technique.”

No wonder walking is a staple for the likes of Jennifer Garner and Amanda Seyfried - both swear by leaning on walking and gentle cardio to stay active amid their busy schedules.

I'm firmly in that camp. I love getting outside to clock up my steps, clear my head, and lift the mental fog that builds up after hours sitting at a desk. But while I've always focused on how much I walk, I can't say I've really paid much attention to when I'm hitting the pavement.

Morning movement is often praised for boosting focus and energy, a lunchtime walk can lift mood and productivity, and an evening stroll can help you wind down for bed. Curious about how much of this actually rings true, I decided to put it to the test - by committing to walking at different times of the day for two weeks.

Did it boost my sleep quality (and answer my prayers as a long-term insomniac), along with my mood and focus? You'll have to keep scrolling to find out. But before you do, it's worth checking out what happened when other MC UK writers tried their own walking experiments - including walking after lunch every day, walking every day for two weeks, and walking with a weighted vest, as well as our guide to the best walking workouts.

I've Been Walking At Different Times During The Day To Boost Sleep Quality, Focus and Mood - My Review

What does walking at different times of the day entail?

Walking at different times of day is exactly how it sounds - paying attention to when you walk, rather than focusing on how far or how fast you go. Instead of cramming all your steps into one session (which, let's face it, isn't always practical), it's about building movement into different parts of the day.

This might look like heading out for a walk first thing, closing your laptop to go for a midday stroll, or saving a gentler walk for the evening. Each time of day brings its own rhythm and role - even if, in practice, we only ever lean on one of them.

I'm definitely guilty of that. While I try to get outside in the morning when I can, I'm far less consistent about getting fresh air during the middle of the working day, and I rarely head out in the evenings. This got me thinking: if walking does help to support sleep, mood and focus, could when we walk be as important as how much?

Why is walking at different times of the day important?

You might not realise it, but when you walk during the day can influence how much you can get out of it. Many of us thrive on routine, and I know I tend to default to the same familiar time slot to get my steps in, rather than intentionally varying my walks.

According to Dr Suzanne Hackenmiller, Chief Medical Advisor at AllTrails, each part of the day has its own rhythm, and mixing up when you move can help balance the benefits for both your body and mind. "Light, temperature and even our mood shift throughout the day, so mixing up the timing keeps things balanced, preventing mental and physical plateaus," she explains.

The idea of variety also ties into habit building, as Hall points out: "Having more than one 'anchor' - such as a short morning walk plus a walk after dinner - makes it easier to keep walking, even when one slot gets squeezed." It's a useful reminder for anyone who, like me, often relies on a set window and lets movement slide when that time disappears.

Practising good technique at different times of day also improves body awareness in realistic conditions - whether you're tired, stressed or energised - making good posture automatic. "I always encourage people to experiment," advises Hall. "You might discover your body loves a posture-focused walk in the morning and a more relaxed, mindful stroll in the evening. Both count, and both contribute to better health.”

What are the benefits of walking at different times during the day?

So we know that walking at different times of the day is important, but what exactly are the benefits? Dr Hackenmiller explains that each part of the day has its own rhythm, and "Walking can naturally slot into these shifts to support everything from mood to focus and sleep."

It's worth thinking of our walks as tools, each offering a different benefit depending on when you take them.

1. Morning walks help wake up your mind and body

"A morning walk is the perfect way to ease into your day with a clear head," outlines Dr Hackenmiller, making it an ideal way to start the day on the right note.

Think of your morning walk as a way of framing your body for the day, advises Hall. "Just as you smooth out crumpled sheets, you ‘de-bed’ your body with good walking technique – lengthening your spine, opening your chest, and setting good posture for the day. It’s a powerful way to set up both your body and your mind.”

Getting outside first thing also helps regulate your body clock and support your circadian rhythm. Dr Maja Schaedel, Co-Founder and Director of The Good Sleep Clinic highlights the benefit of natural daylight: "If you go for a walk in the morning, you get the added bonus of a dose of natural daylight, which helps your brain and body know what is daytime and what is nighttime."

There's research to back this up, too. A recent study from the University of Florida Health shows that those who are more active earlier in the day and maintain consistent activity patterns tend to have better cardiorespiratory fitness and more efficient walking.

2. Lunchtime walks help to refresh, refocus and reset

One of the main benefits of a midday stroll is reducing fatigue and improving concentration - especially if you're glued to a desk for hours.

"Walking during the middle of the day can give you a much-needed break from screens and structures," explains Dr Hackenmiller.

It can also support digestion and stress management, adds Hall. "A gentle post-lunch walk can help reduce sluggishness and support comfortable digestion. Not only that, stepping away from your environment, even briefly, can help you return with more perspective and clearer thinking."

Research shows spending just a few minutes outside can lift your mood, trigger feel-good hormones like endorphins and serotonin, and help to reduce anxiety. So it's worth breaking away from the working day, even if it's only for a short walk.

3. Evening walks help to decompress and unwind

Evening walks are a great way to unwind and create a clear boundary between the hectic hours and a calmer, more relaxed part of the day.

"A walk after work helps you mentally switch roles, offload the day, and arrive home more present," believes Hall.

But what about sleep? Dr Schaedel says the key is to keep a relaxed pace. "I usually advise people not to do vigorous activity in the evenings, just before bed, as it can raise their temperature, which can get in the way of being able to sleep.

"That said, some of my patients find walking in the evening helpful as they find it relaxing, and otherwise they tend to fall asleep on the sofa, which often disrupts their sleep later on that night," she says.

I tried walking at different times of the day for two weeks - here's what I learnt

Week 1

Rather than trying to completely transform my walking routine at once, I focused on making small, manageable tweaks during the first few days of the experiment.

I generally favour morning walks, as they help me feel alert more quickly, so I was confident I'd notice the benefits at this time of day. That said, my motivation does dip in winter, and I'd be lying if I said I didn't find it tempting to stay warm and cosy inside. So having a challenge in place helped me stay disciplined, and as expected, getting daylight early helped me feel in sync with the day ahead, and noticeably less groggy.

A couple of days in, I made a conscious effort to head outdoors for a walk after lunch. I'm very guilty of staying glued to my laptop during the working day, so I knew I might find this tough. I've got to say, I was pleasantly surprised by just how much difference a 30-minute lunchtime stroll around the block made. Gone was the usual 3 pm slump (and raid of the kitchen cupboards for a sugar-fix); instead, I felt so much more energised and focused for the rest of the afternoon.

It was evening walks that proved to be the biggest challenge. It takes a lot for me to leave the cosy confines of my home in the evenings at this time of year. I also try and steer clear of exercising too late in the evenings as it can leave me feeling wired before bed. And for full transparency, I only made it out once after work during the first week, which in itself highlighted just how easy it is for movement to drop off throughout the day.

Week 2

By the second week, I shifted my focus more towards balance - trying to spread my walks more evenly throughout the day. I also wanted to keep things realistic so the habit would feel more sustainable long-term.

Morning walks continued to be easy wins. When I got outside early, I felt more alert and energised, and better able to focus as the morning went on. On the days I skipped morning walks, I didn't feel as productive or sharp starting the day, and surprisingly not as calm, either.

By the second week, walking in the middle of the day became more intentional, and something I actually started to look forward to. I'd usually drive to collect the kids from school mid-afternoon, but I carved out time to walk instead - even if the weather wasn't on my side. Not only did it help me push through the familiar afternoon lull, but I also found I had more energy and focus for the rest of the day.

I was determined to get a few evening walks in this week. Rather than heading out too late, I timed the walks earlier - usually after my evening meal (I tend to eat before 6 pm so this made it easier). I deliberately kept the pace relaxed and framed these walks as a way to decompress, rather than focusing on step count. The biggest perk was how quickly I switched off from the working day afterwards - something that can be tricky working from home.

The only area that hasn't magically improved is my sleep. I didn't fall asleep faster or stay asleep for longer, but I've learned there isn't a single solution for this. Still, feeling more relaxed and calmer heading into the evening felt like a small win.

By the end of the experiment, I'd definitely noticed a shift in my mindset. Morning walks feel like a focus boost, midday strolls help me power through the afternoon energy slump, and early evening walks give me a chance to decompress. Will I suddenly become someone who bounds out for an evening stroll? Probably not - at least not in winter anyway. But being intentional about when I walk has turned a simple habit into something more purposeful - not to mention noticeably effective.

