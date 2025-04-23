Walking workouts are the hottest form of exercise RN - 5 best walking workouts for beginners to boost fitness and mood

It's fair to say that, here at MC UK, we are simply loving the popularity of walking workouts at the moment. Our ethos of building sustainable exercise habits that stick aligns perfectly with this workout trend - and even calling it a trend feels like a reach, given how long-lasting walking has proven itself to be. It's been around for as long as us humans, after all.

What feels new is the number of people who are now treating walking as a legitimate part of their workout routines. More and more of us have cottoned on to the fact that the best indoor walking workouts can do wonders for both our cardiovascular and muscular health, not to mention the mental benefits, too.

But if we look at the research, the health benefits of walking are well-known. Take this paper as an example, which found walking significantly improved the health and longevity outcomes of individuals living in the Blue Zones (those are the geographical areas with the highest proportion of folk that live the longest, F.Y.I.). Or this study, which indicated that just a ten-minute brisk walk was associated with a noticeable increase in life expectancy of the participants.

"Walking workouts are definitely having a moment and as a specialist women's PT, I get asked about them pretty much every week!" trainer and fitness expert Carly Corrigall said to MC UK. "I think it all started with the pandemic when a daily walk became part of the routine for many of us, and since then, walking has evolved into its own brand of fitness."

Lockdown may be a distant memory, but if a daily walk is a habit that we've managed to keep up since then, that says a lot with regards to the longevity of this form of exercise.

What makes walking workouts so appealing is the fact that they're almost universally accessible. Aside from costing absolutely nothing, they can be easily slotted into busy schedules, and their low-impact nature means they're much harder to talk ourselves out of than other, more intense forms of exercise.

"Walking workouts strike the perfect balance: they’re low-impact yet effective, grounding yet energising, and they can easily be integrated into your daily routine," Dr. Suzanne Hackenmiller, Chief Medical Advisor at AllTrails affirms. "So long as we keep seeking gentle, sustainable ways to care for our bodies, I suspect walking will always remain in style."

So, if you're looking to get started in the world of walking workouts, we don't blame you. And that's exactly why we've asked fitness experts to share their recommendations for the best walking workouts for beginners. You'll have to keep scrolling to discover their top picks, plus all the need-to-know info about why beginner-friendly walking workouts are so good for us.

Walking workouts for beginners are all the rage RN - 5 to try

What are walking workouts?

We all know what walking is, but what's different about a walking workout? When, for instance, are we able to classify our walk as a workout as opposed to a casual stroll? We asked fitness pros to break it down.

"Walking workouts are intentional walking sessions that follow a structure with specific goals in mind," Dr. Hackenmiller explained to MC UK. "For example, you might walk towards a set distance, time, or number of steps."

Fitness expert Talilla Henchoz agrees. "Walking workouts are exactly what they sound like," she says. "It’s walking, but with intention. You’re not just going for a casual stroll, you’re moving with purpose, maybe picking up the pace or adding in some bodyweight moves like squats or arm swings."

Adding in additional exercises like the ones Henchoz mentions is a great way to up the intensity of a walking workout, but it's also completely optional. In fact, the best walking workouts for beginners are often fairly simple, involving purposeful walking and little else.

The key is to remember that walking workouts are walking with intention. When we're doing a walking workout, it's with some sort of health or fitness goal in mind - be it getting some cardio in, boosting our energy levels, or giving ourselves the chance to switch off.

What are the benefits of walking workouts for beginners?

They might be a low-impact form of exercise, but it turns out that walking workouts for beginners have a surprising number of benefits. Here are four key ones you can expect to gain from giving walking workouts a go.

1. They boost cardiovascular health

Walking workouts for beginners are a perfectly adequate form of cardio exercise, any health expert will tell you. "Brisk walking increases our heart rate, which in turn strengthens the heart muscle, improves circulation, and lowers blood pressure," Dr. Hackenmiller confirms. "Over time, it may lead to reduced bad cholesterol and raised good cholesterol, which studies have shown can decrease the risk of heart disease."

The NHS recommends that adults aim for 150 minutes of moderate activity per week (or 75 minutes of vigorous activity). It's good to know that the beginner-friendly walking workouts count towards this and can help us experience the benefits Dr. Hackenmiller mentions above.

2. They're a gentle form of exercise

As a low-impact exercise, walking workouts are ideal for anyone who suffers from joint issues or osteoporosis, or those returning to exercise after injury. That's because walking isn't going to put undue stress on the body, unlike, say, running or HIIT workouts. As MC UK's Senior Health Editor, Ally Head, has discovered on her own road to recovery, low-impact exercise, like walking, is the ideal way to stay active while letting your body heal.

"Walking workouts are great for improving the connective tissues (tendons and ligaments) whilst being gentle on the joints," PT Corrigall says. "They're brilliant when you're recovering from injury, especially for issues with knees, hips and ankles, because you can build up really gradually until your body is ready for more."

3. They can do wonders for our mental health

You probably don't need us to tell you that exercise has just as many mental health benefits as it does physical. But, we can confirm that the best walking workouts for beginners are just as effective as other, more intense forms of exercise when it comes to giving us a mental boost.

"Regular walking reduces cortisol levels, alleviates stress, and increases the production of serotonin and dopamine, both of which help boost mood and focus," Dr. Hackenmiller confirms.

Beyond that, there's even research to suggest that walking can help develop our cognitive functioning. Take this study as proof, which found that high-intensity walking is associated with improved memory in older adults - that's pretty compelling evidence, in our books.

4. They're almost universally accessible

Finally - and this one is a big part of why walking workouts are so popular right now - this type of exercise is completely free. That means that most of us can give walking workouts a go without spending a penny, which is a huge benefit for many. Plus, the fact that they're low-impact and beginner-friendly makes them an approachable form of exercise, too.

"The best type of exercise is the one that you actually do, and walking absolutely ticks that box - you can do it anywhere and it’s suitable for complete beginners with no previous fitness background," Corrigall advocates. "Consistency is our superpower when it comes to exercise, and walking is something most people will find they can stick to."

Why should beginners try walking workouts?

As we've just touched on, there's a whole host of reasons why beginners should give walking workouts a go. But a big part of why this form of exercise is particularly good for beginners is because of its aforementioned accessibility.

"Walking workouts are a really accessible way to boost your fitness without needing loads of equipment or a gym," fitness expert Talilla Henchoz comments. "Plus, you can do them indoors, outdoors, solo, or with a friend - whatever works for you.”

For people who are new to exercise, there can often be multiple barriers in place that prevent them from getting started. Be it cost, convenience, or confidence, it's only too easy to talk yourself out of a gym membership - or even a run, for that matter. That's where walking workouts come in. They're a free, low-impact form of exercise that can be done in as little as ten minutes, inside the home as well as outside.

And now we know that walking workouts for beginners can have so many wonderful benefits, there's even more reason to give them a go.

5 best walking workouts for beginners to try

1. 15-Minute Walking Workout

What? A workout that involves several walking exercises, designed to improve fitness, balance, and stability. Includes fast marching, high knee taps, and side steps.

Why? "This is great when you can't get outside but want to get moving (you can even do it in your PJS!)," PT Corrigall says. "You'll also be moving in different directions, which is a fantastic bit of brain training as well. There's even some movements for the upper body too, so it's a full body session."

How long? Fifteen minutes.

2. 10-Minute Walking Workout For Beginners

What? A snappy 10-minute pulse raiser which involves marching in place for 30-second rounds, aiming for around 1,200 steps in total.

Why? It may be marketed for seniors, but this is a great option for anyone looking to introduce themselves to the world of walking workouts. If you put the effort in, it will easily get your heart rate up and help strengthen your legs, glutes, and core.

How long? Ten minutes.

3. One Mile Walking Workout

What? A 2000-step workout involving different walking exercises, including half jacks, floor taps, and arm raises.

Why? Because of the range of exercises involved, this workout incorporates the full body, making it great if you're looking for an all-around cardio hit. With it being slightly longer than other beginner-friendly walking workouts, it's definitely a pulse raiser.

How long? Nineteen minutes.

4. Mini Walking Workout

What? A super-quick workout involving brisk walking alongside some low-impact full-body movements. Designed to wake your body up and get you moving.

Why? "This one is small but mighty: you'll get more of a boost in six and a half minutes than you will from making yourself another cup of coffee!" Corrigall says. "It's going to wake up your whole body but without you having to break (too much of) a sweat."

How long? Six minutes.

5. 30-Minute Fast Walking Workout

What? 30 minutes of fast walking designed to get your heart rate up and burn some calories.

Why? Fast walking is amazing for our cardiovascular health and will help strengthen our leg muscles, too. This workout is perfect if you need an extra dose of motivation to keep you going, thanks to the pumping music and encouragement of the instructor.

How long? 30 minutes.

