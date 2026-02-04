Awe. It's one of those emotions that's tricky to articulate, but we all know when we feel it: an all-encompassing wonder, a sense of our insignificance in the world order, or perhaps simply a nod to nature's abundance.

It's a feeling that psychologists have long been fascinated with, as transient as it is powerful. Impossible to pin down, but unmistakable when it's felt, awe is experiencing a moment, right now - and it's partnered up with what has to be the workout of the decade so far, the humble walk.

That's right: 'awe walks' are everywhere. A viral social media trend, fans are waxing lyrical about the method for boosting not only physical wellbeing but mental health and clarity, too - and we're totally here for it.

After all, we've never been more aware of the benefits of walking. Numerous studies (such as this one, published in the journal GeroScience) consistently rate walking as one of the best activities for both mental and physical health.

"For both your mental and your physical health, the benefits of taking frequent walks are innumerable," says Emily Schofield, certified personal trainer at Ultimate Performance. And the beauty of this type of exercise is that it is suitable for everyone, regardless of age or ability. In terms of your physical health, walking is one of the most underrated activities you can do to improve your overall health and wellbeing, and the psychological benefits are sound, too."

Pretty solid all by itself, combine this with awe - and you've got yourself a psychological and physical health superboost. Researchers have found that awe plays an important role in our well-being - take a look at this study, published in the journal Perspectives on Psychological Science - working to boost wellness on many levels.

Never one to pass up an opportunity to test out a viral workout, I couldn't have been more excited when I was asked to try awe walks every day for a week - keep scrolling for my honest thoughts. And if walking is right up your street, check out our guides to the best walking workouts, the best indoor walking exercises, and the benefits of walking workouts - plus, find out how one Health Writer got on when she tried walking at different times of the day for two weeks, too.

Dark Days and Dreary Weather Getting You Down? I Tried Awe Walks Every Day To Boost Mood, Mindset and Mental Health - My Thoughts

What are awe walks?

If you've never heard of awe walks before, let's take a look at what they are and how they work.

In simple terms, the method involves going for a walk - ideally, sans phone/headphones/other distractions - and really taking the time to be in the present, open to observing your surroundings in a way that usually passes us by as we rush headlong from A to B.

"Awe walks are slow, intentional walks where the goal isn’t exercise, getting steps in, or problem-solving — it’s noticing things that feel bigger than you," says psychotherapist Kamalyn Kaur. "This could be the size of the sky, trees, mountains, or the light, colour patterns or movement. In a more urban setting, you might be registering architecture, art, or city life. It's observing the moments that make you think about the things you've never previously noticed."

What are the benefits of awe walks?

So, we know that walking is incredibly good for us, and that awe is a positive and life-affirming emotion. Put the two together, and there are so many benefits, we're not entirely sure where to start.

1. They soothe our nervous system

Life is a lot right now. From the state of world politics to the global climate crisis, not to mention issues closer to home, there's constantly things to worry about. And chronic stress takes a toll on our nervous system, causing mental health issues, poor sleep and even over time, inflammation and disease.

Taking an awe walk provides a welcome break from all of this, for both our minds and bodies.

"Going for a walk, in and of itself, holds real benefit," shares counsellor Georgina Sturmer. "Moving our bodies, clearing our minds, connecting with the outside world. But there’s often an element that holds us back from really doing this - whether it’s distraction, or that relentless urge to multitask. When we intentionally connect with nature and the outside world, we instinctively soothe our nervous system. We give our mind a sense of perspective on the things that might be making us anxious, and we feel part of something bigger."

2. They shift our perspective

When we're in the thick of everyday life, it can be really tricky to take a step back and see what's really going on - but an awe walk can help you to see the wood from the trees - quite literally.

"From a psychological perspective, awe is a powerful emotion because it changes our sense of perspective," says chartered counselling psychologist, Dr Kirstie Fleetwood-Meade. "When we experience awe, the brain moves out of threat and into a calmer, more settled state. Our problems often feel less consuming, not because they disappear, but because they take up less space. This is why awe walks can reduce stress, ease anxious or looping thoughts, and create a sense of calm and connection."

3. They're accessible

The wellness world is full of nervous system-regulating advice, from mindfulness and meditation to vagus nerve resets and more. But if you're not used to tuning into (or indeed out of) your thoughts in this way, they can feel impenetrable and impossible to access.

"For people who struggle with traditional mindfulness or meditation, awe walks can feel far more accessible," agrees Dr Fleetwood-Meade. "Doing an awe walk does not need to be complicated. Leave your phone behind or on silent, walk without a destination if you can, and let your attention widen."

All you need is just a few minutes and an open mind.

4. They lift mood and boost resilience

You know how you always feel better when you've left the house, even just for half an hour? That's the feeling you'll return from an awe walk with - and the rest.

"Experiencing awe can increase feelings of connection, gratitude, and meaning, which supports emotional strength over time," notes Kaur. "Awe gently pulls your attention out of repetitive thoughts and back into the present moment, boosting mental resilience."

Who are are walks best for?

Ok, so we're fully invested in this trend, but want to know: who are awe walks really going to benefit?

"Everyone and anyone can benefit from awe walks, but they are especially helpful for certain people," shares Kaur. "In particular, those who:

Experience anxiety

Overthink or feel mentally exhausted

Find it difficult to slow down

Feel disconnected from self or emotionally numb

Are recovering from burnout or chronic stress

People who look calm on the outside but feel busy and chaotic on the inside (high-functioning anxiety)."

So that's most of us, then, right?

How to awe walk properly

The experts were all at pains to stress that awe walks aren't about perfection, and there is no proper way to do them or formula for success - don't let this become another stick to beat yourself with.

That being said, if you're not sure where to start, Kaur recommends the following:

Walk slowly: this is not about steps, speed, or fitness. This is about being mindful.

Leave distractions behind: no podcasts, emails, or scrolling. Focus your attention on the space and environment around you.

Use your senses: in our busy worlds, so many of us are disconnected from ourselves and our world.

Take note of what looks vast, beautiful, or surprising, sounds, textures, colours, light, anything that makes you pause, and something that catches your eye.

Let your thoughts come and go: you’re not trying to stop thinking, so don’t worry or become preoccupied with the internal dialogue. Every time you notice a thought, bring your attention to your external environment rather than going into your head.

End with one reflection: ask yourself what you noticed that you normally rush past, or what made you feel in awe.

I tried awe walks every day for a week - my unfiltered thoughts

Days one to three

After the hectic (but undeniably wonderful) month of December, it's safe to say I was feeling pretty spent. Added to this, my Oura ring repeatedly flags that I'm spending my days more stressed than restored, so I was eager to see whether a week of awe walking would move the needle on this at all.

All in all, there couldn't have been a more perfect time for my perma-frazzled nervous system to get a reset, and I felt excited to start my week of awe walking every day.

Never one to be tied to my phone (a massive Gen X giveaway, if ever there was one), I didn't struggle to leave it behind, much to the chagrin of my kids, who couldn't get hold of me for a while (utter bliss!) but I'll be honest: I found the first couple of days way harder than I'd anticipated.

Walking and running have always, for me, been a time to work through all my chores and tasks in my head - and I found it tough to stop doing this. Before I knew it, I'd been walking for 15 minutes and noticed absolutely nothing. Certain I was doing it wrong, I went back to the expert advice - but, I'm sorry to say, it seems I had to do the hard work myself.

"Awe walks are walks taken with the intention of noticing things around you that feel bigger than you," Dr Fleetwood-Meade gently reminds me. "The sense of awe is usually something that suddenly stops you in your tracks. Our focus is therefore outward, not on your steps, your fitness, or your thoughts."

So, I needed to work on being less self-absorbed (guilty) to allow myself to be open to awe, something I really tried to lean into on days two and three. For me, this meant gently bringing my attention back when my mind started to wander - I found it helpful to take a deep breath and a slow exhale, to ground myself back in the present.

Days four to seven

While the first few days were about letting old habits die hard, I resolved to spend the remainder of the week concentrating on banking all those fabulous benefits.

And, reader, it really worked. I'm lucky enough to have some vast woods on my doorstep, and they proved the perfect place to experience awe. One day, it was the budding snowdrops hinting at spring in the sunshine, while another it was listening to the sound of the (endless) rain on my hood as I walked. I hadn't felt this connected to nature since Covid - possibly the last time I really focused on my mental health.

As for the benefits, they just kept popping up. By day five, it was as if my body knew what was coming, and I felt an unfamiliar sense of calm wash over me as I laced up my trainers before I even left the house. And the walks gave me something to look forward to: no matter how hectic my day got, I knew I'd be getting outside for a while, and that helped me massively.

Sure, my problems didn't melt away overnight - they're all still there when I get home, but they really do seem lighter and less all-consuming.

Whether or not the week had any impact on my chronic stress remains to be seen - my feeling is that it'll take a little more than seven days to address that - but we all have to start somewhere.

Will I continue with daily awe walks? Absolutely - but spring, please hurry up!

