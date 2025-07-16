Barre Workouts Are Raved About For Being Low Impact Yet Seriously Effective – 5 Best Sessions for Beginners to Try

As someone who trained in ballet for fifteen years, I’ve always known Barre workouts meant business. Despite the elegant 'balletcore' aesthetic and serene studio playlists, this is a form of exercise that burns deep. One minute you’re pulsing in a plié, thinking, this is fine, and the next, your legs are shaking like you’ve just sprinted uphill. And yet, that’s exactly what makes Barre so brilliant, especially for beginners. The movements are small, low-impact and deceptively simple, but the results? Stronger muscles, better posture, and a real sense of body awareness - even if you’ve never set foot in a dance studio before.

Barre has been having a major moment lately, with everyone from Dua Lipa to Sofia Richie reportedly a fan. TikTok searches for at-home Barre are booming, and boutique classes are popping up all over the UK. Its appeal? It’s beginner-friendly, equipment-light, and it really works.

Need more convincing? In one 2022 study published in the Journal of Exercise Rehabilitation, researchers found that a Barre-style program significantly improved participants’ balance, flexibility, and lower-body endurance over eight weeks. Another study from 2021 also pointed to ballet-inspired movement patterns (like those used in Barre) as effective for enhancing core strength and posture in adults.

But according to some experts, Barre is not a passing trend. "In today's constantly shifting wellness landscape, it's easy to feel lost in a sea of workout trends," shares Tara Riley, Pilates, Barre, strength and cardio teacher and founder of the Tara Riley Method. "But longevity isn't always about going heavier - it's about moving better for longer. And that's where Barre shines."

Keen to get moving this summer? 5 best Barre workouts for beginners to try

To understand why Barre works so well - and how beginners can get started - Jemima Bath, a Barre expert and trained dancer, breaks down what to know before your first session, plus five of the best beginner-friendly barre classes to try from the comfort of your living room.

What is a Barre workout?

Barre is a low-impact, ballet-inspired workout that blends elements of Pilates, yoga, and strength training. Expect small, controlled movements - known as isometric holds - and lots of high reps that work your muscles to fatigue. A typical class might include pliés (think wide-legged squats), pulses, arm work with light weights, and core-focused floor exercises.

The name comes from the ballet Barre (yep, that long handrail used in dance studios), but at home, you can use the back of a chair or a kitchen counter just as easily.

"Even though Barre is inspired by ballet, you don’t need to be a dancer to do it or benefit from it," explains Bath. "Lots of the movements we do in ballet training - like pliés, relevés, and tendus - are used in Barre for more general strength and fitness: they build deep strength, control and posture, especially for core and lower-body strength."

What are the benefits of doing Barre workouts?

While Barre might look gentle on the surface, the results speak for themselves. "With consistent practice - think two to three workouts a week - most people notice better core strength, posture and muscle tone after just three or four weeks,” says Bath. "It also really helps with mental focus and body awareness."

This mind-body connection is backed up by science, too. The controlled, repetitive nature of Barre has been shown to improve functional fitness, including balance, coordination, and flexibility. which is especially helpful for beginners, older adults, or anyone returning after injury.

Do at-home Barre exercises really work?

Absolutely. One of the biggest perks of barre is how little equipment you need. With a mat, a chair, and maybe a resistance band, you can get a studio-quality session at home.

“Because the movements are so precise, they translate really well to online classes,” says Bath. "Just make sure to focus on your form - using a mirror or even filming yourself can help you self-correct if you're working out solo."

She also advises not rushing through the movements. "A common mistake is focusing too much on speed or range of motion. Barre is about small, precise movements. The warm-up and cool-down matter, too; they support flexibility and help prevent injury."

Why are Barre workouts so great for beginners specifically?

As someone who can personally vouch for Barre workouts actually working, having gone from disciplined ballet training as a teenager to casual classes as an adult, I love that Barre is low-impact but high-reward. This style of exercise is a combination that makes it ideal if you’re new to fitness or getting back into it. You’ll build strength gradually while improving posture, flexibility and coordination, all without needing to jump, lift heavy, or memorise complicated choreography.

"It’s super beginner-friendly because it focuses on small, controlled movements that are easy to learn but highly effective,” agrees Bath. "You don’t need any dance experience to start, and most exercises use just your body weight."

5 Best Barre workouts for beginners to try

We asked the experts to share five of the best beginner-friendly online Barre workouts - all free on YouTube, and all perfect whether you’re starting from scratch or just looking for something fresh to shake up your routine.

1. Full Body Ballet Sculpt Workout

What: A full-body, low-impact, beginner-friendly Barre workout.

Why: "This workout offers super clear instructions and is a great intro to Barre fundamentals, which is perfect if you're completely new," says Bath.

How long: 30 minutes.

30 MIN Full Body Ballet Sculpt | Beginner Barre Home Workout - YouTube Watch On

2. 15-Minute Lower Body Barre Workout

What: A short, lower-body Barre workout to get the glutes fired up while also working the core.

Why: Unlike lots of Barre workouts that focus on high reps, this routine still keeps the core elements of ballet running throughout. Move With Nicole emphasises just how easy this routine is to complete at home, using a chair rather than a professional studio barre. "It's quick and approachable with lots of modifications - ideal for squeezing into a busy day," says Bath.

How long: 15 minutes.

15 MIN LOWER BODY BARRE WORKOUT || Strong Legs & Glutes - YouTube Watch On

3. Beginner Full Body Barre Workout

What: A mat-based routine using no equipment.

Why: Designed specifically for beginners, this invigorating at-home workout is a series of low-impact exercises that combine elements of Pilates and barre to target every major muscle group while improving flexibility and posture. "I feel most connected and grounded in the matwork," says Riley. "I find it’s what continues to test me, body and mind - in a different way to the Barre, Strength and Dance Fitness classes I teach. It asks me to be more patient, considered and to truly tune in and listen to my body."

How long: 20 minutes.

Beginner Barre Workout for a FULL BODY BURN! 20 Mins No Equipment Needed! - YouTube Watch On

4. Toning and Energising Barre Workout

What: A gentle, toning and energising workout and a great introduction to Barre.

Why: This gentle, energising Barre routine, demonstrated using a chair, is a great entry into Barre-focused workouts. This particular routine by Isa Welly is suitable for pregnancy, firing up the legs and core muscles with a slow, considered routine.

How long: 25 minutes.

25MIN BARRE WORKOUT - TONING AND ENERGISING - YouTube Watch On

5. Technique-based barre workout

What: A slow and simple workout with clear explanations.

Why: This 20-minute beginner Barre workout is designed to sculpt and tone your body, working the arms and legs and core. "Because barre is bodyweight-focused, it’s a brilliant way to build functional strength without needing access to a gym or heavy equipment, which is ideal if you're just starting out or prefer working out at home."

How long: 20 minutes.

20 Mins Beginner Barre Workout | No Barre Required | Tone, Sculpt, Sparkle - YouTube Watch On

