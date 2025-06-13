I've Been Doing Dance Cardio Workouts For the Last Two Weeks - and I'm Officially Obsessed

At this point, I’ve tried my fair share of workouts, from strength training to Pilates to even jiu jitsu. But there’s one form of fitness I’ve always admired from the sidelines: dance cardio.

We're talking high-energy playlists, endorphin-boosting routines, and a serious fun factor with dance cardio workouts, so it’s no surprise that they've been having a bit of a moment lately. Scroll through TikTok or Instagram, and you’ll spot everyone from A-list celebs to fitness influencers getting their groove on - and racking up some serious sweat in the process.

And while I may not have the rhythm of a professional backup dancer (far from it, in fact), the idea of turning my cardio sessions into something more invigorating - and dare I say, joyful - definitely appealed.

So in the name of fun, fitness, and a full-body challenge, I decided to give dance cardio workouts a proper go by committing to two weeks of regular sessions. And it's fair to say that I've been feeling pretty impressed.

Dance cardio workouts are everywhere RN - so, I gave them a go

What are dance cardio workouts?

At its core, dance cardio is exactly what it sounds like - a workout that combines cardiovascular exercise with dance-based movement. But unlike a standard treadmill session or a HIIT class, it’s designed to make you feel more like you're at a party than powering through a traditional workout.

“A dance cardio workout is a high-energy fitness class that uses full-body dance movements set to music to raise the heart rate,” explains Emily Stephenson, founder of The Dancer Body. “Classes typically feature repeated movement patterns set to different tracks.”

The beauty of dance cardio workouts? You don’t need any prior dance experience to keep up. “Think of it as a fusion of traditional cardio with choreography,” says health and fitness coach Penny Weston. “You don’t have to be a dancer or know any steps beforehand, as it’s all about movement, rhythm, and joy. Whether you’re following a routine or just letting loose, it’s a brilliant way to improve your fitness without it feeling like a workout.”

What are the benefits of dance cardio workouts?

Whether you’re sashaying around your living room or following a choreographed routine in class, dance cardio delivers a host of physical and mental benefits. Here are three reasons to give it a go:

1. It's great for your heart

“Like all good cardio, dance gets your heart rate up and keeps it there,” Weston advocates. “Over time, this strengthens the heart and lungs, improving circulation and lowering your risk of heart disease and high blood pressure.”

As Weston touches on, cardio exercise has so many benefits for our health, and there's research to back the benefits of dance cardio workouts specifically. This study, for example, found that dance-based workouts significantly improved cardiovascular fitness in healthy adults.

2. It boosts mood and self-confidence

Beyond the physical perks, moving to music can work wonders for your mental health. “Whenever I'm teaching a dance cardio workout class, people always walk away lighter,” says Joelle D’Fontaine, founder of At Your Beat. “It’s like therapy you can sweat through. When you let go and move in a space that supports you, you grow. Period.”

Science agrees. This paper found that regular dance participation was linked to reduced symptoms of depression and anxiety, and even boosted self-esteem.

3. It can sharpen coordination

Dance cardio doesn’t just fire up your muscles - it also engages your brain. Following a sequence of moves requires focus, timing, and quick reaction, all of which can help improve coordination and agility.

“As dance cardio involves learning and repeating movement patterns, it helps to sharpen coordination, agility and balance,” Weston affirms. “This is great not just for fitness but for everyday movement, especially as we age.”

I've been doing dance cardio workouts for two weeks - here's how I got on

Week one

After hearing about the benefits of dance cardio workouts - and seeing so many fun routines over my TikTok FYP - I’m pretty keen to get stuck in and try these workouts for myself.

To kick things off, I signed up for the SA Method, a platform that offers a range of online fitness classes, including dance cardio. I liked the idea of having a structured programme to follow, with different levels and class lengths to suit my mood (and energy levels). That said, there are loads of dance cardio classes available online for free, so you don’t need to spend a penny to give this a go yourself.

I started off with a couple of beginner-friendly sessions with snappy workout lengths of eight and twelve minutes. The moves were simple enough to follow but still got my heart rate up, and I really enjoyed following along to the ballet-inspired routines I'd opted for. By the end of these sessions, I'd definitely broken a sweat, but I didn’t feel drained or bored in the way I sometimes do with traditional cardio (i.e., when I'm on the treadmill).

Mid-week, I slotted a 20-minute class into my lunch break while working from home, which ended up being a bit of a revelation. I usually hit a bit of a slump around 3 pm, but dancing around my living room for just 15 minutes gave me a noticeable energy boost and lifted my mood for the rest of the afternoon.

I'm also a fan of how dance cardio workouts can take so many different forms - there's ballet-inspired sessions (my personal favourite), but also hip-hop routines, Latin dance classes, and even Beyoncé-themed choreography if you're feeling extra.

By the end of the first week, I was actually looking forward to each session. This is no mean feat for someone who typically prefers strength training to cardio, whatever day of the week.

A selfie of Katie during her at home dance cardio workout challenge (Image credit: Katie Sims)

Week two

Heading into week two, I was still gravitating towards the ballet-inspired dance cardio sessions - there’s something about the mix of grace and grit that really appealed. Moves like curtsey lunges, pliés, and arabesques made me feel strong and elegant at the same time, even if my coordination wasn’t always spot on.

Midway through the week, I decided to shake things up and try a pop-themed dance cardio workout I found on YouTube. There was lots of big energy and punchy beats involved - it was a completely different vibe to the ballet cardio sessions I'd done, but just as fun and satisfying.

Towards the end of the two weeks, I noticed I was starting to feel a bit more in tune with my body during the workouts, moving with more control and picking up the beat quicker. I wouldn’t say I’ve suddenly turned into a trained dancer, but my coordination feels like it's going in the right direction.

My biggest takeaway? Dance cardio workouts are genuinely enjoyable. I never felt as though I had to force my way through any of the sessions, but I 100% could tell I'd had a good burst of cardio afterwards. I'd call it movement that feels good and does good at the same time.

Will I be sticking to dance cardio workouts going forward? It's an easy yes, especially on days when I need an energy boost but don't feel up for a full-blown gym session.

Katie doing a plie, one of the exercise moves in the dance cardio sessions (Image credit: Katie Sims)

Who are dance cardio workouts best for? Dance cardio workouts can be wonderful for anyone and everyone. Because they can be practised at a range of levels, they're ideal for anyone looking to move their body and have fun while doing it. "Dance cardio doesn’t care if you’re flexible, coordinated, young, old, neurodivergent, or brand new to fitness," dance teacher D'Fontaine says. "It just asks that you show up and move at your own pace. I’ve worked with people in their 70s, people in care, teenagers in schools, and folks from every walk of life - and all of them find their rhythm eventually."