It's a tale as old as time: set a resolution, struggle to make it stick, abandon it altogether. That's my personal cycle almost every January. But this year, I was determined to make intentional changes that I knew I could really stick with, starting with supplements. I've tried to be consistent with daily supplements countless times, but the truth is, most of them are either a pain to take or just don't taste good. But since NEWROAD 30 entered my life, I'm certain this is a habit I can make stick.

Although psychologists have pointed out that breaking your resolutions doesn't matter all that much, it still feels good to see something through - particularly when it's a healthy habit. And while other gut health hacks might feel a little overwhelming to implement, NEWROAD 30 is certainly an exception to the rule.

A powder blend made from 30 organic fruits and vegetables, it can be added to water, mixed into porridge, or added to smoothies once a day, with the aim to benefit the gut microbiome, add fibre to your diet, and deliver fresh, concentrated nutrients. And considering it was developed with scientists from the University of Oxford, Inrae Paris, and Queen's University Belfast, you can trust the data is there to back up these claims.

In fact, a 2021 study found that freeze-dried fruit and vegetable supplements can improve glucose metabolism and even reduce the risk of insulin resistance. And considering the high fibre, 100% natural formula of NEWROAD 30, you're looking at pretty good results.

In terms of the best supplements for winter - and just supplements in general - I find simple changes work the best, and this is one tweak that feels incredibly easy to implement. But most crucially, it's clear exactly what you're ingesting and how it can improve your overall wellbeing. After trying it out for the last few weeks, I have plenty to say about NEWROAD 30.

My NEWROAD30 review? I'm a woman obsessed

What does NEWROAD 30 do?

NEWROAD 30 aims to support sleep, energy, immunity, digestion, recovery, metabolism, skin health, and lower inflammation.

Research from The American Gut Project shows that dietary diversity of 30 plants a week supports a robust gut microbiome. NEWROAD 30's blend of 30 different freeze-dried fruits and vegetables, in particular, is fibre and polyphenol-rich, which provides even more gut benefits.

"Fibre is finally getting the attention it deserves," says Catherine Hurley, Founder of NEWROAD 30. "We are learning that our guts aren’t just for digestion; they are central to immunity, inflammation and long-term health. A diverse, plant-rich diet is high in fibre that nourishes the trillions of microbes that protect us."

Studies prove that a healthy diet directly contributes to a functioning gut microbiome, the benefits of which include a boosted immune system and better responses to disease in later life. As highlighted by the NHS, a healthy gut microbiome "helps us digest and absorb our food and metabolise vitamins, minerals and medicines," - essential functions for a healthy lifestyle.

If you've already tried habits like walking at different times and tracking your diet in a wellness journal but just feel as though you need that extra nutrient boost, this could be the supplement for you.

What is fibre and why is it crucial to weave it into your diet?

"Dietary fibre is found in plant foods and made up of complex carbohydrates that the human body can’t digest. It plays a vital role in health," explains Hurley. "We have known for a long time the benefits of a high fibre diet to bulk stool, speed up transit time and decrease constipation, but we now know it’s also important to feed the ecosystem inside us.

"Although we can’t digest fibre, our gut microbes can ferment it to act as fuel for the beneficial bacteria. The fermentation process yields short-chain fatty acids and other compounds that help maintain a healthy gut barrier, regulate inflammation, influence the immune system, brain, and metabolism, and keep our microbial communities diverse and stable," she says.

How can NEWROAD 30 contribute towards increasing your daily fibre intake?

"NEWROAD 30 is a blend of 30 different fruits, vegetables, and pulses, high in fibre and diversity," says Hurley. "It is 100% natural and organic and designed to make it easy and delicious to get 30-a-week, by adding it to yoghurt, smoothies, porridge, matcha, water- anything really."

I can attest to the fact that it is by far the easiest supplement to add to your diet due to its versatility. Of course, it's important to still eat a varied, balanced diet, but a supplement like this is ideal to have on hand when you need an effective nutrient boost.

My experience with NEWROAD 30

When I say this is the only supplement I've tried that I look forward to taking, I really mean it. The taste is almost identical to a freeze-dried strawberry you'd find in your cereal or granola, so it's a total joy to have every day. I've tried it both mixed into my water (as pictured above) and stirred through yoghurt and porridge, and it's delicious every time - most importantly, it has no nasty aftertaste.

It does have a bit-y texture that makes it feel like a smoothie when you drink it, which is something to bear in mind if you prefer drinks without any texture. But for me, this only makes it feel like more of an enjoyable drink than something I'm just trying to get down for the health benefits.

The packaging is gorgeous, which of course isn't crucial when it comes to a supplement, but is always a nice plus. I happily leave the box and sachets sitting out on my countertops.

Although I'm still in the early stages of taking NEWROAD 30, I have undoubtedly noticed the impact of the fibre. Fibre is one thing I know I don't get enough of in my diet, and this has made a tangible difference over just a couple of weeks - I'm much more regular going to the toilet and I feel less bloated.

Like most supplements, it isn't exactly cheap. However, one box of 30 sachets will cost you £45, so you're paying roughly £1.50 a day. Compared to how much you might spend on a comparative superfood smoothie or wellness shot, and considering the number of functions it supports, I think it's a pretty great deal.

While there is plenty of science to back up the benefits of this supplement, what I love most about it is its simplicity. It's an organic blend of fruits and veg (which you can see laid out here) that we know are good for us, and it's easy to take every day in whichever format you prefer. There's no confusion about what you're actually ingesting, making it a brilliant starter supplement if you want to take your health more seriously but feel slightly overwhelmed by the number of tablets on the market and the jargon associated with them.

