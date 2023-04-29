If you've noticed yourself displaying some of the tell-tale signs of stress (opens in new tab) (we're looking at you, stress eating (opens in new tab)), then you might be hurriedly Googling the best stress supplements to help boost your calm.



Know this - we live in pretty stressful times and feeling frazzled is normal from time to time. That said, if you feel overwhelmed or like it's impacting your every day, it might be time to seek change.

While you could download a stress app (opens in new tab) or invest in an essential oil for stress (opens in new tab), stress supplements promise to help you deal with stress from the inside out.

According to qualified nutritionist Lily Soutter (opens in new tab), stress is a natural response which can be triggered by psychological issues, such as anxiety, or physiological causes, like a lack of sleep. "That said, our body can’t distinguish between the two causes of stress and responds in the same way by pumping out the stress hormone, cortisol."

So how do you know when stress has become too much? Good question. "If stress is chronic it can eventually lead to burnout, and while it’s not always possible to remove the source of stress, there are several ways we can manage stress more effectively," she explains.

That's where stress supplements come in, designed to help the biochemical processes in your brain which affect your mood. While they won't eradicate stress altogether, one 2013 study (opens in new tab) found that stress supplements reduced levels of perceived stress, boosting your everyday mood.

Not sure about the difference between stress vs anxiety (opens in new tab)? Our guide will help, as will our expert-led explainers on how to manage stress (opens in new tab), how to reduce stress (opens in new tab), and how to avoid burnout (opens in new tab). For supplements to boost your zen - keep scrolling.

What do stress supplements do?

While the verdict is still out on whether supplements can actually prevent stress in and of themselves, one thing research has proven time and time again is that general health will lower your likelihood of burnout.

Think about it: if you're experiencing a particularly stressful time at work, you're likely to be better equipped to handle the situation if you've slept well, eaten nutrient-dense food that makes you feel good, and taken some supplements that support both your body and mind.

As Soutter points out, the most effective ways of managing stress are often lifestyle techniques. "Think mindfulness, regular exercise, a healthy diet and even looking at supplements can enable us to have a healthier response to stress," she explains.

How we tested the stress supplements in this round up

In other words, what did our qualified experts look for when recommending their go-to stress supplements?

They considered the following:

Did the supplement reduce feelings of stress?

Did the product promote a healthy lifestyle?

Were the ingredients largely natural?

Was the packaging environmentally friendly?

Were they reasonably priced?

7 stress supplements nutritionists recommend

1. Calm Drops

(Image credit: Blooming Blends)

Blooming Blends Best supplement for calm Specifications Number of servings: 45 servings Today's Best Deals £18.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Recommended by: Qualified nutritionist Lily Soutter.

Good for: "These soothing drops provide a blend of botanicals to decompress and soothe unsettled nerves," shares Soutter. So, why's it so great? Well, using plant extracts such as lemon balm, ashwagandha, vervain, rosehip and oat straw, this supplement is an all-natural way to soothe stress and tension, she explains.

"These drops are made from 100% natural plant ingredients and are convenient to take, especially when on the go," she adds.

2. Magnesium Glycinate

(Image credit: Well Easy)

Nutri Advanced Best magnesium supplement Specifications Number of tablets: 120 tablets Today's Best Deals £17.99 at Well Easy (opens in new tab)

Recommended by: Qualified nutritionist Jenna Hope (opens in new tab).

Good for: "Magnesium plays a vital role in over 600 processes in the body," explains Hope. "The stress response utilises a significant amount of magnesium which, in turn, can contribute to magnesium depletion, which is why supplementation can be beneficial."

She goes on to add that magnesium helps to support muscle and nerve relaxation and can help with reducing the effects of both stress and anxiety. Do note, though: "some magnesium supplements can contribute to changes in bowel movements, so always seek professional advice."

3. B-Complex

(Image credit: Biocare)

Bio Care Best B vitamin Specifications Number of tablets: 30 tablets Today's Best Deals £10 at Biocare (opens in new tab)

Recommended by: Qualified nutritionist Jenna Hope and qualified nutritionist and naturopath Lauren Windas (opens in new tab).

Good for: "B Vitamins play a vital role in energy production, which can often be zapped when we’re under intense periods of stress," explains Hope.

Not only that, but when we're stressed, we tend to lose vital water-soluble B vitamins which we need daily to support vital processes such as manufacturing cellular energy and supporting the nervous system. "These vitamins contain methylated forms of B vitamins which are better absorbed and used by the body," shares Windas. This is particularly beneficial for those who have genetic variations in an enzyme called MTHFR, which means that they are unable to properly convert folic acid (the synthetic form of folate often found in B vitamin supplements), into the active form (methylfolate) which the body can actively use."

Bottom line: ensuring that you’re consuming adequate amounts of B Vitamins on a daily basis is vital for supporting energy and the stress response, concludes Hope.

4. Omega-3

(Image credit: Bare Biology)

Bare Biology Best Omega 3 supplement Specifications Number of capsules: 60 capsules Today's Best Deals £22.80 at Bodykind (opens in new tab)

Recommended by: Qualified nutritionist Jenna Hope.

Good for: Did you know? "High levels of stress over a prolonged period of time can increase oxidative stress and inflammation in the body," shares Hope.

That's where omega 3 comes in, which plays an important role in helping to reduce inflammation. That said, it can be difficult to get adequate amounts from the diet, particularly for those who don’t eat fish. "It’s important to be consuming plant sources such as flaxseeds, walnuts and seaweed, although a good quality supplement, like this one from Bodykind, can also play a role in supporting requirements during high levels of stress."

5. Super Me + capsules

(Image credit: Life Armour)

Life Armour Best Ashwagandha supplements Specifications Number of capsules: 60 capsules Today's Best Deals £25 at Life Armour (opens in new tab)

Recommended by: Qualified nutritionist and naturopath Lauren Windas.

Good for: "An apoptogenic formula containing Ashwagandha KSM-66 - which is great for stress support and resilience - this supplement is coupled with other nervous system tonics such as passionflower, Rhodiola, as well as ionic magnesium," she explains. "This is one of my go-to essentials for day-to-day life stress."

6. Balance capsules

(Image credit: Clinique la Praerie)

Clinique la Prairie Best high end supplement Specifications Number of tablets: 240 Today's Best Deals £500 at John Bell Croyden (opens in new tab)

Recommended by: Qualified nutritionist and naturopath Lauren Windas.

Good for: "The Clinique la Prairie Balance capsules offer a two tablets, both of which offer stress-supportive plant extracts and botanicals. This includes adaptogens such as valerian which can help to calm the nervous system and reduce anxiety levels."

It's important to note here that these supplements are a higher price point than the others in this edit, so won't be for everyone. That said, if you are looking to invest, they're a nutritionist recommended option.

7. Vitality Balance

(Image credit: Hello Day)

Hello Day Best fatigue supplement Specifications Number of tablets: 30 tablets Today's Best Deals £20 at Hello Day (opens in new tab)

Recommended by: Qualified nutritionist Lily Soutter.

Good for: "Fast-paced lifestyles can quickly lead to burnout which can leave us feeling worn out and run down," she shares. "This Vitality Balance supplement harnesses the power of nature to fight stress and calm both the body and mind. This supplement includes Siberian Ginseng to boost energy, Rhodiola Rosea to fight mental stress and fatigue, and a passionflower for that sense of calm."

Not to mention the fact these vegan supplements are manufactured in pharma-grade facilities using good manufacturing practices (GMP), aka the most respected manufacturing standard.