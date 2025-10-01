Creatine Supplements Might Just Be the Missing Part of Your Wellness Routine – Top Experts Share Their 5 Favourite Brands

You're almost certainly familiar with the benefits of vitamin and protein supplements, but one of the best creatine supplements might be the addition you're missing. While once shrugged off as a supplement for male bodybuilders, PTs and fitness enthusiasts now rave about the many benefits of creatine - especially for women.

With searches for the supplement steadily rising on Google since 2021, interest started going really viral last year, with many a fitness influencer, dietician, nutritionist, and personal trainer raving about their experiences with it.

Never heard of it or keen to learn more about how you take this wonder supp? Much like the best protein powders, creatine can be added to water, shakes, or even your overnight oats for your daily dose of energy.

It's one of the most science-backed supplements on the market, too, with one study finding that not only does creatine increase strength, fat-free mass, and muscle morphology, but also enhances neuromuscular function and neurological and cognitive function.

"I use creatine because it’s one of the most researched supplements out there, proven to support strength, power, and recovery. It’s especially useful if you do resistance training, high-intensity workouts, or sports that require short bursts of energy," says James Bickerstaff, personal trainer at OriGym.

I spoke to a range of nutritionists, PTs, and fitness experts to find out exactly why they recommend creatine, as well as the brands they swear by for noticeable results. Whether you want to find out exactly what this supplement can do for you or narrow down which powder to invest in, they've got the answers below.

Don't skip our guides to the best clear proteins , best menopause supplements , and stress supplements , while you're at it, and scroll our creatine for women review and Free Soul Mango Greens review, if you're keen to boost your wellness further.

How does creatine work?

Simply put, creatine helps your muscles produce energy during exercise. Creatine is produced naturally by our bodies for this exact reason, and a supplement will only enable your body to produce more energy for your sweat sessions and daily movement.

Many athletes and fitness enthusiasts regularly supplement creatine to make their workouts more effective and to enhance their strength, including our Senior Health Editor Ally Head. She's noticed a tangible difference since she started supplementing creatine four months ago, spanning improved muscle mass, mental clarity and mood.

However, creatine isn't just for those who do regular, high-intensity exercise. Experts recommend it for anyone who could benefit from a boost in energy, strength, or brain function, and especially women, who have been scientifically proven to have lower baseline creatine levels than men.

Who should take a creatine supplement?

"I’d recommend creatine monohydrate to everyone, especially older people, as it’s perfectly safe to use and well researched, plus the benefits to energy, neurological health, and training are massive," says Keiren Douglas, personal trainer at Nuffield Health. "It’s also been shown to be beneficial for women when menstruating, going through peri/post menopause, and during pregnancy."

Creatine has developed a reputation for causing bloating, which is why many people have chosen to avoid it in the past. However, Lottie Lamb, qualified personal trainer and ambassador at leading sports nutrition brand, ESN, is quick to dispel this thinking. "I like to emphasise, especially to women, that creatine does not cause bloating or excessive water retention. As long as you stay properly hydrated and follow a balanced, whole foods-based diet, creatine will only enhance your training and body composition goals. The benefits far outweigh the myths," she says.

In terms of fitness, Bickerstaff recommends creatine to "anyone who trains regularly and wants to improve performance or maintain muscle. It’s not just for bodybuilders. I’ve seen clients who run, lift, or even play team sports benefit from adding it into their routine."

5 best creatine supplements to *add to basket*

1. Artah Essential Creatine

(Image credit: Artah)

Artah Essential Creatine Today's Best Deals £28 at Artah Reasons to buy + Boosts energy + Helps mental clarity + Can be ordered on a subscription Reasons to avoid - On the pricier side

"Taking a high quality creatine powder consistently can have many positive benefits to women in everyday life. Recently, I’ve been using Artah's Essential Creatine daily and have seen a notable change in my muscle performance and recovery during and after my workouts," says PT and fitness in midlife expert, Caroline Idiens of Caroline’s Circuits.

"It’s easy to take - I simply mix a teaspoon into a glass of water each morning. I’ve experienced a visible increase in my energy levels and mental clarity, too and recommend creatine to anyone, especially in midlife, where these things can often feel against us," says Idiens.

This is the product that Senior Health Editor Ally Head has been testing, and she's also a fan, noticing improved muscle mass, focus, and mood.

2. MyProtein Impact Creatine

(Image credit: MyProtein)

MyProtein Impact Creatine Today's Best Deals From £5 at MyProtein Reasons to buy + Easy to mix in drinks or oats + No flavour + Highly rated Reasons to avoid - Takes some stirring to dissolve

"I personally use MyProtein’s creatine monohydrate," says Douglas. "I like this one simply because it mixes well into my overnight oats, so it’s easy to consume. I use creatine for a variety of reasons, most of which are for the increased energy for workouts, which leads to more muscle growth, better performance in high-intensity training, and the health benefits for my brain and recovery."

"I’ve personally noticed increases in muscle mass, strength, and fitness since starting creatine. Although do note - it’s not a magic potion, and you still need to work hard to see the results," he says.

3. Applied Nutrition Creatine Monohydrate Powder

(Image credit: Amazon)

Applied Nutrition Creatine Monohydrate Powder Today's Best Deals £18.49 at Amazon Reasons to buy + No grittiness + Mixes easily + Noticeable results Reasons to avoid - More expensive than other brands

"My go to is Applied Nutrition Creatine Monohydrate Powder. It's unflavoured, mixes easily into water or a protein shake, and doesn't leave that gritty texture you sometimes get with other brands," says Bickerstaff. "Personally, I’ve noticed real differences since using creatine. My energy levels stay more consistent during tough sessions, my lifts feel stronger, and recovery between sets is faster. Over time, it’s also helped me maintain lean muscle, which is key for overall strength and tone," he says.

4. MyProtein Impact Creatine Vimto

(Image credit: MyProtein)

MyProtein Impact Creatine Vimto Today's Best Deals £11.49 at Amazon (save 28%) Reasons to buy + Nice flavour + Easy to drink + 3g of creatine per serving Reasons to avoid - May be too sweet for some

Although I'm very new to the creatine game, I've been enjoying this Vimto flavour from MyProtein. I like a sweet flavour, which this definitely delivers on, and it's easy to add to my water and incorporate into my diet. I love that it offers 3g of creatine per serving, and I find it a lot easier to drink than protein powder. I've noticed a small improvement in my energy levels when I have it just before going to the gym, which I hope will improve the longer I use it. It can be slightly gritty, but that's not a huge problem for me as it's still very easy to drink.

5. ESN Ultrapure Creatine Monohydrate

(Image credit: Amazon)

ESN Ultrapure Creatine Monohydrate Today's Best Deals £28.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + No flavour + Highly rated + 142 servings Reasons to avoid - On the more expensive side

"I use creatine monohydrate, which is widely regarded as the most effective and well-researched form of creatine on the market," says Lamb. "I typically opt for the powdered version, but I love that ESN also offers convenient tablet alternatives perfect for staying consistent while on the go.

"As a hybrid athlete, I take creatine to enhance both my performance and muscle growth. It plays a key role in helping me push harder in training and recover more efficiently. Since incorporating creatine into my routine, I’ve noticed a significant improvement in performance and strength, and it’s been far easier to build and maintain lean muscle mass," she says.

What brand of creatine is the most effective? "As long as the one you buy is pure, with limited additives and sweeteners, it doesn’t really matter which monohydrate you buy," says Douglas. All of the brands above are used regularly by experts, so you can be sure that they are both safe and effective.