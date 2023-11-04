I’ve been struggling to get my greens in so tried the viral Free Soul mango greens powder - and it's blown my mind

This year has been a massive year for green powders. By May, the hashtag #greenspowder had a collective 2.5 billion views on TikTok alone. Yep - it's been a standout wellness trend, so much so, just a few months later, Free Soul mango greens was launched, their brand new (and supposedly better tasting) version.

That's right - they're not just getting more popular, but more innovative, too. So, after seeing the new product flood my TikTok For You page, I was keen to give them a go.

To be totally transparent, I've never been a massive fan of health "powders". I usually found them too expensive for a chalky, bitter drink and much preferred getting my greens in food form. That said, wellness brand Free Soul had well and truly caught my eye - hence why I tested the new launch for four weeks.

I'd been struggling hard to get my greens in during these darker and colder days, plus was interested to see how dietary supplements could aid my nutrition.

Keen to see how I got on? Well, you'll have to keep scrolling. Don't miss our guides to what to eat before a workout, what to eat after a workout, and the best foods for your hormones, while you're here.

I tried the Free Soul mango greens powder for four weeks - my review

What is the Free Soul mango greens powder?

In short, it's a dietary supplement that promises to deliver 21 different vegetables in a handy drinkable powder. Simply add water and you're good to go.

Hugely popular on social media and with the wellness crowd, greens powders have soared in notoriety this year as a simple and effective way to up your intake of vitamins and minerals.

Case in point: as this study from Cambridge University suggests, dietary supplement use has vastly increased in the UK since 2018. That said, as it notes, micronutrient deficiencies are still prevalent and it's important to follow public health guidelines when using these supplements (in other words, they definitely shouldn't be relied on as your only source of vegetables).

“Green powders should complement, not replace, a diet rich in whole vegetables and fruits,” confirms Lara Buckle, nutritionist and health coach. “They can be a convenient way to boost your nutrient intake, but they should never substitute the diverse array of nutrients and fibre that whole vegetables and fruits provide. These powders are best used as a supplement to a well-rounded, plant-rich diet."

A post shared by Free Soul (@freesoulsistas) A photo posted by on

Why would you try the Free Soul mango greens powder?

Good question. Apart from being really convenient for those on the go, these powders offer plenty of benefits.

While it varies from brand to brand, some of the added nutrients in the Free Soul blends span digestive enzymes, probiotics, and adaptogens. “Green powders deliver a concentrated hit of nutrients often along with pre and probiotics and even adaptogens like ashwagandha," explains Lauren Johnson Reynolds, nutritional therapist and Free Soul advisor. "They also offer a great way to top-up your daily intake of greens - as they contain a large variety of different plant foods, they support gut microbiome diversity. They can also help to improve digestion and even potentially support the immune and nervous system," she adds.

Rimas Geiga, a medical Doctor and registered dietician, agrees and adds that adaptogens like ashwagandha, holy basil, and rhodiola, all commonly seen in greens powders, are known for their ability to help the body manage stress and maintain balance. Also interesting to note: “Brands are investing in research and development to enhance the formulations of their green powders to improve the bioavailability of the nutrients they contain. This includes optimising the drying process to preserve nutrient content and adding ingredients that can aid in nutrient absorption.”

Other brands, like Free Soul, are taking a crucial step in ensuring these powders have a more enjoyable taste. “The industry is also making strides in improving the taste and solubility of green powders, which have traditionally been points of contention for many users. By investing in research and development, companies are striving to create products that are not only nutritionally robust but also enjoyable to consume,” says Veronika Matutyte, Medical Doctor at the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences.

Sofia trying the Free Soul mango greens powder. (Image credit: Sofia Piza)

What sets FS-Greens apart from other green powders?

The brand prides itself on including 21 different vegetables and nutrients in one serving, which definitely piqued my interest. Pricing-wise, these fall at £24 with a subscription or £30 as a one-time purchase which, compared to competitors, isn't too bad (other retails sell similar formulations for £40+).

Another interesting claim from the brand - their formulations are supposedly designed "to support women’s bodies," in particular. Experts at the brand share that ashwagandha, golden kiwi, and maca powder help to support hormones, help digestion, and reduce bloating.

They're also one of the only greens powders on the market to contain actazin, livaux, and KSM-66 Ashwagandha - more on what these are and how the purport to boost your health below from registered nutritional therapist Marilia Chamon.

Actazin: "Derived from Kiwi, this ingredient is a gentle nurturer of your digestive system," shares the expert. "It helps aid in the maintenance of healthy gut bacteria and maintain regular bowel movements."

Livaux: "Sourced from the gold kiwi, this ingredient works alongside Actazin to further promote a balanced gut microbiome and support digestive health," she continues.

KSM-66 Ashwagandha: "Finally, ashwagandha aids in stress reduction and balance your body and mind," she concludes.

One final thing worth noting: the Free Soul mango greens powder does contain sweetener (likely the reason it tastes so good). However, the brand opted for stevia as they maintain it's a "natural source" that "aligns with the preference of many UK consumers for natural alternatives to artificial sweeteners."

A post shared by Free Soul (@freesoulsistas) A photo posted by on

How did I find testing the Free Soul mango greens powder?

I tested both the traditional Free Soul greens powder and the new viral Free Soul mango greens throughout testing to make sure I could get a feel for both formulas.

At first, I decided to start with the original unflavoured version. My first trial with it was simply by adding 5 grams (250 ml) into my favourite smoothie (scroll our round-up of nutritionist-approved healthy smoothie recipes , here). First impression: I was pleasantly surprised. The greens powder didn't overpower the other ingredients and I could still taste the berries, my favourite protein powder , and the almond nut butter. If you've tried incorporating greens powders into your meals before, you'll know this is quite the feat.

I definitely found myself enjoying my morning smoothies more knowing mine was super-charged with vitamins and minerals yet still had the same yummy taste.

As for the mango-flavoured powder, I enjoyed them in the office as a quick pick-me-up snack. I don’t say this lightly - but wow. This formulation was a massive game-changer for me. I'd never thought I'd be the type to be drinking green shakes daily, but they're so tasty, it made the trial a dream.

By week three, I went on a weekend trip to visit my husband’s family in Cardiff and decided to bring my powders so I could continue testing on the go. Normally, all routine goes out the window when you're travelling, but I found the ease and simplicity (not to mention, the delicious taste) of this powder meant I was far more inclined to continue my new habit while I was away. It helped with bloating after heavy meals and also provided my body with some nutrients during a beige-food-heavy holiday.

By week four, I was a convert. I loved both Free Soul formulations but for different purposes. The unflavoured one became my go-to for recipes such as green pancakes, smoothies, and even homemade soups, while the mango mix became part of my snacking roster simply on its own with water.

Do note, though: I did make sure not to exceed the daily recommended amount (5 grams/250 milligrams) and most importantly continue to prioritise eating my greens apart from just drinking them.

Will I continue using green powders?

Overall, I loved experimenting with green powders. I found it easy to implement them into my day-to-day recipes, plus it felt great knowing my body was enjoying the added nutrients.

Did I notice any major changes to my overall health during the four-week experiment? Not particularly, but it did feel great knowing that I was taking conscious steps to increase my health. Call it a placebo effect if you like, but it made me feel good about myself, and anything that boosts wellbeing gets a yes from us here at MC UK.

With all of this in mind, I'll definitely be keeping these handy powders as part of my routine (while enjoying lots of balanced, veg-packed meals, to boot).

Also, knowing that I can run out of the house with my mango-tasting greens and cut five minutes off my morning routine while still getting some nutritional benefits on the go gets a big yes from me. Is it a replacement for greens in your actual meals? Certainly not. But is it a good way to add to an otherwise healthy, balanced diet? Almost certainly. What do you reckon? Will you be giving them a go?

Shop the Free Soul greens powders now: