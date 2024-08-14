As cost-conscious, fussy Editors, these high street activewear picks tick all the right boxes - and are under £50
Because high quality activewear doesn’t have to cost the earth.
- 1. Best running shorts
- 2. Most versatile shorts
- 3. Best leggings
- 4. Best running vest
- 5. Best high-impact sports bra
- 6. Best longline sports bra
- 7. Best workout T-shirt
- 8. Best workout vest
- 9. Best maternity leggings
- 10. Best oversized gym T-shirt
- 11. Best cycle shorts
- 12. Best cropped yoga top
- 13. Best maternity unitard
So, you’re keen to find the best high street activewear picks but don’t want to scrimp on quality. Well, you’ve come to the right place. Here at Marie Claire UK, we pride ourselves on finding the best gym wear for you to shop, from leggings and workout tops to running shorts and gym trainers. Sometimes, the best picks of the bunch just so happen to be available on the high street, too.
As MC UK’s Junior Shopping Editor, I am a strong advocate for not spending a fortune when it comes to great activewear. From Adanola and Free People to eco-friendly brand BAM, some of the best athleisure I’ve tried comes from high street brands and falls well under the £50 mark.
Sure, some of our all-time favourite athleisure picks come from brands like Alo Yoga, lululemon and Sweaty Betty, which can set you back a pretty penny. But if you’re in the market for affordable pieces that genuinely work, these are the pieces we, as editors, genuinely rate and that don't compromise on quality or performance.
It's worth noting here: plenty of high street brands don't design their kit using breathable materials, meaning that while your crop and leggings might look cute, they won't last the test of time (especially during any sweaty sessions). But that's where this edit comes in - each and every item has been personally tested during both high and low impact workouts to ensure you're not wasting your money on "kit" that's could be made from the same materials as your work tops.
Meet your testing team: I’m Valeza, and as mentioned above, it’s literally my job to trial fit kit and pick out the best. As a cost-conscious Shopping Editor, I’ll always gravitate towards the more affordable option that doesn’t compromise a smidge on quality. I adore low-impact sports like Pilates, yoga and strength training, and I’m also currently six months pregnant, so have picked out some brilliant affordable maternity options too.
Ally Head, MC UK’s Senior Health Editor and multi-marathon runner, is no stranger to testing athleisure in the name of journalism. She’s constantly trying out new releases for review and naturally has built up her favourite picks - a surprising amount of which fall well under the £50 mark. Finally, Sofia, MC’s Fashion Writer and lover of long-distance runs and strength training alike, always knows the most affordable and aesthetically pleasing picks to shop. Keep scrolling to find out how we tested the products in this roundup, and to shop our top picks for yourself.
What did we look for when testing the best high street activewear picks?
Here at Marie Claire UK, we’re big on thoroughly road-testing every single product we recommend. Because the last thing we’d want is to suggest you spend your money on something we don’t actually rate. When putting the best affordable athleisure pieces to the test, there were a few criteria we looked out for, which we’ve outlined below:
- Quality - while there are plenty of high street activewear options that don't cut the mustard when it comes to breathability and genuinely supporting you through your workouts, some brands are better than others. When testing, we always look out for bobbling, piling, sweat stains, smell, structural integrity, and whether they hold up against multiple wears and washes.
- Performance - were these pieces sweat-wicking, lightweight and breathable? Did they stand their own on long-distance runs and lengthy stretching sessions alike? Did they pass the squat test?
- Fit - were they stretchy or compressive? Did the styles flatter the body and sit comfortably? All burning questions.
- Cost - obviously, each piece had to be affordable to make it on this list. But more importantly: would we get our cost per wear?
14 best high street activewear picks: as tested by team MCUK
1. Best running shorts
Free People Get Your Flirt On Shorts
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"Having first picked them up when they went viral on TikTok, I now own these FP Movement shorts in several colours - they’re that good. They feature built-in pants, a high waistband and are water-resistant (making them great for sweaty and rainy runs). I feel supported wearing these shorts - even on long runs - but be aware that they run slightly large and are quite short on the leg, so choose your size accordingly." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor
2. Most versatile shorts
Uniqlo AIRism Biker Shorts
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"These biker shorts are my current go-to running shorts. I've worn them for long and short runs for the past two years and can confirm they have stood the test of time. They are ultra sweat-wicking and have deep side pockets to hold valuables or gels. I have also found them to be super comfortable and chafing-friendly as they don't ride up, so they allow the fabric to rub against itself, protecting your thighs." - Sofia Piza, Fashion Writer
3. Best leggings
GAP High Waisted Power Stretch 7/8 Pocket Leggings
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"Gap are one of the most underrated frontrunners when it comes to high street fit kit IMO. They've been designing cute matching sets that actually perform since around 2016, and I've tested the bras, shorts, tanks and leggings over the years. While most of the bra designs aren't supportive enough for high impact, some are, and plenty of their items (including these 7/8 leggings) are made from a mix of polyester and elastane, meaning they’re more breathable and sweat-wicking for high impact." - Ally
4. Best running vest
ASOS 4505 icon slightly cropped vest top
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"I’ve worn these ASOS 4505 vests for years. They’re the perfect slightly cropped length to pair with high-waisted leggings, and their breathable, lightweight quality makes them a dream for sweaty summer runs. They’ve held up impressively well over multiple washes - especially considering they’re only £10 a piece." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor
5. Best high-impact sports bra
M&S Goodmove Ultimate Support Non Wired Sports Bra
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"I've been a fan of the M&S Good Move range for a while now - two of their designers are ex-Nike and you can tell from the products. The leggings and sports bras in particular are great - sweat wicking, flattering, and breathable, although do be sure to go for a non-cotton option, where possible (cotton generally isn't great for high intensity workouts as it traps sweat against your body and so results in you getting hotter, faster, and your kit not staying fresh or lasting as long)." - Ally
6. Best longline sports bra
H&M SoftMove™ Light Support Sports bra
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"It’s no secret that I’m a huge fan of longline sports bras. I wear them as tops during low-impact workouts, paired with leggings alone, they make for a flattering and effortless Pilates or yoga outfit. I’m a fan of this ruched design from H&M, which I own in several colours. It washes well and looks chic paired with V-waist leggings and yoga flares." - Valeza
7. Best workout T-shirt
BAM Women’s Novea Crew Neck Training Top
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"Not only is all of BAM’s workout gear sustainably designed, but it’s also great performance-wise too. This top is super soft and made from 59% Bamboo viscose which means it’s breathable, sweat-wicking and will last for years. The slightly cropped shape is flattering but doesn’t impact high-intensity workouts, meaning you can wear it for all types of training. The fabric has a soft yet technical feel, too. I’m a fan." - Ally
8. Best workout vest
CRZ YOGA Women's Butterluxe Workout Tank
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"Since I first tried my CRZ Yoga piece, I can confidently say it is one of the best affordable activewear brands out there. The Butterluxe range is comparable to much pricier alternatives in terms of stretch and buttery softness. This workout vest hugs me in and stretches beautifully, supporting me through pretty much any workout. Oh, and I’d highly recommend the brand’s maternity leggings too." - Valeza
9. Best maternity leggings
Seraphine Bump & Back Support Maternity Leggings
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"Speaking of maternity leggings, I can’t quite believe the affordable price of these ones from Seraphine. They’re comfortable and easy to pull on, stretch easily over my bump and even have pockets. My favourite feature has to be the back support panel, which has become more and more crucial as I’ve been experiencing the third trimester aches and pains. IMO, these leggings perform far beyond their price tag." - Valeza
10. Best oversized gym T-shirt
Adanola ADA Short Sleeve Oversized T-shirt
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"Not only am I a massive fan of Adanola’s leggings, cropped tanks and hoodies, but the brand’s basics are pretty impressive too - especially considering the price. I own a few oversized gym T-shirts from the brand, including this classic white one. It’s perfectly slouchy and a great thickness, meaning it looks far more expensive than it is and holds its shape over time." - Ally
11. Best cycle shorts
Gymshark Pocket Shorts
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"Gymshark is a great option for affordable, genuinely high performance kit that'll stand the test of time, and the prices have remained affordable as they've expanded, too. They've got tonnes of options on sale for a great price, plus the kit all washes well, will sweat wick for pretty much any workout, and support you, too. I'm a big fan of these cycling shorts for running, with handy pockets to store your essentials in, but their layers and leggings are great, too." - Ally
12. Best cropped yoga top
Hush Born Living Yoga Naia Top
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"Hush is primarily a women's clothing brand, but they expanded into activewear a few years ago with some gorgeous printed matching sets and layers to chuck on pre Pilates. Again, the bras aren't the best for high impact, but the kit is impressively sweat wicking for sweatier low impact classes like hot yoga or Reformer Pilates." - Ally
13. Best maternity unitard
H&M MAMA Seamless maternity bodysuit
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"I find H&M’s Mama range to be one of the best maternity brands out there in terms of quality, and the fact that each piece is super affordable is simply a bonus. I have worn this all-in-one piece to death since I first got it at 10 weeks pregnant, and it’s grown and stretched with me effortlessly in the time since. I wear it for at-home Pilates sessions, long walks, running errands and more - seriously, it’s so stretchy, flattering and comfortable that I would wear it every day if I could. The material is impressively lightweight and breathable, but still opaque enough to wear during deep stretches without fear of flashing my pants - I can’t fault it." - Valeza
14. Best oversized hoodie
4th & Reckless Alexia Knit Hoodie
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
"Looking for an oversized piece to throw on between gym sessions or wear on your rest days? This 4th & Reckless knitted hoodie is it. I own it alongside the matching wide-leg joggers and it has fast become my absolute favourite matching loungewear set - comfy and chic in equal measure. It might be a *little* over the £50 budget, but it's still a really good price for a high-quality hoodie." - Valeza
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor, and as such, she’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. In her role, she covers all things shopping - from thoroughly road testing the best fitness kit to keeping a finger on the pulse of what’s new in fashion and beauty. She dedicates hours of her time every day to scouring the online stores, finding the best products online so you don’t have to (from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course).
