Introducing: the perfect maternity capsule wardrobe according to a sustainably-minded shopping editor

So, you’re pregnant and want to build your maternity capsule wardrobe. I know it’s tempting to stock up with an entirely new set of maternity clothes - all you’ll be wearing for the next few months is bump-friendly outfits, after all. But it’s important to remember that your clothing should ideally extend beyond this nine-month period.

So your maternity capsule wardrobe should really reflect your regular one - timeless staples you can wear in different ways, and preferably, for years to come. Trust me, you don’t want a closet full of clothes you won’t wear - it’s a waste of money and wardrobe space.

What makes the best maternity capsule wardrobe? Below, I’ve highlighted some brilliant options to keep your wardrobe sustainable over the next few months. This includes bump-friendly non-maternity outfits (like flowy dresses, jumpsuits and oversized shirts) as well as options to rent your maternity wardrobe - saving you money and preventing waste.

Personally, I knew I wanted to keep my maternity-specific clothing to a minimum throughout my pregnancy. That’s why I’ve only included pieces that I’ve found difficult to wear with a bump - like leggings, trousers, skirts and bodysuits.

So what does work? Luckily, dresses take up about 80% of my summer style already, and most of them are bump friendly by nature. Plenty of current trends are also surprisingly accommodating for a growing bump - take drop-waist dresses, low rise and oversized styles and maxi lengths as a few examples. And the best thing? You can wear these pieces for years to come, too.

NB: I haven’t included any shoes or accessories in this list - whatever you wore before will most likely still work. So without further ado, here’s everything you’ll need to build your maternity capsule wardrobe. I’m currently 6 months along, and I know these pieces will have me covered as I continue to grow over the next few months - and beyond.

The best pieces for your maternity capsule wardrobe

1. Rent your maternity wardrobe

Whistles Bandeau Knit Dress From £30 at For The Creators First thing’s first, I have to highlight For the Creators - a genius platform which allows you to rent up to 4 items of maternity clothing a month. It’s a great way to try out maternity brands and styles without committing to the full price of each item, and if you’re not planning on being pregnant again, it’s a great way to prevent waste. There are brilliant brands to choose from - both maternity and non-maternity - so I’d highly recommend having a browse through the website. Utilise it to pick up the products you won't be able to shop from your pre-pregnancy wardrobe, like jeans, jumpsuits and leggings, and even special occasion pieces like this Whistles bandeau dress.

2. A pair of linen trousers

MAMA Before & After linen-blend trousers £32.99 at H&M A pair of linen trousers are an absolute summer staple. These ones from H&M's Before & After range fit comfortably under the bump and can be worn postpartum too. I'd highly recommend checking out the brand's under-bump denim pieces too.

3. An oversized shirt

Zara Oversized Poplin Shirt £22.99 at Zara An oversized shirt is just as much of a classic capsule wardrobe piece, and can be layered up over pretty much anything. Whether you go for a statement pink, classic striped blue or white, size up for a piece you can layer over fitted maxi dresses, jumpsuits and more.

4. A jumpsuit

Beyond Nine Vivienne Linen Jumpsuit £129 at Beyond Nine I've been living in oversized jumpsuits lately - they're incredibly comfortable and surprisingly easy to style. This Beyond Nine one is designed (like the brand's entire range) to be worn during pregnancy and beyond.

5. A pair of maternity leggings

Seraphine Seamless Over Bump Maternity Leggings £35 at Seraphine Leggings are a staple in any maternity wardrobe, and one of the pieces you won't be able to get away with simply sizing up on. I own these seamless ones from Seraphine myself, and they fit beautifully on both my legs and bump. I guarantee that whether you’re wearing them for a pregnancy Pilates class or layered with an oversized tee and trench coat while out and about, they’ll be the comfiest things you’ve ever put on.

6. A shirred waist maxi skirt

Nobody's Child White Embroidered Maxi Skirt £79 at Nobody's Child I’ve been wearing a shirred waist linen skirt similar to this at least once a week (if not more) since my bump popped. The low, super stretchy waist detail isn’t just incredibly on trend right now, it also accommodates a bump easily. It’s super easy to style and never fails to get me compliments. Pair with a ribbed neutral vest for a bump-friendly look that feels very on trend for summer.

7. A longline vest

H&M Vest Top £9.99 at H&M Sure, you can get maternity vests with ruching on the side, but I’ve found that a longline vest with a really good stretch will do the same thing - and work for your future capsule wardrobe too! I own this H&M vest myself in grey and cream. I'd recommend get this style in a few neutral shades - white, black and grey is a good place to start - to pair with pretty much anything in this list.

8. A flowy dress

Pink City Prints French Stripe Evie Dress £185 at Pink City Prints I own a few pieces from Pink City Prints, and every single dress has remained flattering throughout my pregnancy - with pockets to boot. I’m a huge fan of this one with a flowy shape - ideal for hot summer days when you just want to throw something on and still look put-together.

9. A fitted dress

4th and Reckless Steffi One Shoulder Maxi Dress £58 at 4th and Reckless This fitted (yet stretchy) style accommodates for a bump now, and can be worn post-maternity too. 4th and Reckless has some stunning maternity-friendly dresses, from crochet maxis to drop waist styles, if I absolutely had to pick a favourite, it would be this one-shoulder one.

10. A shirred waist dress

DÔEN Emmaretta shirred gingham organic cotton-voile midi dress £279 at Net-a-Porter Similar to the maxi skirt above, a shirred-waist dress will be your best friend right now thanks to the stretchy waist that’s both flattering and comfy on the bump. Oh, and don’t forget to take a look in your wardrobe to see which dresses will accommodate your growing body - you’d be surprised at how many you can take into your third trimester!

11. A Stretchy swimsuit

HUNZA G Square Neck seersucker metallic swimsuit £165 at Net-a-Porter I have my eye on this Hunza G swimsuit. It comes in one size which stretches to accommodate different dress sizes - or a growing bump. It also doubles as a chic body to be worn under linen trousers and skirts.

12. A pair of wide-leg jeans

Jojo Maman Bebe Wide Leg Maternity Jeans £42 at Jojo Maman Bebe Denim is another category where you’ll probably have to go with a maternity-specific style. The rigid nature of denim simply doesn’t allow room for a growing bump - size up and you’ll end up with a saggy bottom and waistband that’s still probably too tight. I won’t lie, I’m not a fan of the straight leg or skinny jeans style - and most maternity jeans tend to come in these fits, so I'm planning on picking up this wide-leg style from Jojo Maman Bebe.

13. A bodysuit

H&M MAMA Seamless maternity bodysuit £27.99 at H&M This seamless bodysuit has been on a wash-wear-repeat cycle since I first got it. It pairs perfectly with an oversized shirt for a heatwave-friendly outfit, and the incredibly stretchy material doesn't dig into my thighs like cycle shorts can tend to do.

14. A set of maternity underwear