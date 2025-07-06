Andrea's It List: How I Take My Outfit From Plain To Polished In Seconds
Finishing touches that instantly lift my look
The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.
From a great bag to killer heels or a wow belt, accessories can elevate a simple outfit to outstanding. I'm a huge fan of those finishing touches I can throw on with my key staples when I'm running out the door that instantly give my look a lift. Here are six pieces I rely on.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
Looking for a unique summer look you won't see two other people wearing at the same event? Never ones to gate-keep, we love shouting out those smaller brands crafting standout summer collections, so in the spirit of sharing, we've rounded up 7 ‘under the radar’ brands to know about if you're investing in a piece you want to make an impact that feels that bit different to everyone else.
Check out the full guide online now, including this stunning dress by Alemais
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Chair.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy, events and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite