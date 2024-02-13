You'll likely have heard of Alo Yoga and seen US-based influencers raving about the best Alo Yoga kit on their social media channels. A cult favourite activewear brand among the likes of Bella Hadid and J Lo, for years, it's been a treat-yourself-if-you're-ever-across-the-pond scenario (the brand launched in Los Angeles in 2007, opening stores across America but not in the UK). That was until last month, when the brand launched its first ever UK store in London.

To say we were excited would be an understatement - I've tried items from the brand across the years and loved that, while it may be a celeb favourite, the brand wasn't simply style over substance athleisurewear designed for brunch or running errands. We've been testing some of the brand's best-selling products, you see, and can confirm quite the opposite - that not only is Alo Yoga kit stylish, but it's functional and designed to support you through any workout, too.

Case in point: everyone who's tested the brand on team Marie Claire UK now rates it as one of the best athleisurewear brands on the market, wearing the kit not just for yoga, as the name might imply, but Pilates, strength training, and cardio workouts, too.

Keen to know more about who's been testing? I'm Chloe Gray, a Health and Fitness Editor, qualified fitness trainer, weight lifter, yogi and runner. Also putting the kit to the test was Ally Head, Marie Claire's Senior Health and Sustainability Editor and a nine-times marathon runner who also loves strength training and Pilates, Sofia Piza, Marie Claire's Producer and home workout queen who's currently training for her second half marathon, alongside Valeza Bakolli, Marie Claire's Junior Shopping Editor and barre, Pilates and yoga fan.

This is the best Alo Yoga kit, according to Health Editors

What we looked for when testing for the best Alo Yoga kit:

Comfort: the absolute key in any piece of kit is that you feel comfortable in it. That means fabric that's soft, a cut that holds you in the right place and limited movement when exercising.

the absolute key in any piece of kit is that you feel comfortable in it. That means fabric that's soft, a cut that holds you in the right place and limited movement when exercising. Style: we have no shame to admit that we want to look good (which typically begins by feeling good - see above) when exercising, so we took this into consideration.

we have no shame to admit that we want to look good (which typically begins by feeling good - see above) when exercising, so we took this into consideration. Support: we need all of our exercise kit to support us during different intensity exercise, so we asked whether these pieces would work for yoga, strength and running.

we need all of our exercise kit to support us during different intensity exercise, so we asked whether these pieces would work for yoga, strength and running. Price point: Alo Yoga is a higher price point so we asked: is it worth it?

Testing process:

Team Marie Claire UK personally test the fit kit they feature in these round ups to make sure you're investing in quality items that will stand the test of time. The Alo Yoga kit was worn to yoga and Pilates, and sweat-tested over long runs and strength training home sessions, too.

For more on our testing process, read here.

Chloe Gray testing some of the Alo Yoga kit in this round up (Image credit: Chloe Gray)

Best Alo Yoga bras

(Image credit: Alo Yoga)

Alo Yoga Airlift Intrigue Bra Today's Best Deals £66 at Alo Yoga Reasons to buy + Adjustable straps + Cross back + Stretchy material + Sweat-wicking + Comfortable Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing.

What we thought when testing: "Ok, this bra ticks almost every box. The cross-back design and adjustable straps mean it can be tailored to your exact sizing for comfort. Despite offering brilliant support for low-to-mid-intensity workouts (we wouldn't wear it for running but have worn it during a sweaty circuits class) it's also super comfortable for rest days and yoga flows. Unfortunately, it's only available for straight-size people and we hope to see Alo expanding its size remit soon." - Chloe Gray, Freelance Health Editor

(Image credit: Alo Yoga)

Airbrush Real Bra Tank Today's Best Deals £76 at Alo Yoga Reasons to buy + Butter soft + Ample coverage and support + Wide straps and V-neck design. + Medium compression. Reasons to avoid - Not designed for high intensity workouts - Higher price point.

What we thought when testing? "I was surprised by the support that this bra/tank hybrid offers. It's butter soft, a longer length than other bra options, but also has a sturdy in-built bra which helps you to feel supported and safe through most low to medium intensity sweat sessions. Do note - I found that it ran a little on the small size, and after checking their website, they do point out that it's "designed for a snug fit," so size up on this one for max support and comfort." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Best Alo Yoga leggings

(Image credit: Alo Yoga)

Alo Yoga Airbrush Leggings Today's Best Deals £100 at Alo Yoga Reasons to buy + Comfortable compression + Soft cotton feel + High rise waist Reasons to avoid - Very long (but they have a 7/8 fit for petites)

What we thought when testing? "These leggings are the sort of leggings you live in - super soft material, breezy cotton feel, compression that offers a gentle "held in" feeling for comfort during workouts but not so tight you can't breathe en route to the studio. They were very long on my petite legs, so in future, I'll buy the 7/8 leg length." - Chloe Gray, Freelance Health Editor

"I'm a big fan of these leggings - rivalling my other go-to brands for effortlessly easy day-to-day wear and sweat-wicking and supporting through any kind of workout (I tested during yoga, Pilates, and a ten-mile long run). I liked that they were compressing without cutting me in half and were butter-soft, too." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

"I'm a huge fan of these leggings - they're medium compression, supportive, and they don't fall down as you move. My favourite detail is the high-waisted cut, which not only effortlessly makes you look great, but makes you feel confident during any workout. I actually got engaged in them, which shows how often I wear them!" - Sofia Piza, Producer

(Image credit: Alo Yoga )

Alo Yoga Alosoft Head Start Leggings Today's Best Deals £125 at Alo Yoga Reasons to buy + Super soft + Naked feel Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing - Lighter colours can show sweat patches.

What we thought when testing? "The name of these leggings are no joke - they offer an almost wool-like softness. The knicker-style design is undoubtedly out there, so these won't be for everyone, but for a retro look that will have you high-kicking in comfort, these are a gorgeous option." - Chloe Gray, Freelance Health Editor

(Image credit: Alo Yoga)

High Waist Airlift Legging Today's Best Deals View at Alo Yoga Reasons to buy + High waisted + Don't roll down + Four way stretch. Reasons to avoid - Higher price point.

What we thought when testing? "The Airlift leggings hit pretty much every nail on the head for me. They have a super comfy high waist (which doesn’t roll down), the four-way stretch and lightweight material make them incredibly comfortable, plus they’re fully squat-proof. Put simply: I adore these leggings." - Valeza Bakolli, Junior Shopping Editor

Best Alo Yoga tops

(Image credit: Alo Yoga)

Alo Yoga Aspire Tank Today's Best Deals £49 at Alo Yoga Reasons to buy + Good cut + Comfortable fit Reasons to avoid - Limited sizing - Design may be a little too cropped for some who prefer longer length coverage.

What we thought when testing? "You can never have too many racer-back tank tops in your wardrobe, IMO. But the one I pull out more often than any is this Alo piece - it's a flattering thin-strapped cut that also allows for a brilliant range of motion in yoga and mobility classes. The ribbed fabric gives a sporty, stylish design that can also be worn for everyday errands." - Chloe Gray, Freelance Health Editor

"Another simple design that does all of the hard work for you, you can feel the quality of this tank as soon as you put it on. While it doesn't sweat wick well enough for higher intensity workouts like HIIT or running, I do love it for lower intensity sessions like yoga, strength training or Pilates." - Ally Head, Senior Health Editor

Best Alo Yoga jumpers

(Image credit: Alo Yoga)

Alo Yoga Accolade Pullover Sweatshirt Today's Best Deals £125 at Alo Yoga Reasons to buy + Super soft + Oversized fit + Cuffed hem Reasons to avoid - Higher price point

What we thought when testing? "In need of a piece of kit to get you to and from the gym or to throw on for Shavasana? This super comfy sweatshirt is the answer. I put it to the ultimate test: wearing it on a long-haul flight for over 20 hours and I was so snug the whole time. A great stylish, boxy, oversized fit." - Chloe Gray, Freelance Health Editor

"The Accolade sweatshirt has arguably ruined all hoodies for me - it's the most comfortable, warm, and cosy pullover I have ever tried. It is made from the same buttery soft material as the Accolade sweatpants and offers smooth fleece lining that has seen me through really cold winter days. This crew neck is more on the pricier side, but it is definitely an investment that I would recommend. My current number has been with me for a year and a half now and still looks and feels as good as new." - Sofia Piza, Producer

Best Alo Yoga sweat pants

(Image credit: Alo Yoga)