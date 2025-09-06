Everyone Seems To Be Talking About the 45-7-6 Stairmaster Workout RN — So Is It Really Unmatched at Boosting Glute Strength?

ICYMI: number-based workout plans are going viral. First came the 12-3-30 workout, next up was the 3-2-8, then along came the 25-7-2. But now there's a new fitness trend to take in your stride, and it's the 45-7-6 Stairmaster workout, which has been popping up on social media pages far and wide.

Currently at "breakout" on Google (which means it has grown more than 5,000% in search volume), the trend involves tackling the Stairmaster for 45 minutes on level 7 for 6 days a week. And, after speaking to experts about the many (many) benefits of putting one foot in front of the other and climbing the endlessly revolving set of stairs, its virality comes as no surprise.

"In my opinion, Stairmaster workouts are popular for many reasons," Les Mills UK trainer and presenter Ciara Foley says. "They are suitable for anyone and everyone because they are a low-impact form of cardio; however, they can also be used to build strength and endurance, both physically and mentally."

Plus, if you're someone who likes to get a sweat on, within minutes (yes, really!) the Stairmaster will get your heart rate pumping and body perspiring. "The intensity can be controlled by increasing or decreasing the levels of speed," Foley continues. "This allows us to continuously progress and challenge ourselves every time we train on the Stairmaster, creating a sense of achievement when the workout is complete," the expert notes.

But for all its list of advantages, is the 45-7-6 Stairmaster really worth adding to your workout routine? Can it take your glute strength to new highs? And who is it best for? We put all these questions and more to PTs to get the DL, so do keep reading.

The 45-7-6 Stairmaster workout is trending - so do experts recommend?

What is the 45-7-6 Stairmaster workout?

Let's start with the basics. “The 45-7-6 workout is one of the latest trends on the Stairmaster,” confirms Foley. “It is 45 minutes in duration at level 7 for six days a week."

According to Foley, this workout shot to social media fame after fitness influencers started showing off the "before and after" transformation pictures.

What are the benefits of the 45-7-6 stairmaster workout?

The 45-7-6 Stairmaster workout comes with a bucketload of benefits.

For starters, due to the cardio nature of this workout, personal trainer Emma McCaffrey, who is the founder of Move with Emma, confirms that this viral trend is "highly effective" for burning calories and improving cardiovascular health.

And there's research to back this up. A 2023 review found that stair climbing improves aerobic capacity anywhere between nine to fifteen per cent. It can also improve body composition, blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and insulin sensitivity. The same study found that to alter the overall risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD), you'd need to do so for a minimum of four to eight weeks.

McCaffrey says the 45-7-6 Stairmaster workout is also great for building lower-body strength. "Especially in your glutes, quads, and calves without the joint impact of running," she says.

But perhaps the best thing yet? "You don’t need to learn a new skill because it’s basically just like walking up a really steep hill or cliff," personal trainer Monty Simmons, the founder of Move With Monty, notes. "That’s what makes it so good, as it's low barrier to entry, easy to get on with, and there's no time wasted learning technique."

The 45-7-6 Stairmaster workout is also measurable, which is ideal for any of us who like to track our workouts using the best fitness trackers and see stats in real time. "You can see how many flights you’ve climbed, check your heart rate, and track progress session to session, all of which is great for motivation, which really matters for long-term results," Simmons adds.

In addition, Simmons says the viral workout can support with posture if you’ve got a stiff back, build tone through the calves and thighs, strengthen the muscles around your joints, and improve hip stability. But mostly? "It’s a mental grind," he says. "45 minutes is a long time unless you’ve got a podcast or something to distract you."

And Foley agrees, stating that this type of workout is not only physically tough, but it's also mentally tough. "It can build mental discipline while staying consistent through the full 45 minutes, 6 days a week," she adds.

Who is the 45-7-6 Stairmaster workout best for?

In McCaffrey's opinion, the 45-7-6 Stairmaster workout is an excellent workout for intermediate to advanced fitness enthusiasts. Explaining why, she says: "Its duration and intensity make it a significant challenge, so beginners should start with shorter sessions and gradually build up.”

While Simmons supports this train of thought, adding: "It's a lot of work and the rules are quite strict, so I'd recommend this for someone who is already going to the gym quite a bit or could participate in sports and is really looking to push themselves."

The good news is that when it's done right, Simmons confirms that it’s rhythmic, and it can get you breathing and sweating. "With the right audiobook, it can even be a nice de-stress," he adds.

But, if you're considering giving this workout a go, Simmons flags that you shouldn't go too hard too soon. Instead, listen to your body and take it at your own pace.

How to do the 45-7-6 stairmaster workout

Keen to give this viral workout trend a go? To help you master the workout, McCaffrey suggests:

Warming-up: Begin with five to ten minutes at a low intensity (level 2 to 4).

Begin with five to ten minutes at a low intensity (level 2 to 4). Main Set: Increase the level to 7 and maintain that pace for 45 minutes, focusing on proper form and avoiding leaning on the handrails. The aim is to complete this six times a week.

Increase the level to 7 and maintain that pace for 45 minutes, focusing on proper form and avoiding leaning on the handrails. The aim is to complete this six times a week. Cool-down: Finish with five minutes at a low intensity to bring your heart rate down.

“It’s easier on my knees than running on a treadmill”

Hayley Hemmings , 37, is a national manager. She has been doing the 45-7-6 stairmaster workout two times a week to help her burn calories and strengthen her hamstrings, calves and glutes. Here she explains her thoughts on the viral workout and how and why she's altered it to fit her lifestyle…

“I saw this on two to three reels while scrolling social media and thought it looked interesting. I’m always on the lookout for how to upgrade or change up my weekly workouts."

I started to do this workout three to four times a week, but have resorted to a moderate two, mixed in with other cardio workouts, as completing it twice gives me a nice balance."

“I found that it was a great exercise in burning calories and strengthening my hamstrings, calves and glutes. I find it easier on my knees than running on a treadmill. You can definitely get a sweat on."

“Limitations would be for those who have little balance, as the climbing of stairs would require holding onto the handrail. The first week, I felt a lot of fatigue in my leg muscles, and the 45 minutes did drag; therefore, a 30-minute HIIT -style version would be ideal."

“I will continue to do this workout; however, I have already started to create my own variations on the session to challenge myself, but I also add this in on easier workout days.”

