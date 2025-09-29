The 5x5 Workout is Trending as the Simplest Way to Boost Muscle - After Trying For 2 Weeks, I Already Feel Stronger

When it comes to building strength, there are a few hard and fast rules that you have to follow. First up, the last few reps of a set should feel hard. Next, once things start to feel a little easier, you have to step it up. Yep, that's right: while you will be getting stronger, strength training shouldn't feel any easier.

It's what's known in the fitness world as progressive overload, and research (like this randomised controlled trial, published in the International Journal of Sports Medicine) highlights its efficacy as a way of building both strength and muscle over time.

It's this principle that's behind the rise of the 5x5 workout - a simple, expert-backed way to get strong, fast. The workout is making waves online as the easiest way to take the guesswork out of your strength training - and it's based around going high on weight but low on reps, to maximise that overload.

More on how it works below, but suffice to say, as a midlifer very much in the throes of perimenopause, I've never been more aware of the importance of lifting heavy. We know that after the age of around 35, women in particular start to lose bone density due to fluctuating hormones and a drop in oestrogen levels. This is known as osteopenia, and it's a precursor to osteoporosis - meaning we're more at risk of fractured and broken bones.

However, osteopenia can be reversed and prevented, and strength training is vital. Not only this, (midlife really is the gift that keeps on giving) after the age of 30, we start to lose muscle mass in a process known as sarcopenia. This can be at a rate of around 3 to 5% per decade.

The solution? You guessed it: strength training. "Building muscle is your insurance policy for midlife and beyond," states personal trainer and founder of Owning Your Menopause, Kate Rowe-Ham. "Strength training is one of the best things you can do for metabolism, bone density, and mental well-being."

So, could the 5x5 workout be just what my midlife bones and body needs? I couldn't wait to find out. Keep scrolling to find out how I got on, but while you're here, do check out our guides to the best beginner's strength training workout for women, how to structure your weight sessions, and read all about the different types of strength training, here.

The 5x5 workout is trending as the fastest way to build strength and gain muscle - so I tried it for two weeks

What is the 5x5 workout?

First things first, though, I asked leading coaches for their take on the trending workout, starting with what exactly it is. The good news? It's super simple and easy to follow - but no resting on my laurels here - this isn't going to be easy.

"The 5x5 workout is a classic strength training programme built around doing five sets of five repetitions of key compound lifts," explains master trainer at Third Space, Lucie Cowan. "The workout typically focuses on a combination of the same five moves: squats, deadlifts, bench press, overhead press and barbell rows."

So that's the first five accounted for - what about the second one? Rather than doing, say, ten reps, this method is all about doing just five. "The idea is to lift relatively heavy weights for low reps, rest, and repeat with the goal of progressive overload," continues Cowan, "meaning you gradually increase the weight each week to build strength and muscle over time."

What are the benefits of the 5x5 workout?

After doing some digging, it's safe to say that (unlike other more dubious internet fitness trends), the 5x5 workout does have legitimate benefits as a regimen. Let's take a closer look.

1. They boost both strength and muscle

Now, you'd be forgiven for thinking that these are a given with any strength-based workout, and (to some extent) you'd be right. But when it comes to maintaining and building muscle fibres, the 5x5 workout really steps up.

“By around the age of 30, we will start to lose muscle mass, and if you’re not activating your fast-twitch fibres, you will begin to lose them," explains fitness trainer at Gymshark, Alex Kirkup-Lee. "These muscle fibres, also known as type two, are primarily responsible for quick bursts of energy, like sprinting, while slow-twitch fibres help with endurance. By lifting heavier weights for fewer reps, your fast-twitch muscle fibres are activated, helping to increase your body's store of these tissues."

In a nutshell, lifting heavier weights equals greater muscle build.

2. They increase bone density and strength

As touched on above, strength training is crucial for maintaining bone density, especially as we age.

"Another benefit of the 5x5 workout routine is improved bone density, which is important as we age and become more vulnerable to fractures," notes Kirkup-Lee. "By lifting heavy weights, you put stress on your bones, which in turn kickstarts bone-forming cells, helping to increase the density of your bones. Similar to your fast-twitch muscles, bone density naturally declines with age, so maintaining a consistent workout routine throughout your life can help preserve it."

3. They enhance form and technique

If you're a regular MC UK reader, you'll know how often we stress that the key to banking the maximum workout benefits is your form and technique. There's no point lifting heavy weights just to injure yourself and then have to take a month off, so when it comes to the 5x5 workout, take note.

"By completing fewer repetitions in each set, your body is less fatigued and you are able to focus more on your technique in a 5x5 workout," says Kirkup-Lee. "Factors like range of motion, muscle activation and depth are vital to get right. This in turn will help you to refine your form, increase your mind-to-muscle connection and ultimately build more muscle fibres."

4. They're safe and accessible

"The 5x5 workout method is a simple but effective formula that's perfect for beginners," notes Samantha Cubbins, strength and conditioning coach and lifting club manager at Gymshark. "This workout formula is simple and easy to follow, and because there’s no clear-cut rule about the weight you should use, you can tailor it to how your body feels, how much sleep you’ve had and what you’ve eaten, for example."

5. They allow structured progress

Since you'll be performing the same exercises each time, you'll soon start to notice where you're levelling up. This not only feels amazing, but it'll help keep you consistent, too - because who doesn't love crushing their workout goals?

Who is the 5x5 workout best for?

Another benefit of the method is that it's super entry-level friendly, making it the perfect workout for beginners, dedicated gym goers and everyone in between - with a few caveats.

"The 5x5 method is excellent for those who want a simple, effective way to get stronger without overcomplicating things, alongside those who are short on time, as three sessions a week is enough to cover the whole body," shares Cowan. "If you’re new to barbell training, the repetitive structure of the 5x5 workout helps with improving your form. However, it’s not always ideal for advanced lifters who usually require more volume, variety and accessories to keep progression. I’d also suggest being cautious for those with injuries or mobility issues, too."

Why is the 5x5 workout trending right now?

"There are lots of reasons that the 5x5 workout has struck a chord recently," says Cowan. "They're simple, straightforward and easily structured, so you can measure progress. They can also be followed easily via social media, such as TikTok, making them accessible, and they're especially popular with women. We've seen a shift in women embracing strength training over straight cardio more than ever recently, and the 5x5 workout really comes into its own here."

I tried the trending 5x5 workout for two weeks - here are my honest thoughts

Week one

To say I was excited to start my 5x5 challenge would be an understatement. While I've been strength training for a decade, I'm definitely guilty of sometimes taking the easy route and not progressing in the way I maybe should be. So, I was intrigued to find out whether following a structured plan, as opposed to my usual (chaotic) style, would benefit me.

That said, I have been attempting to lift heavier lately, so when it came to deciding where to start, I wanted to make sure I was ambitious enough, while still leaving room to progress next week. With this in mind, I plumped for a 10kg dumbbell in each hand. Weights sorted, I turned to the experts for step-by-step advice on how to structure my week.

I was pleased to hear Cowan advise that the ideal week would include three workouts - totally doable. She set me a target of 5x5 squats, bench press and barbell rows, followed by the same reps and sets of squats, overhead press and deadlift. Full disclosure, as I was working out at home, I swapped the bench press for a chest press, and the barbell rows for a dumbbell hip hinge row - essentially the same moves, just modified to suit the equipment I had available.

Following a quick warm-up involving some mobility work and dynamic stretching, I was ready to get started. But my first session proved harder than anticipated: I gleefully whipped through my first set of all the moves, but by the end of round three, I was starting to fatigue. Who knew that just five reps would feel so tough? Maybe I should have gone for 7.5kgs after all...

Another learning point was how different the various moves felt. I won't lie: 10 kgs in each hand on set five of squats was a lot harder than set five of the chest press, while the dumbbells rows - well, the less said about those, the better. And I'm not sure that wandering off mid-set is quite what the coaches had in mind, either - another downside of not following along to a workout video, for me.

Health writer Anna during week one of the 5x5 challenge - working hard, put enjoying the challenge (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

Week two

As week two rolled around, I couldn't wait to see if I'd made any progress. One downside to strength training from home, it must be said, is that I'm somewhat limited by the dumbbells I own. Because I started last week at 10kg, this week I have to level up to 12.5 kg, as I don't have any other weights - not necessarily a bad thing, though.

"When implementing this workout structure, be sure to keep challenging yourself each week, trying to increase the weights by about 5-10 per cent," advises Cubbins. "If you know your maximum weight for one rep of each exercise, you should be able to use about 70-80% of that weight to complete five reps."

While I know I could lift more than 12.5kgs for one rep, I have to make do - I try and juggle both dumbbells in one hand to up the ante, but this is comically unsuccessful, so I give up, until I remember that popping my weighted bangles around my wrists will garner me an extra few pounds - result.

And it's safe to say that week two definitely felt like a step up - I couldn't complete the squat rounds with goof form, so I decided to drop back down to 10kgs. On the other hand, I managed to sail through the chest press, meaning I'm ready to add a little more spice next time - result.

Have I noticed any real strength gains? Well, I've certainly noticed some DOMS, which I'm taking as a good sign. But the experts are clear that in order to really benefit from the 5x5 method, you have to trust the process over a longer period than just a couple of weeks.

I also felt I'd neglected the other aspects of my strength and fitness, such as core work and cardio, so while I do rate the workout for straightforward strength gains, it's not a substitute for a well-rounded and balanced regime.

That said, the whole routine took me around 20 minutes to complete each time, so if you're after a simple, quick and efficient way to boost strength alongside other cardio and mobility work, I'd definitely say give the 5x5 workout a go.

At the end of the two week challenge, Anna rated the workout for straightforward strength gains. (Image credit: Anna Bartter)

