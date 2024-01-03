Cardio exercises are one of the easiest ways to get fit - 27 that promise to boost your fitness, fast

With the best will in the world, finding time for exercise can often be difficult. Whatever you're juggling - whether it's work, raising a family, or maintaining a social life - it can often take priority, leaving working out at the bottom of the "to-do" list. That said, making time for cardio exercises is pretty important for your overall wellbeing, with research proving that it can boost heart health, lower your blood pressure and help regulate your blood sugar levels.

Need more convincing? It is possible to make cardio exercise work for your life, however busy it looks - and no, that doesn't mean signing up for a 10km race or heading to your local parkrun. While one of the best cardio workouts is undoubtedly running, there are a whole heap of other cardio-based workouts that offer the same benefits and aren't as harsh on your joints, if running isn't your thing.

Keen to know how to improve your cardio fitness? Keep scrolling. Plus, if you're more about the home sessions at en casa, these cardio exercises at home are great for getting your heart rate up without leaving your living room.

Cardio exercises needn't be complicated: 27 to try tonight

What are cardio exercises?

Cardio, short for cardiovascular exercise, refers to a type of exercise that improves the efficiency and endurance of the cardiovascular system – that’s your heart, blood vessels and lungs.

“Cardio is characterised by an elevated heart rate and increased respiratory (breathing) rate,” describes Calum Sharma, head of exercise science at The Body Lab . “With activities ranging from running and cycling to swimming and dancing, cardio offers the flexibility to cater to individual preferences and fitness levels.”

The NHS website recommends that adults in the UK between the ages of 19 and 64 partake in a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week, which averages out to around 21 minutes per day. This could look like a daily lunchtime walk, swimming a few times a week or cycling to work.

The goal with cardio should be to incorporate it into your life regularly, alongside other important forms of exercise like weight training and mobility. (If you prefer to exercise more vigorously, the NHS says 75 minutes per week is a good goal to aim for).

“Doing cardio regularly yields numerous health benefits, including improved heart health, reduced risk of cardiovascular diseases, weight management, enhanced mood, and increased overall fitness,” says Sharma. Research has proved Sharma right, showing that running even five to ten minutes per day (at a slow speed) can "markedly reduce the risk of death from all causes and cardiovascular disease."

Types of cardio exercise

Running (including treadmill running and trail running) Cycling Elliptical workouts Rowing (including rowing machines) Walking Hiking Skipping Swimming Spinning Boxing Dancing Stairmaster Circuit training Burpees Kettlebell exercise Battle ropes Sled pushes Zumba Bodyweight exercises (think squat jumps, burpees, mountain climbers, air squats and high knees) Sprinting Ski Erg machine Tabata workouts High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) High-Intensity Resistance Training (HIRT) Skiing Snowboarding Horseriding.

Celebrity personal trainer, Pilates instructor and founder of Omni-Wellness Aimee Victoria Long has a word of advice for those thinking cardio is just heading out for a run or hopping on the elliptical. “People often think cardio only means using cardio machines but some of the best cardio workouts use free weights."

“For example, an AMRAP. This stands for "As Many Rounds As Possible" and requires you to set a timer for 25 minutes and complete as many rounds as possible in that time. This might look like 15 goblet squats, 15 kettlebell swings, ten alternating dumbbell snatches and five burpees, repeated until the time is up."

Downloading one of the best running apps is all well and good, but she guarantees your heart rate will be just as high from this session as it would be running a 5km.

Best cardio exercises: if you have 5 minutes

Sharma recommends exercising in a way that’s designed to be done in short amounts of time, rather than trying to shoehorn a slower, longer walk into the time period.

1. Tabata workouts

“Tabata is a form of HIIT that involves 20 seconds of intense exercise followed by ten seconds of rest, repeated for four minutes," she shares. Got it?

2. Sprinting

Sure, we said we'd highlight workouts that didn't involve running, but this one's slightly different. “Short, high-intensity sprints can be effective in a shorter time frame," the expert highlights. "This can be done on numerous pieces of equipment such as a bike, a treadmill or using a sled."

3. HIIT

Last but by no means least, HIIT is an excellent way to get your heart rate up quickly and to bank a workout guaranteed to boost your fitness, shares the expert.

"Incorporating short bursts of intense exercise with periods of rest is a great way to get your cardio in. You can use all different types of equipment to change up the routine to avoid boredom," she advises.

Do remember to incorporate some warm up exercises and cool down exercises too, however, to avoid your risk of injury.

Best cardio exercises: if you have 30 minutes

When you have a little longer to play with (and 30 minutes is plenty long for a good workout), Sharma recommends a variety of cardio exercises.

1. Running or jogging

Sure, it's not all about running, but it is a great cardio workout for if you're short on money or simply lacking motivation. Why? "A steady run or jog can be effective for boosting fitness, is free, and requires minimal planning," the expert shares.

2. Cycling

If you're not a big fan of cycling outside, the expert shares that working out on a stationary bike in the gym is just as effective. "Opt for a stationary bike or book in a quick spin class," she advises. "This can be a great way to make sure you stick to a session."

4. HIRT workouts

If you’re unfamiliar, HIRT (similar to HIIT) stands for High Intensity Resistance Training. “This is my preferred way to get my cardio in,” says Sharma. “I combine a few exercises I like and set a timer."

"Combine a few resistance exercises (think goblet squat, reverse lunge and overhead press, for example) and set a timer for 30 minutes. Set a number of reps for each and complete as many rounds as you can in the set amount of time with minimal rest."

What’s the best type of cardio for someone with sore knees?

Sometimes our best intentions are met with a body that hasn’t quite caught up. Sore knees are common causes of skipping cardio workouts. However, low-impact cardio like swimming or using the elliptical can mean you still get the healthy-heart benefits without the impact on your joints.

1. Swimming

Did you know? “Buoyancy in water reduces impact on the joints so swimming is a great way to get your cardio in while taking the load away from your joints,” advises Sharma.

2. Cycling

Similarly, cycling is a good workout to opt for if you're overcoming an injury or being careful with your joints. “Generally, cycling won’t impact your knees and you can play with the resistance to ease any pressure you may feel," the expert explains.

3. Elliptical trainer

The Elliptical machine stimulates the motion of running without the impact on the joints, making it a great option if you're an injured runner.

4. Walking

You'll likely know all about the many benefits of walking, but it's also much easier on the knees than running with as many heart-health-boosting benefits.

