I Tried Pvolve’s Brand New Longevity Bundle, Which Experts Are Calling “The Ultimate Anti-Ageing Secret” - And I'm Officially a Convert

Aside from being everyone's favourite Friends star (she was always mine at least), Jennifer Aniston is a serious inspiration when it comes to health and fitness. At 56 years old, she's proof that your body can still look, work and simply be an all-around powerhouse as you age.

All it takes is the right workout regimen and a little know-how. Enter: Pvolve, the trendy fitness brand that Jen has partnered with since 2023. Founded by Rachel Katzman in 2017 from a desire to make functional strength training more accessible to women, Pvolve has been on an upward trajectory ever since, thanks in no small part to the popularity of their at-home workout collections (and to Jen's public endorsements of the brand, of course).

Now, we've got an even better chance of ageing like Jen, thanks to the new Longevity Bundle released by Pvolve last month. It's fair to say that when MC UK's Senior Health Editor Ally Head asked me to try it, it was an easy yes.

Because when it comes to Pvolve, I've only heard good things. This is a fitness method that combines a low-impact approach with powerful results, suitable and sustainable for all ages.

And it's not just hearsay: researchers from the University of Exeter undertook a healthy ageing clinical study, funded by Pvolve, which revealed that the training method is effective in improving balance, muscle mass, and mobility - all key factors to keep in check as we age.

But what is it about the new Longevity Bundle that's got everyone so excited? My review will tell you everything you need to know. After all, it's an expensive bit of kit, so part of my motivation for testing it was finding out whether it's worth the price tag.

And if you're asking what even is Pvolve, make sure you check out our full explainer for a bit more context on the brand. MC UK's Health Writers have already put the OG Pvolve workout and the Pvolve Sculpt Anywhere kit to the test, too.

I tried Pvolve’s brand new Longevity Bundle - and have some thoughts to share

What is the Pvolve Longevity Bundle?

The Pvolve Longevity Bundle is a strength-focused kit that includes eleven pieces of at-home workout equipment, plus three months' access to Pvolve's on-demand streaming service.

I was keen to learn more about the idea behind the bundle, so I spoke to Dani Coleman, VP of Training and Head Trainer at Pvolve, and Jen An's own PT.

Speaking to MC UK, she said that the new Longevity Bundle is built around small, intentional progressions you can maintain.

"Muscle is the foundation of healthy ageing, and the more we build and maintain it, the easier everything else becomes, from metabolism and mobility to posture and energy," she explained.

Hence, why strength training is a key theme of the bundle. But, as Coleman emphasised, muscle mass isn't the only facet of healthy ageing.

"Longevity requires mobility, stability, and recovery woven into your routine so your joints, fascia, and nervous system can actually support the work you’re doing. The new bundle is curated with that in mind."

What are the benefits of the Pvolve Longevity Bundle?

The Pvolve Longevity Bundle is all about functional strength and resistance-based training. It's designed to improve lean muscle mass and protect against injury - two pretty essential components for ageing well.

"As early as our 30s, women can begin losing 3 to 8% of muscle mass per decade," Coleman said when speaking to MC UK. "When paired with proper fueling and recovery, strength training can significantly slow this loss.”

Plus, regular strength work - which the bundle enables - can improve bone density, which plays a vital role in preventing or managing conditions like osteoporosis.

And it’s not just about physical strength. Coleman points out that resistance training is linked to “improved mood and increased energy,” making the bundle a holistic approach to ageing well - though it’s worth remembering that this is just one piece of the puzzle alongside nutrition, sleep, and lifestyle habits.

Going back to Pvolve’s clinical study on healthy ageing, the programme followed 72 women across pre-, peri-, and post-menopause over the course of 12 weeks. Results included a 19% increase in lower-body strength, a 21% boost in flexibility, and a 10% improvement in balance, mobility, and stability. Those are some pretty impressive statistics.

The Longevity Bundle is designed to help us get there from the comfort of our own homes. It contains similar equipment to previous Pvolve collections, but there's also a handy calendar of workouts you can stream after purchase, which makes it easy to get the most out of the bundle at home.

My Pvolve Longevity Bundle Review

Week One

I’ll be honest - after unboxing the Pvolve Longevity Bundle, my first feeling was one of overwhelm. There are eleven pieces of equipment in total, which, for someone used to a single resistance band and a mat, looked more like a mini gym setup than a “bundle.”

But it turns out I didn’t need to worry. Each class starts with a clear walkthrough from the instructor on how to use the equipment safely and effectively. My top tip for Pvolve beginners? Use the online streaming service - the instructors do a great job explaining form and setup, so you get the most from every move.

What I loved most right from the start is how the classes focus on functional fitness, a core part of Pvolve's ethos as a brand. Instructors often link exercises back to everyday movements - things like reaching behind you, stabilising yourself if you trip, or twisting to grab something from the back seat. It makes the sessions feel more purposeful, like you’re training for real life rather than just ticking off a workout.

The bundle itself is impressively versatile. I became an instant fan of the P.band and P.ball - the latter, a small inflatable ball used for core work, had my abs shaking. I also loved that the ankle weights double up as wrist weights, making upper-body exercises more dynamic. But the unexpected hero for me was the slant board. As someone whose balance could definitely use some improvement, it gave me a whole new awareness of how I stabilise my body.

By the end of the week, I genuinely felt stronger - not just in a muscle-burn kind of way, but in how I moved throughout the day. Everything feels just that little bit more controlled and connected, which, I suppose, is the whole point of Pvolve’s longevity approach.

By the end of the week, Katie genuinely felt stronger - not just in a muscle-burn kind of way, but in how she moved throughout the day. (Image credit: Katie Sims)

Week Two

By week two, I felt far more confident navigating both the equipment and the platform, thanks in no small part to Pvolve's "Strong for Fall" calendar. It's a structured plan that works the full body and builds in rest and recovery, which, as Coleman emphasised, is just as important as the strength training itself.

As someone who can spend longer choosing a workout than doing it, having the decision-making done for me was ideal. The mix of classes also feels really intentional: lower body burn one day, upper body the next, and full body sessions sprinkled throughout. You don't have to follow the calendar, and there's a ton of other workouts available, but I personally enjoyed having everything laid out for me.

This week also gave me the chance to try the Heavy and Moderate Booty Bands and the Light and Heavy Full Body Bands, the new additions of this bundle, compared with others. Quality-wise, they’re excellent - sturdy, grippy, and definitely capable of turning a “gentle” workout into a spicy one. That said, they’re not wildly different from other resistance bands I’ve used before… just nicer versions. The benefit really comes from how the instructors integrate them into multi-directional movements, so you feel the burn from new angles.

What I appreciated most this week was how the Pvolve method delivers a message I genuinely needed to hear: training for longevity isn’t about pushing your limits or smashing personal bests. As Coleman puts it, “It’s about training your body to stay powerful, mobile, and resilient for decades to come.” And honestly? After two weeks of classes that challenge strength, balance, and mobility in equal measure, the message hits home.

The workouts didn’t feel easier by the end of week two, but I definitely felt more capable, which feels like the whole point of the Longevity Bundle.

Sadly, the Pvolve Longevity Bundle is only available on the Pvolve website for the time being, which, plus shipping costs, means it's a pretty high price point. That said, I'm confident that this iteration is a great representation of their many other bundles - including the Pvolve Signature Bundle and Pvolve Essentials Bundle - all readily available to buy in the UK, sans the hefty shipping costs.

Whichever bundle you go for, it's official: I'm a Pvolve convert.

There are eleven pieces of equipment in total in the Pvolve Longevity Bundle, which, for Katie, who's used to a single resistance band and a mat, looked more like a mini gym setup than a “bundle.” (Image credit: Katie Sims)

