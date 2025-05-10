It's the most in-demand piece of fit kit RN - 6 best walking pad workouts for boosting muscle and cardio fitness

There’s no two ways about it - walking is having a moment. Which is where this guide to the best walking pad workouts comes in.

What's not to love about walking, right? From rucking and silent walking , social media trends have helped to rebrand this simple and long-underrated habit into a recognised low-impact workout.

As someone historically committed to HIIT classes and spin sessions, I’ve fallen in love with the precious hours I find to escape the house and just walk. Not only do I come back feeling calmer and more creative, but these mindful moments are having a real impact on my health, too.

Considered a key contributor to the lifespan of Blue Zone communities (geographic regions where people live longer than the global average), there’s ample research to show that walking boosts longevity, through its impact on aerobic fitness, muscle strength, bone and heart health. And while 10,000 steps is often touted as the “magic number,” the research tells a more flexible story, with as little as 4,000 steps a day reducing the risk of premature death, with every extra 1,000 steps boosting longevity further.

Even so, the pressure to squeeze in a quick lunchtime walk or a post-work wander can feel daunting, especially on days when your to-do list is packed, and you’re glued to your desk from 9-5. Combine that with family commitments, life admin and an attempt to find that ever elusive downtime, and exercise can start to feel like just another chore.

That’s where walking pads come in. Amassing over 34 million views on TikTok, these compact, often foldable, treadmills are designed to fit under a desk or slide out in front of the sofa, helping you to stay active whilst taking Zoom calls or answering emails.

Whilst I’ll always be a huge proponent of a walk in the fresh air, it’s impossible to ignore the noise around this new piece of fitness kit, and my ears pricked up even further when I read our Senior Health Editor Ally Head’s walking pad review . Convenient and efficient, she’s found it to help her feel her best without taking hours out of her day.

But as with all good workout gear, the key is to know how to get the best out of it, which is why we’ve turned to the experts to share which walking pad workouts we should be trying. Read on for our guide to the best walking pad workouts, all of which come personal trainer approved.

Oh, and before you invest, make sure to check out our top tips for choosing a walking pad . And if you’re not quite ready to spend on a new piece of kit (we hear you), you can still reap the benefits of walking with our best 10-minute walking workouts and indoor walking challenges .

Walking pad workouts are trending - 6 that come expert-approved

What is a walking pad workout?

Before we dive into the best walking pad workouts, it’s important to establish what a walking pad actually is. Also known as an under-desk treadmill, these compact, portable devices plug into your wall at home via an electrical outlet and are smaller than the models you’d find in a commercial gym.

Designed primarily for walking rather than running, users generally place them under a standing desk to be used while working on a laptop. Most will allow you to adjust belt speed, whilst some of the higher spec models offer inclines, digital displays and even connect to your smartphone for tracking workouts.

Regardless of the walking pad you go for, there are plenty of workouts you can try. From a simple steady march, to a power walk, hill climb or dumbbell weighted walk, there’s a variety of options out there to keep your workouts interesting, and which can help you to target multiple fitness goals, whether that’s building strength, muscle tone or cardiovascular fitness.

What are the benefits of trying a walking pad workout?

“Walking pad workouts are a great solution for anyone who can’t get away from their desk much throughout the day”, says personal trainer Zof Olszowska . “There’s plenty of evidence to show that sitting for long periods of time isn’t good for us, as it can contribute to poorer circulation, posture, muscle strength, metabolism and cardiovascular health, so having the opportunity to substitute some of the time we’d have spent sitting for daily movement is highly beneficial.”

Olszowska also recommends walking pad workouts for those new to exercise or who are recovering from injury. “Walking is low impact, so it places less pressure on the joints than more high-intensity cardio, such as running. By opting to walk on a pad, rather than outside, you can steadily build up your speed and distance and gradually increase this as your tolerance allows.”

As personal trainer, Louisa Drake , points out, there’s also the added psychological benefits of keeping yourself moving throughout the working day. “Light physical activity while working can improve focus, creativity, and cognitive function by increasing blood flow to the brain,” she explains. “Even low-intensity movement releases endorphins, helping manage workplace stress and anxiety.”

Women’s health coach Tia Purewal adds that regular light to moderate intensity exercise, such as walking, is particularly important for women from a hormonal perspective. “Regular walking can reduce some PMS symptoms such as bloating and cramping, and can also help to bring down inflammation in those who suffer from PCOS and endometriosis,” she explains. “For those going through menopause and postmenopause, this kind of regular low-intensity exercise serves as a protective factor for our bone and cardiovascular health.”

Do walking pad workouts really work?

For Purewal, walking pads are a convenient and efficient substitute for those who are stuck at their desk, but she reminds us that “they are no better than going for a walk outside. Being outside enables you to get fresh air as well as vitamin D, but depending on where you live and the job you do, this isn’t always possible. If a walking pad helps you incorporate movement you otherwise would not have, and you have the space and means to afford one, then it’s an effective option.”

Olszowska also reminds us that whilst walking pad workouts are a great addition to daily activity, they shouldn’t be relied upon if you’re working towards a specific health or fitness goal, such as muscle growth or athletic performance. “It’s important to remember that walking is just one factor. When working to improve strength or body composition, we need to also ensure that someone is consuming a nutrient-dense diet and engaging in additional strength training workouts, to see real results.”

Drake concurs. “Walking pad workouts are most effective for those with busy or sedentary jobs, who struggle to find dedicated exercise time and are seeking to increase baseline activity. For those seeking significant strength goals or training for athletic performance, they may be less effective.”

Drake also points out that, whilst “some walking pads go up to light jogging speeds, they can feel more unstable when compared to a regular treadmill. They also tend to be shorter in length than full-sized treadmills, so they may not be comfortable for taller people to jog on.”

Ultimately, though, the experts agree that consistency is the key to optimal results. As Drake explains, “The effectiveness of walking pad workouts depends on the consistency with which you do them, as well as how they're incorporated into your overall routine. Walking at 1-3 km/h while working provides modest cardiovascular benefits, while dedicated sessions at 4-6 km/h deliver more substantial fitness improvements.”

6 best walking pad workouts, chosen by Personal Trainers

1. Ten minute weighted walking pad workout

What? A ten-minute weighted walking pad workout, using wrist weights

Why? “This is a great and quick workout for anyone who wants to add a little resistance to their walking pad workout, without lifting too heavy,” says Olszowska. “For anyone recovering from injury or new to resistance training, this could be a great entry into using weights.”

How long? Ten minutes.

Pilates Body By Kayla A photo posted by on

2. A beginner-friendly interval workout

What? A beginner-friendly interval workout.

Why? “This is perfect to follow along with if you’re wanting to move on from just a steady walk, whilst still keeping the intensity at light to moderate,” says Purewal.

How long? 20 minutes.

20 Min Interval Walking Treadmill Workout for Beginners - YouTube Watch On

3. 20-minute incline workout

What? A 20-minute interval incline workout, for those who want to try out hill climbs

Why? According to Purewal, “this is a great option to add some variety to your workouts for those whose treadmill has an incline function.”

How long? 20 mins.

4. A noughties-inspired workout

What? A noughties-inspired walk to iconic music.

Why? “I love this workout because of the fact that it’s centred around music,” explains Olszowka. “I truly believe music is such a powerful tool for training because even if you don’t naturally enjoy moving your body, the music becomes a great distraction.”

How long? 27 minutes.

Nutrition By Mallory - 2000s Summer Walking Pad Workout A photo posted by on

5. A 30-minute interval walk

What? A 30-minute interval walk/run workout for walking pads with higher speeds.

Why? “Great for use on your lunch break or post work, this is a workout for those who are already more comfortable on the pad,” says Olszwoska, “as it incorporates both walking and gentle running intervals, without becoming overly high impact.”

How long? 30 minutes.

Amy Jo Simpson Interval Walking Pad Workout A photo posted by on

6. A 30-minute beginners workout

What? An interval-based beginner's cardio session.

Why? Though this session is set on a commercial treadmill, similar results could be achieved on a walking pad with the capacity to go up to slightly higher speeds. “I like this workout because of the clear direction on speed,” explains Olszowska. “Knowing when to speed up and also pull back is important in interval training, and this session provides a good indication of this.”

How long? 30 minutes.

KJ Fitness - Beginners Cardio Workout A photo posted by on

Shop MC UK approved fit kit now:

Toputure 3 in 1 Folding Treadmill £218.02 at Amazon With 4.8* and over 350 reviews, this is a popular choice when it comes to walking pads. And for good reason. It’s one of the select few to offer higher speeds (up to 12 kmph) as well as an incline, making it the most versatile for those who want to include a variety of workouts.

1LB Bala Bangles £66.90 at Amazon Whilst there are plenty of wrist weights on the market, I’m forever loyal to Bala Bangles. Wrapped in soft silicone, they’re comfortable, sleek-looking and easy to put on and adjust, making that added bit of resistance just that little bit easier to bear.

Shokz OpenFit Open Ear Headphones £129.00 at Amazon If you’re going to be working and working out all in one go, chances are you need a good pair of headphones, and this pair from Shokz is one of the chicest on the market. Ultra lightweight, with a flexible ear hook design, you can tune into your playlist or zoom call whilst also being aware of the world around you.