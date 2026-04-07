If you’ve been scrolling through sleep hacks on TikTok, you’ve probably seen the Scandinavian sleep method trending.

A couple of years ago, a Scandinavian TikToker took to the social media platform to show how she combats duvet hogging with her partner - and the answer promises to help you have the best night's sleep ever.

Cecilia Blomdahl shared a video of how she and her partner sleep - where, instead of just one duvet or cover on their double bed, the couple has one duvet each.

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The TikToker said in the video: “My name is Cecilia and I live on Svalbard, an island close to the North Pole, but I am originally from Sweden. I think the way we do our beds is pretty common in Europe, but it's completely different to America."

“We have two duvets here," Cecilia explained, as she lay down and showed two duvets, one for her and one for her partner. “I could never live with one,” she added, and then went on to say, as she made the rest of the bed: “Voila, Scandinavian bed is done.”

Couples in Sweden, Denmark and Norway are reported to swear by the method, a sure-fire way to ensure you don't end up cold or fighting for cover in the middle of the night. So I decided to give it a go myself for a week and see whether it could really boost sleep quality. For more tips on how to improve your sleep, click here, or read our guides to the best sunrise alarm clocks, sleep meditation, and sleepmaxxing, here.

Why I Decided to Try the Scandinavian Sleep Method

I’ve always been a light sleeper, and sharing a bed with my partner—who tosses and turns like it’s a sport—definitely doesn’t help.

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While studies found that sharing a bed with your loved one improves sleep and is great for your relationship, I wasn’t getting the rest I needed. That’s when I knew something had to change—not just for me, but for both of us.

Beginning the New Start to Sleep

I was intrigued by the Scandinavian sleep method, but I didn’t want my partner to feel weird about it. Licensed psychotherapist and Somatic Experiencing Practitioner Laura Nolan advises that communication is essential before trying a new method.

“I always advise starting with strong communication,” she says. “Some people feel hurt when their partner proposes a change. I would frame it as an experiment and invite finding the win-win. No matter if you try the Scandinavian sleep method or different bedrooms, look for the win-win with your partner.”

Although it felt a bit awkward at first, I loved wrapping myself up without worrying I was stealing all the covers. Having control over my own “micro-climate,” which is what it feels like beneath the covers, was actually a game-changer. While factors like opening or closing doors or windows, air conditioning and even humidifiers can contribute to the micro-climate, it felt liberating to find the most comfortable sleeping position.

The Pros of This Viral Sleep Hack

First of all, I woke up actually feeling rested. I was way more focused at work, and I finally got my motivation back for after-work workouts. My partner experienced the same energy boost. And the current science backs it up—lack of sleep can contribute to frequent mental distress, including depression and anxiety. In fact, participants in one study who got less than six hours of sleep nightly were 2.5 times more likely to experience the issues outlined above.

Nolan says there’s a direct link between our sleep quality and mental well-being. “Sleep quality is impacted by the changing seasons as our sleep is influenced by circadian rhythm disruption,” she says. With fewer disturbances, my body can spend more time in crucial deep sleep and the REM cycle, both of which are key for general wellbeing.

Another advantage was that it allowed us to choose the duvet weight and filling we liked best. I prefer a heavy, weighted feel, while my partner prefers a lightweight one. While it seems counterintuitive, the Scandinavian sleep method brought us closer. Better sleep leads to better moods, and when we’re both well-rested, we feel happier and more productive.

The Drawbacks

During my time testing the trending method, I only noticed a few drawbacks, which I've shared below. Although, to note - these feel like small trade-offs for a good night’s sleep.

Loneliness: It initially felt weird to not reach for a spontaneous cuddle.

Complicated bed-making: Two duvets aren’t as easy to make look neat. It’s more challenging than simply pulling up a simple duvet, and it can sometimes result in an uneven appearance.

Furry bedmates: Our dog, who sleeps in bed with us, was a bit confused by the change and didn’t love the separate duvets at first, but he’s starting to adjust.

My Verdict

Now, this setup feels natural for us. We still snuggle under one big blanket for movie nights, but at night, we’re sticking with the Scandinavian sleep method. It’s a simple, low-effort life hack that delivered impressive results for both my sleep quality and our relationship.

Some might call it a “sleep divorce,” but for me, it’s the ultimate “sleep alliance.” If you’re ready to invest in better rest and a happier relationship, I encourage you to hop on to this trend.