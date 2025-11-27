I Tried This Calming 7-Minute Beginners Tai Chi Flow – and It Reduced My Stress Levels Better Than Anything Else I’ve Tried

As a working mum of three children, it's fair to say that this time of year just about finishes me off. Between work, school events (x three) and attempting to make Christmas the most magical one yet (why is there so much pressure every year?), my stress levels seem to rise earlier and earlier each year, and by the end of November, I'm so firmly in fight-or-flight that my nervous system doesn't even remember the rest-and-digest part.

And I'm far from alone: according to a 2024 YouGov survey, women find the festive season more stressful than men, with mums topping the table when it comes to mental load. Now, I'll level with you: I'm not the calmest person at any time of year, but even the thought of Christmas makes my heart start to race (and not in a good way!) Usually, I can turn my tried-and-trusted self-care stalwarts such as working out, eating well and making sure I get enough sleep to regain some balance - but you don't need me to tell you that often, all that is a pipe dream at this time of year, too.

So, when I was asked to try out a calming seven-minute beginner's tai chi flow to see if it reduced my stress levels, I was all in. While I've never practised tai chi before, a quick search revealed that it's not only recommended for improving overall wellbeing (as this study, published in the journal Canadian Family Physician, shows) but it's also effective in enhancing cognitive function, too, according to research published in The Journal of the American Geriatric Society.

Quite honestly, I'd give pretty much anything a try at this point, but could this ancient practice be the key to beating the festive frazzle? I couldn't wait to find out - and, at a mere seven minutes long, I wouldn't have to, either. Keep scrolling to read all about how I got on, but in the meantime, you might be interested in our guides to tai chi walking, the best walking workouts , and the science-backed benefits of walking . We've also got expert-led guides to the best indoor walking challenges , plus read MC UK's Senior Health Editor Ally Head's extensive walking desk review , here.

Calming beginner's 7-minute tai chi flows can help reset your nervous system, fast - here's how I got on, when I tried one

What is a 7-minute beginners tai chi flow?

As a complete beginner, I was keen to learn as much as I could about tai chi flows before I got started, starting with what they are. For the uninitiated, tai chi is an ancient Chinese martial art, thought to date back to the 13th century. Developed by Taoist monks, it means "supreme ultimate" and is now practised around the world, as well as being an Olympic sport.

A flow essentially takes us through a sequence of tai chi movements, and focuses on the flow between them - hence, the name.

"Tai chi flows are short, easy-to-learn sequences of tai chi movements, usually lasting anywhere from two to 10 minutes," explains Melissa Leach, yoga expert and strength and conditioning coach at Yoga-Go. "Unlike longer traditional forms, tai chi flows focus on simple, flowing patterns that link one posture to the next, with an emphasis on smooth, continuous transitions. These gentle, mindful movements can help cultivate relaxation, balance, and coordination, as well as a deeper awareness of your body and breath.”

What are the benefits of 7-minute beginners tai chi flows?

1. They boosts calm

First and foremost, tai chi is renowned for being a slow, meditative practice that boosts calm and mental clarity. Often referred to as 'meditation in motion', there's an alchemy that occurs when mindfulness combines with a physical act - and, if you practice outside, you'll heighten the wellbeing benefits.

"Tai chi flows support mental well-being by encouraging focus, reducing stress, and promoting calm," explains tai chi walking expert and psychologist, Dr Cassidy Jenkins. "The slow, mindful movements boost circulation, release endorphins, and anchor the mind in the present, while even brief exposure to natural light outdoors can help regulate your body’s internal clock. Whether practised indoors or outside, tai chi flows are a simple, accessible way to lift mood and improve mental wellness.”

2. They improve balance and stability

The boons of a tai chi flow aren't purely mental - the physical benefits can't be overlooked either. While it may not feel much like working out (especially if you're used to high-intensity exercise), it's been shown to promote

“Physically, tai chi flows have a number of benefits," shares Leach. "They can improve balance, reduce fall risk, gently strengthen the legs and core, encourage better posture, and ease everyday aches."

3. They're a simple form of mindfulness

Tried and failed at meditation? You're not alone. But for those of us who struggle with sitting still and silent (it's me, hi!), tai chi flows might be the answer. You'll be focusing on the movements themselves (not to mention keeping your balance!), so the thinking goes, you'll be distracted from your worries - for a short time, at least.

4. They boost brain function

The science here is strong: there are numerous studies backing tai chi as a way to enhance and improve mental health, from reducing depression and helping us sleep better to improving cognitive function and flexibility (the ability to adapt your thinking in response to different tasks, or new information).

"Mentally, the gentle movements of a tai chi flow combined with mindful breathing can help reduce stress and anxiety, improve sleep, and support more stable mood regulation," agrees Leach.

5. They're accessible

“One of the best things about tai chi is its accessibility," notes Leach. "You can practice it almost anywhere, whether in a studio, outdoors, or in the comfort of your own home. If you’re just getting started, begin with short, simple routines and gradually build up as your technique and confidence improve."

How to get started with 7-minute beginners tai chi flow

In order to get as much as possible from any tai chi flow, no matter how long or short it may be, it's crucial to set yourself up for success. Leach advises the following:

Try to focus on the core principles rather than perfection: slow, continuous movement, mindful breathing, and a relaxed posture.

Many community centres, gyms, and parks offer beginner-friendly classes, which can be a great way to learn with guidance.

But if you prefer practicing at home, there are a plethora of beginner tutorials available on YouTube.

All you need is a bit of space, comfortable clothing, and a willingness to follow along at your own pace.

I tried a calming 7-minute beginner’s tai chi flow - my honest thoughts

I'm not going to lie: in an ideal world, I'd have a proper martial arts specialist teaching me how to do this, but here I am, in my living room at home, and I have to make it work. So, first things first, I have a hunt for the perfect seven-minute tai chi flow, and quickly settle on one that promises I'll be a new me by the end of it.

A bold claim, but nevertheless, I can't help but feel soothed by the gentle, rhythmic nature of the practice - plus, the instructor is clear that there's no need to get the movements perfect, it's all about whether you have good energy (or 'qi'), which is music to my ears.

There are four main movement patterns in a tai chi flow: floating, sinking, gathering and spreading. Focusing on these qualities as you move is purported to be the key to gaining maximum benefits from your practice, so I try to remember to think about each of these.

As I begin, I'm struck by the similarities to the yoga I've dabbled in previously, particularly when I'm directed to visualise the energy surrounding me, and gather it into my heart centre. Much like a golden thread breath, I can almost feel my body filling up with warm light as I inhale, and relax as I exhale. I'm immediately struck by how safe I feel - in direct contrast to my usual high-intensity, cortisol-spiking workouts, I feel settled and calm.

A few minutes in, though, I'm itching to shake things up a little - but I lean into slowing everything right down, as I'm pretty sure breaking into a few squats or jumping jacks most definitely isn't the point, here. And as I focus more on my balance, I can feel my legs starting to shake - perhaps this will be more of a workout than I gave it credit for.

Mainly, tai chi involves what looks like elaborate arm and hand movements, but they're all tied to the four movement principles mentioned above - so, once you've cracked these, it's pretty straightforward.

The experts were right, though: I'm concentrating so hard on following the moves that all other thoughts float away, which, for a huge over-thinker like me, is a massive win. As for my body, I feel like I've had a really good warm-up: my muscles are relaxed and, quite honestly, I'm so relaxed I feel like I could fall straight to sleep.

As for feeling like a new me - I'm not there yet, but I'm good with that, especially as I feel more chilled out than I have since my holiday back in the summer. I also found that trying my new moves out in the sunshine was an amazing mood booster, too.

Will I continue with a tai chi flow practice? I can't quite believe I'm saying this, but I think I might. While it was, admittedly, quite slow for me, I did feel some benefits straight away, which I really wasn't expecting. Who knows, maybe a tai chi flow might be exactly what my nervous system needs to get through the most wonderful time of the year - here's hoping.

