This is How Stylish Women are Wearing Their V-Neck Jumpers for Autumn

What comes to mind when you hear the words “V-neck jumper”? Perhaps an old school uniform, a strict office dress code, or even images of your grandad's wardrobe—the knit has long carried somewhat stuffy connotations, after all. But that perception is starting to shift, as this classic cut has seen a surprising revival. From deep, plunging necklines to chunky oversized silhouettes and fine-knit weaves, the V-neck is now one of this season’s chicest staples. Just take a look below if you don't quite believe me.

With its subtle nod to tailoring, it feels a little more polished than a classic crewneck, while still offering endless versatility. Layer it over crisp shirts for a more formal feel, tees for a relaxed edge, or opt for a deeper skin-baring cut for a knit that's subtly sexy.

Really, its styling potential spans much further than many other well-loved knits—from preppy skirt pairings to simple yet sophisticated jeans. Below, five V-neck jumper looks for easy-to-steal style inspiration. I rest my case.

5 Chic V-Neck Jumper Outfits Worth Copying

Black V-neck jumper + jeans

A guest wears straight dark brown hair parted in the center with a black fabric headband, small black oval sunglasses, chunky gold hoop earrings, a black leather strap watch with a gold case on the wrist, a black croc-embossed leather envelope clutch, a black long-sleeve V-neck knit wool sweater slightly tucked at the front, a black leather belt with a gold rectangular buckle fastening high-waisted dark navy blue wide-leg denim trousers, and black pointed-toe leather pumps with a low heel, outside COS, during New York Fashion Week

While the V-neck shape remains a constant across all jumpers in this category, the depth of the cut can very much vary. This otherwise simple jeans-and-jumper pairing feels instantly elevated with a deeper V that dips down to the breastbone—worn bare here to keep it purely minimalist.

Bright V-neck jumper + skirt

Jessie Bush wears green v neck jumper, high waisted skirt, black bag outside Huishan Zhang during London Fashion Week

Knitwear is one of the easiest ways to add bold pops of colour to any outfit, and there's no shortage of shades on offer. Case in point: this jewel-green jumper layered over a trusty tee for extra warmth and styled with a currently trending pleated skirt. It's an elevated take on back-to-school dressing.

Neutral V-neck jumper + wide-leg trousers

@anoukyve wears brown V-neck jumper, wide-leg trousers

The beauty of a V-neck jumper is that the simple neck detailing adds extra interest to any outfit—even simple neutrals looks like this one. Opting for a slightly oversized style will add a more casual feel, especially when tucked into more formal-fitting trousers.

V-neck jumper + leather jacket + jeans

A guest wears long dark brown hair worn slicked back with a center part, oversized tortoiseshell gradient sunglasses, woven dark brown leather shoulder bag, white cotton collared shirt under a black knit v-neck sweater, dark brown leather zip-front jacket with flap pockets, black leather belt with silver buckle, dark indigo denim jeans in a straight-leg cut, black leather flat shoes, outside Tod&#039;s, during Milan Fashion Wee

Layering is key when it comes to winter dressing, and a V-neck knit actually allows what's underneath to subtly show through. Taking cues from the office, navy jumpers and white shirts look particularly chic, especially when paired with dark wash denim and a well-worn leather jacket. Consider this your everyday update from a trusty tee.

Grey V-neck jumper + matching skirt

Gabrielle Caunesil wears black sunglasses from Prada, a dark gray wool long sleeves / midi long dress from Prada, a black shiny leather belt from Prada, black shiny varnished heels waders / knees boots, a black and green triangular print pattern Triangle handbag from Prada, outside Prada, during the Milan Fashion Week

Monochrome outfits are easy to style yet especially elegant, particularly when you put extra focus on shape. Take this charcoal V-neck knit and A-line skirt as a key example. Simple yet chic, especially when paired with chunky black accessories.

