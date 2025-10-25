This is How Stylish Women are Wearing Their V-Neck Jumpers for Autumn

What comes to mind when you hear the words “V-neck jumper”? Perhaps an old school uniform, a strict office dress code, or even images of your grandad's wardrobe—the knit has long carried somewhat stuffy connotations, after all. But that perception is starting to shift, as this classic cut has seen a surprising revival. From deep, plunging necklines to chunky oversized silhouettes and fine-knit weaves, the V-neck is now one of this season’s chicest staples. Just take a look below if you don't quite believe me.

With its subtle nod to tailoring, it feels a little more polished than a classic crewneck, while still offering endless versatility. Layer it over crisp shirts for a more formal feel, tees for a relaxed edge, or opt for a deeper skin-baring cut for a knit that's subtly sexy.

Really, its styling potential spans much further than many other well-loved knits—from preppy skirt pairings to simple yet sophisticated jeans. Below, five V-neck jumper looks for easy-to-steal style inspiration. I rest my case.

5 Chic V-Neck Jumper Outfits Worth Copying

Black V-neck jumper + jeans

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

While the V-neck shape remains a constant across all jumpers in this category, the depth of the cut can very much vary. This otherwise simple jeans-and-jumper pairing feels instantly elevated with a deeper V that dips down to the breastbone—worn bare here to keep it purely minimalist.

Bright V-neck jumper + skirt

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Knitwear is one of the easiest ways to add bold pops of colour to any outfit, and there's no shortage of shades on offer. Case in point: this jewel-green jumper layered over a trusty tee for extra warmth and styled with a currently trending pleated skirt. It's an elevated take on back-to-school dressing.

Neutral V-neck jumper + wide-leg trousers

The beauty of a V-neck jumper is that the simple neck detailing adds extra interest to any outfit—even simple neutrals looks like this one. Opting for a slightly oversized style will add a more casual feel, especially when tucked into more formal-fitting trousers.

V-neck jumper + leather jacket + jeans

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Layering is key when it comes to winter dressing, and a V-neck knit actually allows what's underneath to subtly show through. Taking cues from the office, navy jumpers and white shirts look particularly chic, especially when paired with dark wash denim and a well-worn leather jacket. Consider this your everyday update from a trusty tee.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Grey V-neck jumper + matching skirt

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Monochrome outfits are easy to style yet especially elegant, particularly when you put extra focus on shape. Take this charcoal V-neck knit and A-line skirt as a key example. Simple yet chic, especially when paired with chunky black accessories.