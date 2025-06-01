White Jeans are Officially Back, and These are 6 Cool Ways to Style Them This Season

You know that summer is coming when you suddenly feel the urge to swap out your darker clothes for all things light, bright and joyful—and that extends to denim, too. While dark washes and raw styles dominated last season, as the weather begins to warm up and the sun finally makes an appearance, white jeans are officially trending again.

In the past three months, customer searches for white jeans on Net-A-Porter have increased by 117%, with cropped and high-rise silhouettes proving most popular. Karen Phelps, creative director of insider-favourite denim brands AGOLDE and Citizens of Humanity, has also noticed an uptick in interest for white and cream styles specifically.

"White denim is a recurring spring/summer staple," says Phelps. "It's timeless, flattering, incredibly versatile, and effortlessly bridges the gap between casual and polished. It's also crisp and modern, bringing a sense of freshness to any look."

A post shared by AGOLDE (@agolde) A photo posted by on

White jeans are seriously easy to style, too, pairing well with everything from bold colours and patterns, to low-key neutrals. And, of course, an all-white ensemble is always a winner—though, admittedly, not the most practical...

And when it comes to choosing a white denim style, why not tick off multiple Spring/Summer 2025 trends in one go by opting for the season's coolest silhouettes? We're talking barrel-leg, cuffed, super-baggy and jorts cuts, all of which will ensure your white jeans look is perfectly of-the-moment. In reality, anything goes—just steer well clear of skinnies to avoid a decidedly dated, Nineties and Noughties vibe.

To help you style your white jeans to perfection for summer 2025, we've collated six failsafe outfit formulas to follow, courtesy of some of the chicest women in the fashion industry today. Keep scrolling for styling inspiration—and the best white jeans to shop, too.

6 White Jeans Outfit Ideas

Laid-back luxe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can't go wrong with a pair of loose white jeans and a lightweight grey cashmere cardi for an easy everyday warm-weather look. Undo a few buttons to ensure it's more cool girl than country club, and add taupe Birkenstock Bostons, a work-style leather bag, black-out sunnies, and minimal jewellery for the full 'quiet luxury' vibe.

White jeans and a fun top

Give the classic 'jeans and a nice top' formula a modern, summer-ready upgrade by opting for white denim. As ever, Leandra Medine styles hers impeccably, pairing high-waist, straight-leg white jeans with a sheer mesh patterned top and minimal wedge-heel flip flops. Perfect for a night out.

Monochrome magic

Mixing whites and creams for a full monochrome look is a serious fashion flex, especially when there are numerous textures involved. Denise Nørgaard's outfit is perfect for the between-seasons period, when it's warm but you still need a light cover-up—so the majority of English summer, in reality... A high-neck cropped nylon jacket works well here, and can be layered over a simple tank for when things heat up.

Nautical vibes

White denim and nautical stripes are a match made in fashion heaven. We love how the eternally stylish Rita Montezuma has put a cool-girl twist on the classic summer look by pairing an oversize red stripe shirt with white longline jorts and woven black leather accessories.

Modern preppy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

White denim's preppy connotations needn't be avoided entirely. Stick to looser jean styles and add a matching white crop top (or even just a lacy bra), oversize check blazer, edgy designer sunnies, and dark brown boat shoes to give the classic look an unexpected twist.

Colour pop layering

Track-and-field athlete and fashionista Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks is a pro at styling denim for the everyday. We particularly love how she's used her wide-leg white jeans to make the cherry-red elements of her outfit pop even more—and layering with a cream lace cami slip is a touch of genius. Just lose the jumper on warmer days (or keep tied it around your shoulders to stave off the evening chill).