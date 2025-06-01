White Jeans are Officially Back, and These are 6 Cool Ways to Style Them This Season
Outfit inspiration courtesy of fashion's cool girls
You know that summer is coming when you suddenly feel the urge to swap out your darker clothes for all things light, bright and joyful—and that extends to denim, too. While dark washes and raw styles dominated last season, as the weather begins to warm up and the sun finally makes an appearance, white jeans are officially trending again.
In the past three months, customer searches for white jeans on Net-A-Porter have increased by 117%, with cropped and high-rise silhouettes proving most popular. Karen Phelps, creative director of insider-favourite denim brands AGOLDE and Citizens of Humanity, has also noticed an uptick in interest for white and cream styles specifically.
"White denim is a recurring spring/summer staple," says Phelps. "It's timeless, flattering, incredibly versatile, and effortlessly bridges the gap between casual and polished. It's also crisp and modern, bringing a sense of freshness to any look."
A post shared by AGOLDE (@agolde)
A photo posted by on
White jeans are seriously easy to style, too, pairing well with everything from bold colours and patterns, to low-key neutrals. And, of course, an all-white ensemble is always a winner—though, admittedly, not the most practical...
And when it comes to choosing a white denim style, why not tick off multiple Spring/Summer 2025 trends in one go by opting for the season's coolest silhouettes? We're talking barrel-leg, cuffed, super-baggy and jorts cuts, all of which will ensure your white jeans look is perfectly of-the-moment. In reality, anything goes—just steer well clear of skinnies to avoid a decidedly dated, Nineties and Noughties vibe.
To help you style your white jeans to perfection for summer 2025, we've collated six failsafe outfit formulas to follow, courtesy of some of the chicest women in the fashion industry today. Keep scrolling for styling inspiration—and the best white jeans to shop, too.
6 White Jeans Outfit Ideas
Laid-back luxe
You can't go wrong with a pair of loose white jeans and a lightweight grey cashmere cardi for an easy everyday warm-weather look. Undo a few buttons to ensure it's more cool girl than country club, and add taupe Birkenstock Bostons, a work-style leather bag, black-out sunnies, and minimal jewellery for the full 'quiet luxury' vibe.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
White jeans and a fun top
Give the classic 'jeans and a nice top' formula a modern, summer-ready upgrade by opting for white denim. As ever, Leandra Medine styles hers impeccably, pairing high-waist, straight-leg white jeans with a sheer mesh patterned top and minimal wedge-heel flip flops. Perfect for a night out.
Monochrome magic
Mixing whites and creams for a full monochrome look is a serious fashion flex, especially when there are numerous textures involved. Denise Nørgaard's outfit is perfect for the between-seasons period, when it's warm but you still need a light cover-up—so the majority of English summer, in reality... A high-neck cropped nylon jacket works well here, and can be layered over a simple tank for when things heat up.
Nautical vibes
White denim and nautical stripes are a match made in fashion heaven. We love how the eternally stylish Rita Montezuma has put a cool-girl twist on the classic summer look by pairing an oversize red stripe shirt with white longline jorts and woven black leather accessories.
Modern preppy
White denim's preppy connotations needn't be avoided entirely. Stick to looser jean styles and add a matching white crop top (or even just a lacy bra), oversize check blazer, edgy designer sunnies, and dark brown boat shoes to give the classic look an unexpected twist.
Colour pop layering
Track-and-field athlete and fashionista Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks is a pro at styling denim for the everyday. We particularly love how she's used her wide-leg white jeans to make the cherry-red elements of her outfit pop even more—and layering with a cream lace cami slip is a touch of genius. Just lose the jumper on warmer days (or keep tied it around your shoulders to stave off the evening chill).
Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.
-
I Listened to Able Heart’s Manifesting Music Every Day for a Week – and Honestly? I'm Hooked
Good vibes, loading.
-
As a Mum of Children That *Really* Dislike Suncream, I Have Finally Found a SPF We All Enjoy—It'll Last All Summer, Too
Obsessed with the XL bottle
-
A Gel Removal Left My Nails in Tatters—Since Discovering this Repair Treatment, I’ve Been Wearing Nothing Else
For healthy nails that look good too
-
All the Cool Girls are Relying on This Nostaglic Top Style for Effortless Summer Vibes
The Noughties-era scarf top has had a new-season makeover
-
It's Not Summer Without a Pair Of Denim Shorts — These are the Best to Shop Now
The brands and style to have on your radar
-
Statement Cuffs are Back in the Spotlight For 2025
It's a cuff revival
-
These are the 5 Women I Follow for Effortless Watches and Jewellery Styling Inspiration
Plus, their expert tips
-
Fashion Meets Sport To Create a New Season Wardrobe Full of Personality
Game on
-
De La Vali Founder, Jana Sascha, Takes Us Behind the Scenes of the Celebrity-Loved Brand
From morning rituals to her creative process, this is everything she gets up to in her 9-5
-
Rope Sandals Are the Secret to Easy Summer Style—Here Are 9 Chic Pairs to Shop Now
Miu Miu has ensured they're the shoes of the season (again)
-
There's a Cool New Fashion Week to Know About, and the Street Style Needs to be Studied
All eyes on Almaty