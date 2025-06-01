White Jeans are Officially Back, and These are 6 Cool Ways to Style Them This Season

Outfit inspiration courtesy of fashion's cool girls

3 white jeans outfit ideas for spring summer 2025
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn, Getty Images, @leandramcohen)
Jump to category:
Clementina Jackson's avatar
By
published
in Features

You know that summer is coming when you suddenly feel the urge to swap out your darker clothes for all things light, bright and joyful—and that extends to denim, too. While dark washes and raw styles dominated last season, as the weather begins to warm up and the sun finally makes an appearance, white jeans are officially trending again.

In the past three months, customer searches for white jeans on Net-A-Porter have increased by 117%, with cropped and high-rise silhouettes proving most popular. Karen Phelps, creative director of insider-favourite denim brands AGOLDE and Citizens of Humanity, has also noticed an uptick in interest for white and cream styles specifically.

"White denim is a recurring spring/summer staple," says Phelps. "It's timeless, flattering, incredibly versatile, and effortlessly bridges the gap between casual and polished. It's also crisp and modern, bringing a sense of freshness to any look."

A post shared by AGOLDE (@agolde)

A photo posted by on

White jeans are seriously easy to style, too, pairing well with everything from bold colours and patterns, to low-key neutrals. And, of course, an all-white ensemble is always a winner—though, admittedly, not the most practical...

And when it comes to choosing a white denim style, why not tick off multiple Spring/Summer 2025 trends in one go by opting for the season's coolest silhouettes? We're talking barrel-leg, cuffed, super-baggy and jorts cuts, all of which will ensure your white jeans look is perfectly of-the-moment. In reality, anything goes—just steer well clear of skinnies to avoid a decidedly dated, Nineties and Noughties vibe.

To help you style your white jeans to perfection for summer 2025, we've collated six failsafe outfit formulas to follow, courtesy of some of the chicest women in the fashion industry today. Keep scrolling for styling inspiration—and the best white jeans to shop, too.

6 White Jeans Outfit Ideas

Laid-back luxe

a woman wearing white jeans and a cashmere cardigan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can't go wrong with a pair of loose white jeans and a lightweight grey cashmere cardi for an easy everyday warm-weather look. Undo a few buttons to ensure it's more cool girl than country club, and add taupe Birkenstock Bostons, a work-style leather bag, black-out sunnies, and minimal jewellery for the full 'quiet luxury' vibe.

H&M white jeans
H&M
Straight Regular Jeans

&daughter grey cashmere cardigan
&DAUGHTER
Enya Mélange Cashmere and Cotton-Blend Cardigan

balenciaga black leather bag
BALENCIAGA
Rodeo Medium Leather Shoulder Bag

taupe birkenstock boston clogs
BIRKENSTOCK
Boston Regular-Fit Suede Clogs

White jeans and a fun top

leandra cohen wearing white jeans

(Image credit: @leandramcohen)

Give the classic 'jeans and a nice top' formula a modern, summer-ready upgrade by opting for white denim. As ever, Leandra Medine styles hers impeccably, pairing high-waist, straight-leg white jeans with a sheer mesh patterned top and minimal wedge-heel flip flops. Perfect for a night out.

agolde 90s pinch high waist white jeans
AGOLDE
'90s Pinch Waist High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

pucci printed sheer mesh top
Pucci
Marmo Semi-Sheer Tulle Top

russell bromley wedge heel sandals
Russell & Bromley
Patton Strappy Wedge Sandal

Monochrome magic

denise christensen wearing white jeans

(Image credit: @denisechristensenbc)

Mixing whites and creams for a full monochrome look is a serious fashion flex, especially when there are numerous textures involved. Denise Nørgaard's outfit is perfect for the between-seasons period, when it's warm but you still need a light cover-up—so the majority of English summer, in reality... A high-neck cropped nylon jacket works well here, and can be layered over a simple tank for when things heat up.

gap cream wide leg jeans
GAP
Cream Mid Rise Ultrasoft Baggy Jeans

cos white tank top
COS
Tubular Knitted Tank Top

polene white bag
POLÈNE
Numéro Neuf

acne studios cream track nylon jacket
ACNE STUDIOS
Nylon Jacket

Nautical vibes

a girl wearing white jeans and a striped shirt

(Image credit: @ritamontezuma)

White denim and nautical stripes are a match made in fashion heaven. We love how the eternally stylish Rita Montezuma has put a cool-girl twist on the classic summer look by pairing an oversize red stripe shirt with white longline jorts and woven black leather accessories.

arket white denim jorts
ARKET
Long Denim Shorts

with nothing underneath red stripe shirt
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Fine Poplin Shirt

anthropologie black woven bag
Anthropologie
Nola Woven Leather Bag

ganni lace up black ballerinas
GANNI
Black Oleatex Lace-Up Ballerinas

Modern preppy

a girl wearing white jeans and a blazer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

White denim's preppy connotations needn't be avoided entirely. Stick to looser jean styles and add a matching white crop top (or even just a lacy bra), oversize check blazer, edgy designer sunnies, and dark brown boat shoes to give the classic look an unexpected twist.

agolde white wide leg jeans
AGOLDE
Low Slung Baggy Organic Boyfriend Jeans

zara check blazer
ZARA
Straight Fit Houndstooth Blazer

miu miu logo sunglasses
MIU MIU
Square-Frame Metal Sunglasses

reformation brown leather boat shoes
Reformation
Fia Boat Loafer

Colour pop layering

Marilyn NK wears white jeans and a red jumper

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Track-and-field athlete and fashionista Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks is a pro at styling denim for the everyday. We particularly love how she's used her wide-leg white jeans to make the cherry-red elements of her outfit pop even more—and layering with a cream lace cami slip is a touch of genius. Just lose the jumper on warmer days (or keep tied it around your shoulders to stave off the evening chill).

reformation cary wide leg white jeans
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

anthropologie red heeled flip flops
Anthropologie
Toe-Strap Kitten Heels

reformation red cashmere cropped jumper
Reformation
Brooke Cashmere Cropped Turtleneck

zara lace slip cami dress
ZARA
Contrast Camisole Dress

TOPICS
Clementina Jackson
Clementina Jackson
Fashion Editor

Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸