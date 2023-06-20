Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just wore three dresses by this oh-so-cool, understated brand

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's outfit selfies have become somewhat of a hallmark of the star's Instagram page. Every now and then, the supermodel will upload a series of looks, photographed in front of the mirror in her home, sending her many fashion-devoted followers scrambling to figure out exactly how to recreate her outfits.

This week, Huntington-Whiteley graced us with one of these oh-so-cool galleries, this time highlighting the looks she'd been sporting in LA. In a post entitled "Selfie series, LA style," Rosie shared 10 separate outfits, and interestingly 3 of them included dresses from the same emerging fashion label called Éterne.

A post shared by Rosie HW (@rosiehw) A photo posted by on

Having only launched in 2020, Éterne is still a relatively under-the-radar brand boasting just over 43K followers. The label was created by stylist Chloe Bartoli and specialises in making timeless essentials in classic shades (aka, the kind of items that would feel right at home I'm your capsule wardrobe). Now that Rosie has worn the brand three times in a row, we can't help but imagine its under-the-radar status is set to skyrocket to in-demand territory.

The beauty of Éterne's designs is in their simplicity. The brand creates streamlined, sleek silhouettes, that can be both dressed up or down depending on the accessories.

In Rosie's case, the model paired her minimalist dresses alongside statement accessories including snakeskin boots from Khaite, oversize necklaces from Tiffany & Co. and Bottega Veneta clutch bags.

A post shared by CHLOÉ BARTOLI (@chloebartoli) A photo posted by on

If you'd like to further emulate Rosie's looks, the model seems to have a new favourite accessory on her radar, as well. Within the star's latest looks, she was spotted in two different outfits that featured the same statement buckle belt by Déhanche. While Rosie's fashion sense does usually err on the more luxurious side, her new favourite belt is currently on sale and retails for just under £100.

A post shared by Déhanche (@dehanche__) A photo posted by on

Rosie HW is the queen of 'quiet luxury,' and if it's good enough Rosie, it's good enough for us. Keep scrolling to shop a few pieces from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's latest selfie series.