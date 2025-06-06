Yes, Cool Ascot Hats Do Exist! And I've Found 10 of the Best Ones to Wear for the Event

Leave your great-aunt's dusty fascinator at home

chic Royal Ascot hats to shop
(Image credit: Alexandra Harper Millinery, Jane Taylor London, Lock & Co Hatters)
It's (almost) time to get your glad rags on, as Royal Ascot is right around the corner. Joining Wimbledon and the Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race on the British summer social calendar—and stretching from Tuesday 17th June 2025 until Saturday 21st June this year—the famous event draws in quite the crowd, but it isn't all about the horses. Trust me.

While yes, the racing does take centre-stage, it's also a great excuse to get dressed up and drink some champagne. Just as I did last year while wearing a white Zeynep Kartal three-piece suit—which won me lots of compliments—and an Alexandra Harper Millinery hat as the pièce de résistance. For what is a Royal Ascot outfit without a fun fascinator? Particularly one that's equal parts chic, cool and attention-grabbing, unlike the dusty hat owned by your great-aunt Mildred. So, it's time that I pass on the secrets to sourcing such a hat with 10 stunning options to shop below.

lauren cunningham royal ascot hat outfit

Lauren Cunningham at Royal Ascot

(Image credit: Lauren Cunningham)

Before we get into colours, fabrics, and the all-important question—to feather or not to feather?—it’s crucial to know which ticket you have. Royal Ascot is divided into different enclosures, and each comes with a slightly different dress code.

If you’re headed to the Windsor Enclosure, hats and fascinators aren’t required, though they are highly encouraged. The Village and Queen Anne Enclosures do ask for a hat, headpiece or fascinator but almost anything goes—just keep the baseball caps at home. And if you're lucky enough to be in the Royal Enclosure, the rules are strict: hats or fascinators are a must, with a base measuring at least 4 inches (10cm). Yes, that means you may need to whip out a ruler.

Now, onto the chicest Royal Ascot hats to shop this season—and if someone turns up in the same one, raise a glass and maybe share your insider race tips.

Shop Royal Ascot hats

EMILY LONDON, Aurélie Hat
EMILY LONDON
Aurélie Hat

It's hard to choose just one favourite from Emily London, so I've picked two. This extra large brimmed style is equal parts striking and timeless, with a classic white and navy checked print.

Shaken Not Stirred
Vivien Sheriff
Shaken Not Stirred

For those looking to liven up an all-white outfit or emphasise a purple, orange or blue look, turn your attention to this Vivien Sheriff find. With an extravagant display of bold feathers, it's sure to draw plenty of attention.

Alexandra Harper Millinery,

Alexandra Harper Millinery
Spirit Yourself Beyond

This pistachio green ostrich feather find is the exact hat I opted for last year and it received plenty of high praise. As well as being incredibly chic, it's also lightweight and easy to clip in.

Twisted Floral-Brocade Headband
VALENTINO GARAVANI
Twisted Floral-Brocade Headband

Valentino's brocade headband is a key find for luxury fashion fans and can easily be worn with a whole host of looks, whether at the races, at a wedding or even for elevated everyday style.

Enid Boater Hat With Feathers in Ivory
Jane Taylor London
Enid Boater Hat With Feathers in Ivory

This straw and ostrich feather hat is particularly extravagant and there will be few better places to wear it than Royal Ascot. Lean into the colour palette and style with a cream, navy or black outfit.

Veiled Hat Fascinator
EMILY LONDON
Veiled Hat Fascinator

For the minimalist fashion fans, this vibrant pink veiled hat may catch your eye. Although simple in structure, it's still immediately striking with a fashion-forward edge thanks to the black veil.

Gemini Black and White Percher Hat
Lock & Co. Hatters
Gemini Black and White Percher Hat

Kate Middleton is known to be a regular wearer of Lock & Co hats. This Cruella de Vil style is one of the largest options in the collection and an incredible example of sculptural millinery.

Asymmetric Spiral Trim Fascinator
Karen Millen
Asymmetric Spiral Trim Fascinator

If your look is pretty pared-back, opt for a more striking hat style to easily liven up the whole look—this striped option will do just the trick.

Bow-Detail Hat
Rachel Trevor-Morgan
Bow-Detail Hat

For those after a more timeless design, perhaps this Rachel Trevor-Morgan vintage find will fit the bill? With an extra large brim there's no worry about meeting strict dress codes.

Double Bow Round Disc Fascinator
Phase Eight
Double Bow Round Disc Fascinator

A classic black hat is an easy go-to if you're not quite ready to commit to something more standout.

Claudia
Mizi Atelier
Claudia

To truly lean into the horse racing look, perhaps a hat made from actual grass will catch your eye? Replicating the design of the track, this Mizi Atelier style is perfect for any race day.

