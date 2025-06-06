Yes, Cool Ascot Hats Do Exist! And I've Found 10 of the Best Ones to Wear for the Event

It's (almost) time to get your glad rags on, as Royal Ascot is right around the corner. Joining Wimbledon and the Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race on the British summer social calendar—and stretching from Tuesday 17th June 2025 until Saturday 21st June this year—the famous event draws in quite the crowd, but it isn't all about the horses. Trust me.

While yes, the racing does take centre-stage, it's also a great excuse to get dressed up and drink some champagne. Just as I did last year while wearing a white Zeynep Kartal three-piece suit—which won me lots of compliments—and an Alexandra Harper Millinery hat as the pièce de résistance. For what is a Royal Ascot outfit without a fun fascinator? Particularly one that's equal parts chic, cool and attention-grabbing, unlike the dusty hat owned by your great-aunt Mildred. So, it's time that I pass on the secrets to sourcing such a hat with 10 stunning options to shop below.

Lauren Cunningham at Royal Ascot (Image credit: Lauren Cunningham)

Before we get into colours, fabrics, and the all-important question—to feather or not to feather?—it’s crucial to know which ticket you have. Royal Ascot is divided into different enclosures, and each comes with a slightly different dress code.

If you’re headed to the Windsor Enclosure, hats and fascinators aren’t required, though they are highly encouraged. The Village and Queen Anne Enclosures do ask for a hat, headpiece or fascinator but almost anything goes—just keep the baseball caps at home. And if you're lucky enough to be in the Royal Enclosure, the rules are strict: hats or fascinators are a must, with a base measuring at least 4 inches (10cm). Yes, that means you may need to whip out a ruler.

Now, onto the chicest Royal Ascot hats to shop this season—and if someone turns up in the same one, raise a glass and maybe share your insider race tips.