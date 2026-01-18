Jewellery Designer Valérie Messika Shares a Glimpse Into Her 9-5

In the world of fine jewellery, tradition tends to reign supreme, with heritage maisons and archival designs continuing to define what luxury looks like today. Valérie Messika, however, has built her eponymous brand by gently rewriting those rules, offering a modern, fashion-forward vision of diamonds for the woman of today—one that feels as relevant on the red carpet as it does in everyday life.

Founded in Paris in 2005, Messika was born from Valérie’s instinctive understanding of both diamonds and contemporary women. As the daughter of renowned diamond dealer André Messika, she grew up immersed in the world of high jewellery—but it was her desire to make diamonds feel lighter, freer and easier to wear that set her brand apart. Think: sensual silhouettes, fluid settings and signature pavé styles designed to move with the body, rather than sit stiffly upon it.

Here, founder and creative director Valérie Messika opens up about life behind the scenes of her nine-to-five—from her daily rituals and creative process, to the important lessons learned in 20 years of building one of the most influential and innovative fine jewellery houses in the world.

(Image credit: © Yoann & Marco, courtesy Messika)

I can't start my morning without... A large coffee. Always.

My go-to work outfit is... Jeans, a white shirt, and an oversized, perfectly tailored blazer—very often Saint Laurent. I like clothes that feel effortless but strong. Comfort comes first.

My office essentials are... My teams. Passionate, talented people I spend my days with, working on ongoing projects and new ideas. And always a box of Alain Ducasse chocolates—essential for focus and creativity.

My favourite post-work, pre-bed ritual is... Ten minutes with my Nooance LED mask and a good book. It’s a small ritual, but it helps me disconnect and recharge.

(Image credit: David Ferrua, courtesy Messika)

Travel is a major source of inspiration for me. A few years ago, a journey to Namibia deeply influenced the creation of our "Terres d’Instinct" High Jewellery collection, unveiled to celebrate the Maison’s 20th anniversary. Architecture also inspires me endlessly—from Paris to Dubai, and New York. Each city has its own identity, rhythm, and lines.

When I founded Messika, diamonds were still perceived as something you received once in your life... Often for an engagement—and then kept in a safe. I wanted to change that narrative. My vision was to modernise diamonds, to make them part of everyday life. Jewellery you could wear with jeans, a T-shirt, and the right attitude. Diamonds that move, that feel alive, sensual, and free.

Valérie Messika's office at Messika HQ in Paris (Image credit: ©️ Gregoire Vieille, courtesy Messika)

The best thing about my job is... The people I meet. I’m incredibly lucky to cross paths with inspiring individuals, from Kate Moss to Natalia Vodianova—women I hold close to my heart—with whom I’ve had the chance to create truly special projects. A collection with Kate Moss, a High Jewellery campaign with Natalia… These encounters constantly fuel my creativity and evolution. They remind me that everything is possible when desire and the right instinct are there.

The biggest pinch-me moment of my career so far was... My first fashion show at the Ritz in Paris. It was a defining moment—seeing Messika jewellery presented like fashion, worn with freedom and attitude. Having Kate Moss walk and collaborate on that moment made it even more surreal.

(Image credit: © Nicolas Kutler, courtesy Messika)

My biggest career achievement is... The opening of our Madison Avenue boutique in New York. It was a major step for Messika internationally and a strong symbol of the brand’s global recognition, especially in such an iconic location.

The most important lesson I've learned in business is... Always trust your instinct.

Messika has evolved hugely over the past 20 years... Today, the Maison speaks to a global audience, with strong foundations in France and the Middle East, two key markets in its development. Over the past year, Messika has continued to strengthen its presence in the United States, while accelerating its expansion in India, marked by the opening of its boutique in New Delhi.

(Image credit: © Yoann & Marco, courtesy Messika)

Currently, I'm working on... The launch of Moderniste, a new pillar and a new chapter for the Maison. For the first time, I’m working gold as a raw, organic material, almost like sculpture. It’s a true homage to architecture. I can’t wait to see how the Moderniste woman—and man—will make these pieces their own. Moderniste speaks to both women and men who appreciate design, architecture, and objects with meaning. A form of luxury that is quiet but unmistakable.

As for what's on the horizon in 2026? Moderniste will continue to unfold, alongside our next High Jewellery collection. I’m also continuing my exploration of coloured gemstones, a direction I embraced for the first time in 2025 to celebrate Messika’s 20th anniversary.

