From LA to Runway: Inside UGG’s Unexpected Rise to High-Fashion Status

I’ve been a devoted UGG wearer ever since my teens, when the Southern California–born sheepskin boots first burst onto the international scene and established themselves as a Noughties style staple. For most, they were a trend that happily faded away alongside the era's velour tracksuits, denim minis, and skinny jeans—at best relegated to guilty-pleasure status, strictly worn at home or post-gym. But not for me. Against my better judgement, I never quite gave them up, and have resolutely continued to wear them, out and proud, reactions be damned, ever since.

Some time ago, however, I began to notice a shift. Where once my choice of footwear might draw raised eyebrows, confusion, amusement, or even sneers, the post-pandemic prioritisation of comfort made UGGs—along with trainers, ballet flats, et al—acceptable again, and not just in off-duty contexts either. But, it turns out, that was only the beginning. In the years since, UGG has undergone a full-blown transformation, elevating the humble shoe from simply permissible to genuinely cool—and it’s all thanks to a handful of seriously clever collaborations.

Much of that transformation can be traced back to where—and with whom—UGG has chosen to align itself. In the past few years alone, the brand has released campaigns fronted by stars such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Cher, Central Cee, Elsa Hosk, Post Malone, NFL player Stefon Diggs, Seth Rogen and Rina Sawayama, positioning itself firmly at the intersection of modern culture and embedding itself in all the varied aesthetics that come with it.

“Celebrity endorsement has played a huge role,” explains stylist Corina Gaffey. “Seeing people like Bella Hadid wearing UGGs in a non-kitsch way has given them so much style currency. It’s made them feel current again, rather than nostalgic.”

This shift has also encouraged more experimental styling. “It’s all about contrast,” continues Gaffey. “Mixing textures, restraint, and wearing them in unexpected ways. It should look intentional rather than ironic—not that ‘I got caught outside in my UGGs’ vibe.” Her preferred approach? Slouchy denim, tailored coats, leather jackets and tonal palettes—proof that the boots now operate comfortably within a more sophisticated wardrobe language.

The brand's renewed focus on releasing experimental, trend-led designs has certainly helped too, with clogs, mules, ballerinas and hybrid styles helping to broaden the brand's appeal and audience. Associations with a single, sun-soaked image of Malibu starlets in leggings and chestnut booties are, thankfully, no more.

Most significant of all, however, has been UGG’s slow, studied entry into the highest echelons of the fashion world. First, it dipped its toe into luxury by partnering with Jimmy Choo on an exclusive line in 2009, before going the edgier route with a Jeremy Scott collab in 2017—the results of which still fetch hundreds at resale, with the signature flame-painted boots worn by Timothée Chalamet just the other day. It's a strategy the brand has only continued to refine and ramp up in the years since, with collaboration collections with Telfar, Molly Goddard, Sacai, Palace and The Elder Statesman also reaching rapid sell-out status.

And while not official partnerships, it’s also telling that high-end labels like Miu Miu, Gucci, Fendi and Dior have released their own logo-topped takes on the classic UGG boot over the years—serving only to further bolster the original silhouette’s new-found fashion credibility.

Given the runways are by far fashion's most powerful validation system, it makes sense that UGG would use this ultra-exclusive milieu to help reshape its reputation, too. In recent seasons, UGGs have featured in buzzy Fashion Week shows including Y/Project, Collina Strada, Feng Chen Wang, KNWLS, Chopova Lowena, Tolu Coker and Talia Byre in various creative iterations.

And most recently, UGG teamed up with up-and-coming Danish designer Anne Sofie Madsen to launch its newest silhouettes as part of her AW26 Copenhagen Fashion Week show—namely the Otzo clog, Quill ballet trainer, GoldenGlow embossed sandal and Minimel sneaker, albeit reworked to become "part of the same structural and tactile language as the collection," as the designer put it. Customised with metal studs, textile bows, spray paint and leather straps, the shoes acted as a canvas for craftsmanship, paired with everything from avant-garde gowns to tailored two-pieces—firmly cementing their place within the realm of cutting-edge fashion.

The fact that most of the exclusive UGG designs featured on the runways never actually go into production is almost by-the-by. “The value of these collaborations lies in cultural capital,” explains Gaffey. “Even when they don’t go into production, they reshape how you think about the brand. They create demand, visibility, relevance and credibility—especially when they work with cooler, more indie designers.”

"Sales don’t just measure visibility," she continues. "With UGG constantly collaborating, it keeps it from being just that nostalgic boot from the 2000s, guarantees coverage in editorials and on catwalks, and creates conversation, which in turn creates demand. It’s constantly reinventing, offering fresh alternatives, which is so important in fashion."

And for me? It feels like the ultimate vindication for being so stubborn after all.