These 5 chic skinny jeans outfits prove the divisive denim style is officially back and better than ever

If you hastily threw out all of your favourite skinny jeans a few years back, following the declaration from Gen Z that the figure hugging denim cut was officially a fashion faux pas, I have some unfortunate news for you. Proof that we can be outrageously fickle when deciding what trends are in and what are not, we’ve now done a full 180 and I’m pleased to say the device denim cut is officially back and vying for a place as one of this season's biggest denim trends .

However, while skinny jeans may be back on trend for 2024, they may not be quite as you remember. While they still boast their form fitting credentials, this season skinny jeans are a little less figure hugging and made from studier denim than they have been in the past (you definitely won’t find jeggings making a comeback just yet) and, with this in mind, how we’re styling them has adapted too. Rather than pairing them with chunky trainers or tucked into our old faithful ankle length ugg boots, this season skinny jeans are worn skimming chic kitten heeled boots or in cropped lengths paired with sling backs and ballet flats. They feel polished and put together making them a great alternative to looser fit wide leg and barrel denim jeans.

Still don’t believe us? Well, just take a look at how some of the most stylish influencers are wearing their skinny jeans this season. Providing ample skinny jeans outfit inspiration for a whole host of occasions these looks are sure to have you reaching with the slim fitting cut once again. Plus, if you did happen to part ways from your old skinnies, you'll also find the best skinny jeans to shop now (this time just remember to hang onto them)...

How to style skinny jeans

1. With cosy knitwear

If you're looking for one person to turn to for inspiration on how to style skinny jeans in 2024, it's Anouk. A pro at making the cut look sleek and sophisticated, she often pairs them with simple separates like this knit, wool coat and boots look for a easy day look.

2. With smart shirting

If you're looking for a smart way to wear skinny jeans to the office, I love this look by Lydia Tsegay. By pairing her fitted jeans with a balloon sleeve shirt, she effortlessly plays with the proportions of the look while her block heeled sling backs give an elevated appearance.

3. Tucked into boots

Remember when I told you we weren't tucking our skinny jeans into ugg boots any more, well not all boots are off the table. In fact, some of this seasons biggest boot trends make the perfect pairing for tucked in skinny jeans like this seasons must have riding boots. Just opt for black jeans rather than blue for a cohesive feel.

4. Try white denim

If you're a firm believer that white jeans are just for summer, let this look prove otherwise. A pair of white skinny jeans styled with your favourite chunky winter knit makes for a chic way to refresh your autumn winter style.

5. Channel French girl style

If there's one look that skinny jeans are synonymous with, it's effortless French girl style. Here influencer Aida Badji shows how to pull off the look perfectly, pairing her skinny jeans with a boucle jacket and sling back heels for a chic, Parisian look.