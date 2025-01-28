This design-duo are the reason everyone is obsessed with kilts

From Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors to the throngs of fashion week attendees in Paris right now, it seems like everyone is wearing a kilt. In fact, everyone has been wearing them for a while…

The kilt originated in the Scottish Highlands as a full-length garment in the 16th century. The modern kilt, or "little wrap" (essentially the bottom half of the great kilt), emerged in the 18th century. So we realise they aren’t exactly a new it-item. However, the reason they’ve taken off in popularity over recent years is down to London based design-duo Chopova Lowena.

If you haven’t heard of Chopova Lowena, you will 100% have seen one of their skirts — brightly coloured, patterned kilts in varying lengths, attached to a leather belt with metal carabiner clasps. They’re an unmissable statement item, and have been worn by everyone from Dua Lipa to Julia Fox.

Charli XCX wearing a Chopova Lowena kilt (Image credit: Getty Images)

The label was founded in 2017 by Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena. The pair met while studying for their BA degrees at Central Saint Martins in 2011, then went on to complete the MA course as a duo. Bonding over their shared love of traditional folkloric dress, it was on this MA that they developed their signature piece — the carabiner skirt.

Crafted with upcycled Bulgarian fabric (Chopova is of Bulgarian descent but grew up in America, while Lowena is English), each skirt is unique yet instantly recognisable. The original design was picked up by Matchesfashion.com in 2018 where the story goes that an assistant buyer DM-ed them and placed an order for 30 pieces. They sold out instantly.

And while the brand is no way limited to its striking skirts — after branching out into leather accessories, they launched a bag in collaboration with Hellman’s mayonnaise (yes, really) at London Fashion Week last September, which became the most talked about item of the season — the style shows no sign whatsoever of its popularity dwining.

Nia Archives with Chopova Lowena's Margaret bag at London Fashion Week (Image credit: Getty Images)

LFW is fast approaching once again, but Chopova Lowena aren’t on the schedule — they only show once a year in September. But that won’t mean we’ll be seeing any less of their designs, which have become somewhat of a uniform amongst fashion week attendees.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Back to Claudia Winkleman — her stylist Sinead McKeefry has put her in some excellent skirts from Scottish brand Le Kilt for this season of The Traitors. It’s been an IYKYK brand for a while, but last year Le Kilt was enlisted for Dior’s Cruise show which took place at Drummond Castle in Scotland to create (you guessed it) bespoke kilts. Founded by Samantha McCoach, like Chopova Lowena, it’s a woman-run, independently owned fashion label — so all the more reason to shop from it.

We’ve selected our favourite styles (as well as some high-street kilt options) to get your wardrobe street style ready.

Shop kilt skirts

Chopova Lowena Rena Mini Carabiner Skirt £1,160 at Chopova Lowena

The Ragged Priest Roary Check Maxi Skirt £65 at The Ragged Priest

Chopova Lowena Carol Knee Carabiner Skirt £730 at Chopova Lowena

French Connection Checked Pleated Mini A-Line Skirt £65 at M&S

Le Kilt Pleats All Round Micro Mini Kilt £370 at Le Kilt