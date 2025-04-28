Not quite ready to embrace spring dresses? You need a transitional waistcoat suit
A spring-ready take on tailoring
While spring may have arrived in the official sense, the current weather leaves much to be desired. Between all the sporadic sunny days and the consistent threat of April showers, it's no wonder I'm feeling a little reluctant to step full force into my warm-weather wardrobe. That’s not to say I’m not anxious to embrace many of the Spring/Summer 2025 trends, but rather that I want to bide my time before committing to the big closet switch-over and pulling my spring dresses out of seasonal retirement—just in case.
So, until then, I’m looking for ways to ease the transition—and there’s one thing in particular that has been making my wardrobe feel a little more warm-weather ready. If you thought waistcoat suits were firmly reserved for wedding guest dressing and wearing to the office, I’m here to change your mind, because I believe a waistcoat suit is the perfect transitional piece to add into your rotation right now, that feels both pared back yet spring-approved in equal measure.
And, it seems I’m not the only one who thinks so. A quick scroll through my Instagram feed reveals that many of my favourite fashion influencers have switched out their traditional trouser suits and knitwear in favour of the coordinating two-piece as well.
Whether you look to Ellie Delphine, who opted for a pinstripe set while out in Paris recently, Lison Sebellin’s sleek structured waistcoat suit, or Anouk Yve’s skirted style, these looks prove that waistcoat suits make the perfect prequel to full-on spring dressing.
A post shared by Mariko Nakafuji (@marikokuo)
A photo posted by on
Want to try the look for yourself? I’ve pulled together an edit of my favourite waistcoat suits to shop now. While I've leaned into maxi lengths and trouser styles for the most part, you'll also find an incredible short suit in case you want to get ahead on your summer shopping. Simply pair the waistcoat with contrasting trousers or jeans while the weather's still on the cooler side to allow for maximum wear.
The best waistcoat suits
The wrap-style waistcoat on this pinstripe set makes this two-piece feel extra cool.
Butter yellow is set to be huge for spring, so get ahead of the trend in this sunny-hued waistcoat suit.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
The statement buttons, the frilled pockets, the bold red hue... There are so many reasons to love this Australian brand's waistcoat suit.
I predict this waistcoat short suit won't be around for long, so add it to your basket ASAP for when sunny days (finally) make an appearance.
For something more classic, I love this beige waistcoat suit from Zara.
Pair Mango's waistcoat suit with heeled mules and gold accessories for an elevated look.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
-
20 iconic Jennifer Lawrence looks that we can't stop thinking about
From Dior to Versace, her red carpet and street style moments set the standard for modern Hollywood glamour
By Kim Tran
-
The viral 75 Medium challenge claims to be a friendlier alternative to the 75 Hard. So what do experts reckon?
Restrictive or effective?
By Katie Sims
-
This is, without question, the best brow lamination-style gel I've ever used—and it rakes in compliments
If you like a lasting brushed-up brow look, you need this
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
These 5 failsafe outfit formulas will help you style wide-leg jeans for spring
Inspired by the chicest street style looks
By Sofia Piza
-
How the slogan t-shirt became this season's must-have - and why it's more than just another trend
Not just another Nineties throwback
By Clementina Jackson
-
Miley Cyrus just elevated the classic 'jeans and a nice top' outfit formula
Perfect for spring
By Sofia Piza
-
Flip flops are the only shoes I wear in summer—here are 15 chic styles currently on my wishlist
I swear they can be chic
By Penny Goldstone
-
All the coolest brides are wearing drop-waist wedding dresses this year
Minimalist, nostalgic, and universally flattering
By Clementina Jackson
-
5 chic and easy spring outfits I'll be wearing on repeat
Getting ready will be a breeze
By Jazzria Harris
-
Butter Yellow dresses are trending, but Kate Moss has been wearing the shade since the 90s
In our increasingly chaotic world, butter yellow offers a sense of calm and warmth.
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Fashion insiders can't get enough of this almost-sold-out viral spring jacket
Even better, it's only £65
By Clementina Jackson