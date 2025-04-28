Not quite ready to embrace spring dresses? You need a transitional waistcoat suit

A spring-ready take on tailoring

Waistcoat suits
(Image credit: @anoukyve, @marikokuo, @slipintostyle)
Jump to category:
Jazzria Harris's avatar
By
published
in Features

While spring may have arrived in the official sense, the current weather leaves much to be desired. Between all the sporadic sunny days and the consistent threat of April showers, it's no wonder I'm feeling a little reluctant to step full force into my warm-weather wardrobe. That’s not to say I’m not anxious to embrace many of the Spring/Summer 2025 trends, but rather that I want to bide my time before committing to the big closet switch-over and pulling my spring dresses out of seasonal retirement—just in case.

So, until then, I’m looking for ways to ease the transition—and there’s one thing in particular that has been making my wardrobe feel a little more warm-weather ready. If you thought waistcoat suits were firmly reserved for wedding guest dressing and wearing to the office, I’m here to change your mind, because I believe a waistcoat suit is the perfect transitional piece to add into your rotation right now, that feels both pared back yet spring-approved in equal measure.

Best waistcoat suits

(Image credit: @lisonseb)

And, it seems I’m not the only one who thinks so. A quick scroll through my Instagram feed reveals that many of my favourite fashion influencers have switched out their traditional trouser suits and knitwear in favour of the coordinating two-piece as well.

Whether you look to Ellie Delphine, who opted for a pinstripe set while out in Paris recently, Lison Sebellin’s sleek structured waistcoat suit, or Anouk Yve’s skirted style, these looks prove that waistcoat suits make the perfect prequel to full-on spring dressing.

A post shared by Mariko Nakafuji (@marikokuo)

A photo posted by on

Want to try the look for yourself? I’ve pulled together an edit of my favourite waistcoat suits to shop now. While I've leaned into maxi lengths and trouser styles for the most part, you'll also find an incredible short suit in case you want to get ahead on your summer shopping. Simply pair the waistcoat with contrasting trousers or jeans while the weather's still on the cooler side to allow for maximum wear.

The best waistcoat suits

ALIGNE Jate Striped Wrap Waistcoat
ALIGNE
Jate Striped Wrap Waistcoat

ALIGNE Eliora Striped Wide Leg Trousers
ALIGNE
Eliora Striped Wide Leg Trousers

The wrap-style waistcoat on this pinstripe set makes this two-piece feel extra cool.

Faithfull The Brand Jane Linen Waistcoat
Faithfull
The Brand Jane Linen Waistcoat

Faithfull The Brand Clover Wide-Leg Linen Trousers
Faithfull The Brand
Clover Wide-Leg Linen Trousers

Butter yellow is set to be huge for spring, so get ahead of the trend in this sunny-hued waistcoat suit.

Posse Matilda ruffled linen vest
Posse
Matilda Ruffled Linen Vest

Bonnie gathered linen midi skirt
Posse
Bonnie Gathered Linen Midi Skirt

The statement buttons, the frilled pockets, the bold red hue... There are so many reasons to love this Australian brand's waistcoat suit.

COS Slim Linen Waistcoat
COS
Slim Linen Waistcoat

COS Longline Pleated Linen Shorts
COS
Longline Pleated Linen Shorts

I predict this waistcoat short suit won't be around for long, so add it to your basket ASAP for when sunny days (finally) make an appearance.

Zara Shoulder Pad Waistcoat
Zara
Shoulder Pad Waistcoat

Zara Darted Trousers
Zara
Darted Trousers

For something more classic, I love this beige waistcoat suit from Zara.

Mango Textured Waistcoat With Belt
Mango
Textured Waistcoat With Belt

Mango Textured Flared Skirt
Mango
Textured Flared Skirt

Pair Mango's waistcoat suit with heeled mules and gold accessories for an elevated look.

Reformation Taryn Two Piece
Reformation
Taryn Two Piece

The waistcoat on Reformation's two piece is designed to cinch in at the waist, balancing out the more relaxed trousers.

Jazzria Harris
Jazzria Harris
Freelance Fashion & Beauty Writer

Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸