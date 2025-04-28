Not quite ready to embrace spring dresses? You need a transitional waistcoat suit

While spring may have arrived in the official sense, the current weather leaves much to be desired. Between all the sporadic sunny days and the consistent threat of April showers, it's no wonder I'm feeling a little reluctant to step full force into my warm-weather wardrobe. That’s not to say I’m not anxious to embrace many of the Spring/Summer 2025 trends, but rather that I want to bide my time before committing to the big closet switch-over and pulling my spring dresses out of seasonal retirement—just in case.

So, until then, I’m looking for ways to ease the transition—and there’s one thing in particular that has been making my wardrobe feel a little more warm-weather ready. If you thought waistcoat suits were firmly reserved for wedding guest dressing and wearing to the office, I’m here to change your mind, because I believe a waistcoat suit is the perfect transitional piece to add into your rotation right now, that feels both pared back yet spring-approved in equal measure.

And, it seems I’m not the only one who thinks so. A quick scroll through my Instagram feed reveals that many of my favourite fashion influencers have switched out their traditional trouser suits and knitwear in favour of the coordinating two-piece as well.

Whether you look to Ellie Delphine, who opted for a pinstripe set while out in Paris recently, Lison Sebellin’s sleek structured waistcoat suit, or Anouk Yve’s skirted style, these looks prove that waistcoat suits make the perfect prequel to full-on spring dressing.

Want to try the look for yourself? I’ve pulled together an edit of my favourite waistcoat suits to shop now. While I've leaned into maxi lengths and trouser styles for the most part, you'll also find an incredible short suit in case you want to get ahead on your summer shopping. Simply pair the waistcoat with contrasting trousers or jeans while the weather's still on the cooler side to allow for maximum wear.

The best waistcoat suits

The wrap-style waistcoat on this pinstripe set makes this two-piece feel extra cool.

Butter yellow is set to be huge for spring, so get ahead of the trend in this sunny-hued waistcoat suit.

The statement buttons, the frilled pockets, the bold red hue... There are so many reasons to love this Australian brand's waistcoat suit.

I predict this waistcoat short suit won't be around for long, so add it to your basket ASAP for when sunny days (finally) make an appearance.

For something more classic, I love this beige waistcoat suit from Zara.

Pair Mango's waistcoat suit with heeled mules and gold accessories for an elevated look.