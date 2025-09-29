The street-style crowd can always be relied upon to make you want to shop. But at the shows just gone, it wasn't the designer arm candy or a coveted pair of four-figure boots that caught our attention. No, no. Instead, it was a lace slip top that doesn't come with an eye-watering price tag—but a pleasingly affordable one from Zara.

Available in several iterations, as well as two lengths (one hip and one mid-thigh), the slip top in question riffs on this summer's lace trend, with a whisper-fine trim that criss-crosses at the décolletage as well as decorating the hem.

At London Fashion Week, one editor styled hers over directional balloon-leg trousers, allowing its lighter-than-air silhouette to contrast with a more elaborate bottom half.

It was the perfect example of this particular top's versatility. You can use it to soften leather, for example, slipping it under an aviator-style bomber. Or totally lean into the after-hours aesthetic with a matching skirt that's similarly trimmed in lace. Because of its asymmetric hemline that dangles over one hip, you can also lend the merest of hint of lace to everyday outfits like jumpers and jeans (very The Row).

Zara's top certainly isn't news among the influencer crowd. When Renia Jaz wore the lace slip in a recent Reel, the comments underneath popped off. "This asymmetric top is flushing my feed," said one user. Jaz's reply was simply, "hahaha… it’s soooo good though."

Jaz's version of the longer top in brown is proving particularly popular. Ellie Delphine wore hers over silk trousers from COS, dressing the look even further with a crystal-embellished court. Alexandra Aura, similarly, teamed hers with tailoring, in this case a sculpted blazer that showed a peek of lace.

As with every viral buy from Zara, the top is selling fast, with several colours already sold out or awaiting more stock. My advice? Add to basket sooner rather than later.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors