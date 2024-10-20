20 & Other Stories new arrivals you won't believe aren't designer

As a fashion editor who prioritises investment buys, I'm often asked which high street stores I recommend and it is always & Other Stories that spring to mind, particularly for anyone looking to invest in affordable quality. Whilst you can buy into key Autumn/Winter 2024 trends such as boho, suede and key accessories trends such as jumbo clutches and kitten heels - & Other Stories tend to keep their designs pretty timeless.

Although I try to prioritise independent brands, I do believe you can make considered purchases on the high street. With a discerning eye, you can find pieces to stand the test of time and quality isn't necessarily synonymous with luxury fashion. No matter where I shop, I make a point to check the fabric labels (from an ethical and longevity standpoint) and I've spotted an increase in the use of biodegradable fabrics in & Other Stories' collections.

My introduction to & Other Stories was a longline wool coat purchase, which remains a hero piece in my wardrobe to this day and over the years there have been several cult buys - from the oversized wool blazer (a clever coat, blazer hybrid), to the satin slip maxi skirts. Among my favourites this season are the suede skirt and jacket iterations and the brand's take on elevated basics, giving way to silk t-shirts, billowy blouses and high-quality outerwear. With that said, I've compiled a thorough edit of my favourite pieces from & Other Stories. From outerwear to accessories, these are the pieces that are worth your time.