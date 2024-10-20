20 & Other Stories new arrivals you won't believe aren't designer

Timeless investment buys

&amp; Other Stories New in Campaign imagery
(Image credit: & Other Stories)
As a fashion editor who prioritises investment buys, I'm often asked which high street stores I recommend and it is always & Other Stories that spring to mind, particularly for anyone looking to invest in affordable quality. Whilst you can buy into key Autumn/Winter 2024 trends such as boho, suede and key accessories trends such as jumbo clutches and kitten heels - & Other Stories tend to keep their designs pretty timeless.

Although I try to prioritise independent brands, I do believe you can make considered purchases on the high street. With a discerning eye, you can find pieces to stand the test of time and quality isn't necessarily synonymous with luxury fashion. No matter where I shop, I make a point to check the fabric labels (from an ethical and longevity standpoint) and I've spotted an increase in the use of biodegradable fabrics in & Other Stories' collections.

My introduction to & Other Stories was a longline wool coat purchase, which remains a hero piece in my wardrobe to this day and over the years there have been several cult buys - from the oversized wool blazer (a clever coat, blazer hybrid), to the satin slip maxi skirts. Among my favourites this season are the suede skirt and jacket iterations and the brand's take on elevated basics, giving way to silk t-shirts, billowy blouses and high-quality outerwear. With that said, I've compiled a thorough edit of my favourite pieces from & Other Stories. From outerwear to accessories, these are the pieces that are worth your time.

Shop & Other Stories New In

Ruffled Mini Dress
& Other Stories Ruffled Mini Dress

Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots
& Other Stories Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots

Classic Leather Clutch Bag
& Other Stories Classic Leather Clutch Bag

Voluminous Belted Wool Coat
& Other Stories Voluminous Belted Wool Coat

Asymmetric Ruffle Blouse
& Other Stories Asymmetric Ruffle Blouse

Single-Breasted Wool Jacket
& Other Stories Single-Breasted Wool Jacket

& Other Stories Wool Top
& Other Stories Sheer Wool Top

Drawstring-Waist Leather Jacket
& Other Stories Drawstring-Waist Leather Jacket

Ruffled Bow-Detailed Blouse
& Other Stories Ruffled Bow-Detailed Blouse

Tailored Wool Trousers
& Other Stories Tailored Wool Trousers

& Other Stories Cashmere Sweater
& Other Stories Cashmere Sweater

Embellished Slingback Pumps
& Other Stories Embellished Slingback Pumps

Tiered Bubble Mini Dress
& Other Stories Tiered Bubble Mini Dress

& Other Stories knitwear
& Other Stories Scarf-Detail Wool Jumper

& Other Stories Suede Skirt
& Other Stories Suede Midi Skirt

& Other Stories leather bag
& Other Stories Leather Shoulder Bag

& Other Stories Leather Trousers
& Other Stories Leather Trousers

Heeled Ankle Boots
& Other Stories Heeled Ankle Boots

& Other Stories knitted dress
& Other Stories Flared-Sleeve Knitted Midi Dress

Asymmetric Wool Cape
& Other Stories Asymmetric Wool Cape

Avalon Afriyie
Avalon Afriyie
Freelance Contributor

Avalon Afriyie is a British Freelance Fashion Editor and Storyteller based in Paris, France. Since graduating in 2013 with a degree in English and Contemporary Media, she’s written for some of the world’s most esteemed brands and publications. spends her days discovering the wonders of Paris, writing to her heart’s content for business and pleasure, shooting on film and dreaming of residing a stone’s throw away from the ocean with her love and pup (clad in a sweeping frock, of course). She’s currently penning ideas for a book of personal essays and free verse poetry on love, life and the stages nestled between.

