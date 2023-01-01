The Art of Gifting
The Art of Gifting...with Estée Lalonde
The founder and content creator shares her top tips for mastering holiday gifting
The Art of Gifting...with Lori Hirshleifer
Hirshleifers co-owner shares her top tips for mastering holiday gifting
By Sofia Piza
The Art of Gifting...with Leila Kashanipour
The jewellery designer and content creator shares her top tips for mastering holiday gifting
By Sofia Piza
The Art of Gifting...with Anna Jewsbury
The Completedworks founder shares her top tips for mastering holiday gifting
By Sofia Piza
The Art of Gifting...with Sharmadean Reid
The entrepreneur shares her top tips for mastering holiday gifting
By Sofia Piza
The Art of Gifting...with Charlotte and Angus Buchanan
The design duo share their top tips for mastering holiday gifting
By Sofia Piza
The Art of Gifting...with Lucy Williams
The tastemaker shares her top tips for mastering holiday gifting
By Sofia Piza
The Art of Gifting...with Matilda Goad
The homeware expert shares her top tips for mastering holiday gifting this Christmas
By Sofia Piza