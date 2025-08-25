I Just Rented My 12th Flat in London—Here's the Interior Tweaks I Made to Elevate the Space, and Make It Feel Like Home

If I'm frank, there's little joy to be found renting in London. I've been doing it for 10+ years now, and if it was bad when I started as a fresh-faced graduate, today, it's a truly sorry state of affairs, especially amidst the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. As such, it can be difficult to make a property you don't own feel like home, and how sad that is! Your house, whether you have a landlord or not, should be a haven away from the trials and tribulations of daily life. But, if, like me, you're stuck on the market for the foreseeable, it's important to create pops of joy in your space.

I recently moved into my 11th rented apartment in London, and this time, I was determined to do it differently, while keeping my landlord happy enough to get my deposit back at the end. With the latter in mind, I made several small to mid-scale tweaks, amidst bigger investments, to cultivate a place that feels cohesive, elevated, and which I'm very happy to call home.

1. Stripes are in

I have long admired Colours of Arley's no-holds-barred approach to stripes. Founder Louisa Tratalos came up with the concept after searching high and low for a throne worthy of her pooch in lockdown, but couldn't find the skinny red and blue stripe she'd envisioned anywhere. This sparked the idea for her bespoke stripes brand, which has since expanded to include an array of customisable wallpaper, cushions, shower curtains, curtains, blinds, banquettes and more.

"When you're renting, it’s all about smart, statement pieces that don’t leave a trace so you can get that all-important deposit back!" Louisa tells me. "That’s where colour and stripes come into their own. A hit of striped fabric—whether on a cushion, throw, or even a framed panel—injects structure and energy into even the blandest shell. Colour brings identity; stripes bring movement and modernity. They add a tailored, intentional feel without a single paintbrush in sight. It’s design freedom with zero damage, and maximum, timeless style."

You can go into their wonderfully quirky Hackney store and dream up your own pillow with help from their on-site experts. It's a wonderful experience—I went in a few months ago, and put together a colour combination that both worked with my space and surprised me.

If stripes aren't your thing, I also love sofa brand Swyft's recent collaboration with Morris and Co.—at just £59 their pillows are incredibly plush. And Iliv make gorgeous textiles for interior designers, but you can buy them at several stockists across the UK, if you want to ensure you're not buying the same decorative items as everyone else.

2. Be mindful about furniture choices

This won't be an issue if your property comes furnished, but increasingly, you'll find that you need to buy everything except white goods. This is an expensive venture, but it's also an opportunity to start building a collection that expresses your taste. I'd always recommend going vintage here—there are excellent fleas every week all over the UK, like the Vintage Furniture Flea and Hackney Flea Market, and Facebook Marketplace can be full of gems. But there are some items that you may want to purchase new, like sofas.

I have long been a fan of Dusk and their affordable and on-trend options that don't skimp on quality. A sofa is a focal point of a room—it's where guests gather, and you will spend a lot of time on it, so it's important to think about comfort as well as aesthetics. I opted for their super plushy Cairo Feather Left Hand Corner Sofa in Chocolate, and it has earned me many compliments. It's also worth scrolling through their bedding section. I'm loving all the stripes and gingham.

Another favourite is Danetti, who offer British design, with quality made for a lifetime. I'm particularly fond of their heavy wooden pieces, like their Cara Light Mango Wood Side Table, which is on sale for a steal of a price, as well as their collection of coffee tables, which come in all manner of woods and finishes.

Danetti Cara Light Mango Wood Side Table £137 at Danetti

3. Storage can be aesthetic too

As a self-confessed hoarder, I have had to find storage solutions that are more and more niche as time goes by—this especially applies to products; as Marie Claire's Beauty Editor, it's my job to test the gamut of new releases. As such, I have searched high and low for a solution that isn't horrible to look at, does the job and is durable to boot, and it was Mustard Made that fit the bill. Their very stylish storage lockers come in an array of smile-inducing, vibrant colours, and shelves can be adjusted too. I have their red, glass-fronted locker at home, and it's made organising my life considerably easier. It's an incredibly chic way to hide a mess.

Mustard Made The Collector in Poppy £749 at Mustard Made

4. Colour drenching

If you get the go-ahead from your landlord, painting is an excellent way to make your stamp on your new home. Even something as simple as painting your doorframes a bright, bold colour (I opted for Farrow & Ball's Preference Red in Dead Flat) can pull together a space beautifully, and inject personality. As Tash Bradley, Director of Interior Design at Lick Paint and author of Master the Art of Colour, says: "Painting transforms a space without altering the structure, and even small doses of colour can shift the mood and bring warmth and identity. I recommend planning it well and creating a mood board to show your landlord—it helps them visualise the potential and gives them confidence in your vision."

It doesn't need to be dramatic either: "Start with a feature wall, a fantastic low-commitment way to start adding colour to your home, even if you have to paint it white at the end of your tenancy. This can also include wall shelving, a mirror frame or a picture frame on that wall in the same colour to make it feel more intentional and considered. If you choose colours that enhance natural light or add warmth, you can boost the feel-good factor of your home with minimal effort. Your landlord may also be more open to the idea if the palette is more muted."

When painting an entire room, however, it's worth considering a colour drench—where you paint the entire room in the shade, including the ceilings and skirting; this creates an incredibly cohesive effect and can make the room look instantly more designed.

5. Seating should make a statement

Have an awkward space in your living room? Put a chair there. No, seriously, it's a great way to create interest in what would otherwise be a rather dull area, and it can double as a reading nook. I'm obsessed with Sazy's mid-century inspired, uber comfortable Muffin Chair. I wanted something unfussy, and this chair moulds to your body, like an elevated, adult beanbag. And for those who get stressed even thinking about Ikea furniture, this is very easy to assemble and take apart; you simply connect and detach the segments, and if you fancy, you can buy more sections to make it into a sofa.

6. Invest in cleaning smarter, not harder

There's something strange about rented flats, in that it's hard to get them feeling really clean. And if you don't want to commit to the monthly, rolling cost of a cleaner, then it might be worth it to invest in a truly excellent vacuum. I put this off for years, until I bit the bullet and opted for the Dyson v15s Detect Submarine. I hate to be dramatic, but it has changed my life. This wet and dry cleaner has more suction power than any other cordless vacuum—and crucially, it also washes hard floors.

After charging, it can run for 60 minutes, and as well as illuminating and detecting dust, it has a unique hair-detangling mechanism, which lifts and spirals hair straight into the bin, which was music to my ears, as someone with long hair who has a cat. And for the more anal amongst us, there's an LED screen for instant feedback, which shows what has actually been picked up in real-time.

If you still want something a little more hands-off, I love the SwitchBot K10+ Pro. You can schedule this one to clean when you're out of the house, and it's easy enough to customise no-go zones like rugs. It also empties itself... Need I say anything else?

7. Learn about lighting

If you instantly want to elevate your home, change the lighting. It can be pricey, but there are also several more budget-friendly options these days, too—and you can always take them with you when you move (just keep the existing ones in a bag, somewhere safe).

There are a few things to remember here. If you want a homely, warm and cosy look, steer well clear of LED lights, and learn about the Kelvin scale. This is how we measure colour temperature, and whether the light emitted is cold or warm. So, for example, if you want a warm, versatile white light for your living room, you'd want to choose a light bulb with 2700K - 3000K; essentially, a low Kelvin number will give you a more atmospheric glow. When it came to choosing my lights, I opted for Industrville—I love their design-led approach, and they have a vast variety of wall lights, pendants, sconces and more. My pick for my bedroom and living room was the Orlando Empire Wall Light, which comes with a natural cotton shade. It makes my home look a little less new build and more townhouse, in lighting at least.

For more statement lighting, however, I always turn to Pooky Lighting. They have an array of endlessly customisable options when it comes to stands and shades, and cater to every taste from the simple to the more avant-garde. For my home, I have bought two of the Smaller Lolita Bedside Lamp—it's worth noting that despite the name, this lamp is by no means small, it's a statement in any room.

8. Accessorise!

Small, practical things like radios, speakers and record players can make all the difference to the design of your space. I am absolutely obsessed with my Ruark R2 Smart Music System, which nods to the mid-century aesthetic. It has all the audio outputs you need in one device. You can effortlessly switch between your favourite radio station to a Spotify playlist, and the sound is stellar, making for fantastic podcast listening. To get into the technicals, it has comprehensive Wi-Fi streaming, a new generation Bluetooth 5 receiver, and you can even use it as a chic alarm.

If you fancy something a bit more portable, I also adore Roberts Radio's The Rambler Uno, it's perfect for moving in and out of rooms—plus, its retro interface adds a nice touch.

9. Rugs are your friend

Scuffed flooring? Ugly carpets? The same solution applies to every woe: cover it with a rug. I have long relied on Ruggable—they have an endless array of styles to pick from, and I particularly love their collection with Architectural Digest, which has a selection of hardworking and hardwearing jute rugs. And if you prefer the British countryside aesthetic that has taken the world by storm of late, though, their latest collection with Mrs. Alice Homewares features some beautiful blooms to add a bit of country glamour to even the smallest of city apartments.

10. Bedding matters

We spend a large portion of our lives sleeping, and so it only makes sense to indulge in this area. Plus, I'd argue, a good bedspread does some heavy lifting when it comes to bedroom design. I have long admired Piglet in Bed from afar, and finally bit the bullet last month. The sheets are visually gorgeous, what with all the gingham patterns, but they also feel thick and durable. Another favourite is Rise & Fall—I'm particularly partial to their Relaxed and Refined Linen Duvet Set, which is temperature regulating, and will keep you cool, comfortable and dry. It's incredibly soft to the touch, and as someone with incredibly sensitive skin, I can attest to the fact that it’s never caused me any irritation.

And for guests, I prefer something a little easier—enter Night Lark's Coverless Duvet Sets. Light, airy and completely machine washable—you never need to change these, simply pop them in the wash, and you're good to go.

11. Kitchenware is king

Living in an open plan space, everything makes a difference—especially your kitchenware. I actively display my Staub Cocotte on my stove at all times, even when it's not in use. Its black colourway and the gold hardware from the Buster + Punch collab are particularly striking.

If you're looking for smaller, but punchy touches, then Addison Ross is the place to go. I've long loved their collection of bobbin salt and pepper mills, which come in a wide variety of colourways. They have recently expanded into Rechargeable Bobbin LED Lights, which I use to create mood lighting while cooking. And if you want a bottle of wine to accompany your meal, be sure to use their oh-so aesthetic corkscrews, which look like little gildas.

One particularly indulgent touch I've made in my kitchen is to invest in some luxurious cleaning items, by way of my favourite perfume brand: Diptyque. Not only are the Dishwashing Liquid and Multi-Surface Cleaner glass bottles so aesthetic that you can leave them out for display, but they really work, and make the chore of cleaning that bit more sensorial and calming, given they're scented in calming lavender. Plus, you can rest easy, as each product is made using only naturally sourced ingredients, are Eco-cert certified with biodegradable formulations, and of course, they're also refillable.